Mac McClung wins the slam dunk contest with a memorable performance

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Mac McClung dunks for a living. These other guys play basketball. – 10:36 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Will the NBA fly Mac McClung in for the dunk contest when he’s playing for Fenerbahçe in two years? – 10:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Asked Mac McClung about the dunk contest a few weeks back and he said, “I’ve been trying to think of some unique things that I haven’t seen before. Hopefully, I just make my dunks and go from there.”
Fair to say he checked those boxes. – 10:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Legendary Performance from Mac McClung. – 10:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Mac McClung, Slam Dunk champ, from Virginia. pic.twitter.com/YHixBdxN9p10:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In all seriousness, Mac McClung did save the dunk contest. Nobody was excited for this contest, at all. He put on a show. #Sixers10:33 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Props to both Trey Murphy and Mac McClung for nailing all their dunks on their first attempt 👏👏 – 10:33 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Mac McClung might become the Joey Chestnut of the Slam Dunk Contest. He will be back as long as the NBA allows him even if he’s not in the league to take on all comers and defend his crown. – 10:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“IT’S OVER” – Mac McClung pic.twitter.com/sCYFmv20e310:33 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Next year. Mac McClung vs Aaron Gordon.
Get it right NBA. #NBAAllStar10:32 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Mac McClung put on a show. That was a great dunk contest. – 10:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tip of the cap to Mac McClung for winning #NBA dunk contest and deservedly so. Trey Murphy delivered some great moments/dunks and finished as runner-up. Not bad for a man whose first dunk in basketball occurred as a senior in high school – 10:31 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Now we wait for Mac McClung to become the Milkshake Duck. – 10:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Yeah, Mac McClung dersvered that – 10:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Mac McClung is related to Riff Raff – 10:30 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/8eVylReC4w10:30 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Props to the person who had the idea to put Mac McClung in this thing. That was so fun – 10:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mac McClung is the Process – 10:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Ideal dunk contest field: one all star, two young rotation players, one mac mcclung-type. – 10:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
above all: Mac McClung never missed an attempt. only one chance to make a first impression. – 10:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
All 50s for Mac McClung 🤯 – 10:29 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Who’s the Mac! Your NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung. No complaints about this 🔥 #NBAAllStar dunk contest. Respect. pic.twitter.com/5QYMwEFVcB10:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Mac McClung made the dunk contest worth the watch. Take a bow young man. – 10:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
The Mac McClung dunk contest dynasty has officially begun – 10:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The first slam dunk contest champion in #Sixers history: Mac McClung – 10:29 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Play that funky music, Mac McClung! – 10:29 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Mac McClung shuts down the Vivint Arena to win the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/zs41SOOwWM10:28 PM

Louis Williams @TeamLou23
I was wrong about the dunk contest. Mac Mcclung 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 – 10:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Mac McClung saved the Dunk Contest. – 10:28 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung there, wearing the jersey of the high school he was playing for only two weeks ago – 10:28 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mac McClung is an And-1 mixtape – 10:28 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
How Rob Pelinka let Mac McClung go is beyond me. – 10:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mac McClung wins the dunk contest – 10:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Not even waiting for the scores. It’s over. It’s OVER. MAC MCCLUNG. – 10:27 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Did Mac McClung … stop time? – 10:25 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Mac McClung has no Sixers representation around him because they have no idea who the hell that man is. – 10:24 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Mac McClung is out here showing off these bunnies – 10:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mac McClung got everybody like: pic.twitter.com/Bq0JOJvCQ410:20 PM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Más vale que @Sixers no despida a Mac McClung mañana…..
👀👀 – 10:17 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
sixers fans who just found out tonight that mac mcclung was on their team pic.twitter.com/V8fCUrDOI910:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mac McClung and Trey Murphy III to the Dunk finals. McClung with the best and second best dunks so far. Not sure which is which. – 10:16 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Sheesh!! Mac McClung is killing it out here. #Sixers10:16 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
yoooooooooo. Mac McClung. That was ridiculous how easy he made that look. – 10:16 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
OFFICIAL: Mac McClung signed a shoe deal with Puma 📑✍️ pic.twitter.com/zDe5iZKHvm10:14 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
MAC MCCLUNG MEANT BUSINESS ON HIS FIRST DUNK 😱 pic.twitter.com/vCyxdkDCLG10:08 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
50 💥
MAC MCCLUNG COMING OUT HOT.
pic.twitter.com/CADWkqPBSB10:08 PM

Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Mac McClung gives me Heinicke vibes – 10:08 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Georgetown claiming Mac McClung like he didn’t move all the way to West Texas to get out of that mess. – 10:07 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I’m annoyed by it but Mac McClung deserved the 50 – 10:05 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Mac McClung, a star is born.
Read all about him here from @Rich Hoffman.
theathletic.com/3984363/2023/0…10:05 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There’s a guy stacking ladders on top of each other as the commercial entertainment inside the arena and I think Mac McClung is gonna dunk over them next – 10:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
There’s gonna be takes galore if Mac McClung wins this thing, which he’s going to. – 10:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Mac McClung might actually win this thing. That was nice. – 10:04 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Mac McClung was the most entertaining thing on that court today. 😂😂 #nba #NBAAllStar10:04 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Mac McClung just won the entire dunk contest with 1 dunk! 🤯 – 10:04 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung wasn’t even in the league five days ago. – 10:04 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Thinking Mac McClung shouldn’t have been in the #DunkContest is now the coldest take since thinking the Knicks overpaid for Jalen Brunson – 10:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Was everyone ducking Mac McClung? MY COLUMN: – 10:04 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
South Bay Lakers legend Mac McClung! pic.twitter.com/QczioKJhxH10:03 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mac McClung has the building shook. Had one guy put another on his shoulders, the top guy holding the ball. McClung jumped over them, grabbed the ball, tapped it on the glass, then slammed it back to the basket. Players courtside absolutely lost it. Straight 50s. – 10:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mac McClung, you have my attention! #NBAAllStar10:02 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Mac McClung might have just saved the dunk contest. 🤯 – 10:01 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Mac McClung just saved the dunk contest – 10:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ok, Mac McClung. I see you – 10:01 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
You guys…Mac McClung did that in the first round… – 10:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mac McClung is him. – 10:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mac McClung just got an eleventy trillion. – 10:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mac McClung could do the Vince Carter “over” thing. Takes the ball from a guy on another guy’s shoulder, taps it off the backboard and slams over his head. Really. – 10:01 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung out here representing all of us who can’t seem to stop our hair from defaulting to that of a 1950s accountant – 9:52 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
#NBAAllstar Mac Mcclung told me he feels his strength in Dunk Contest is creativity. Said he will be trying dunks noone has seen before and that judges and fans will have to watch the replay to understand it. But his 1st goal is: make it on the first try. – 9:47 PM
George King @2bkings
I got Mac McClung – 9:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ Mac McClung is out to impress at #NBA All-Star Weekend — and not just with his dunks inquirer.com/sports/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 6:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
All-Star Weekend Official Picks:
3PT: Buddy Hield
DUNK: Mac McClung
SKILLS: Team Rooks
ASG: Team Giannis +3
MVP: Donovan Mitchell
And tonight, @UnderdogFantasy:
play.underdogfantasy.com/es-VEcPx4meSI pic.twitter.com/8XSMMIrDwW11:39 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ Mac McClung is out to impress at NBA All-Star Weekend — and not just with his dunks inquirer.com/sports/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 9:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers guard Mac McClung shines in Rising Stars appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend inquirer.com/sixers/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 5:44 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers guard Mac McClung shines in Rising Stars appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend inquirer.com/sixers/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 5:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers’ Mac McClung is out to impress at #NBAAllStarWeekend — and not just with his dunks inquirer.com/sports/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 5:20 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Mac McClung shines in Rising Stars appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend inquirer.com/sixers/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer #NBAAllStarWeekend #NBAAllStar11:11 PM

Kendrick Perkins: GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!! -via Twitter @KendrickPerkins / February 18, 2023

