Mac McClung wins the slam dunk contest with a memorable performance

Arash Markazi: 2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung. Incredible.
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Mac McClung dunks for a living. These other guys play basketball. – 10:36 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Will the NBA fly Mac McClung in for the dunk contest when he’s playing for Fenerbahçe in two years? – 10:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Asked Mac McClung about the dunk contest a few weeks back and he said, “I’ve been trying to think of some unique things that I haven’t seen before. Hopefully, I just make my dunks and go from there.”
Fair to say he checked those boxes. – 10:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Mac McClung, Slam Dunk champ, from Virginia. pic.twitter.com/YHixBdxN9p – 10:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Props to both Trey Murphy and Mac McClung for nailing all their dunks on their first attempt 👏👏 – 10:33 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Mac McClung might become the Joey Chestnut of the Slam Dunk Contest. He will be back as long as the NBA allows him even if he’s not in the league to take on all comers and defend his crown. – 10:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Next year. Mac McClung vs Aaron Gordon.
Get it right NBA. #NBAAllStar – 10:32 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tip of the cap to Mac McClung for winning #NBA dunk contest and deservedly so. Trey Murphy delivered some great moments/dunks and finished as runner-up. Not bad for a man whose first dunk in basketball occurred as a senior in high school – 10:31 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/8eVylReC4w – 10:30 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Props to the person who had the idea to put Mac McClung in this thing. That was so fun – 10:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Ideal dunk contest field: one all star, two young rotation players, one mac mcclung-type. – 10:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
above all: Mac McClung never missed an attempt. only one chance to make a first impression. – 10:29 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Who’s the Mac! Your NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung. No complaints about this 🔥 #NBAAllStar dunk contest. Respect. pic.twitter.com/5QYMwEFVcB – 10:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Mac McClung made the dunk contest worth the watch. Take a bow young man. – 10:29 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Mac McClung shuts down the Vivint Arena to win the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/zs41SOOwWM – 10:28 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung there, wearing the jersey of the high school he was playing for only two weeks ago – 10:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Not even waiting for the scores. It’s over. It’s OVER. MAC MCCLUNG. – 10:27 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Mac McClung has no Sixers representation around him because they have no idea who the hell that man is. – 10:24 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Más vale que @Sixers no despida a Mac McClung mañana…..
👀👀 – 10:17 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
sixers fans who just found out tonight that mac mcclung was on their team pic.twitter.com/V8fCUrDOI9 – 10:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mac McClung and Trey Murphy III to the Dunk finals. McClung with the best and second best dunks so far. Not sure which is which. – 10:16 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
yoooooooooo. Mac McClung. That was ridiculous how easy he made that look. – 10:16 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
OFFICIAL: Mac McClung signed a shoe deal with Puma 📑✍️ pic.twitter.com/zDe5iZKHvm – 10:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
MAC MCCLUNG MEANT BUSINESS ON HIS FIRST DUNK 😱 pic.twitter.com/vCyxdkDCLG – 10:08 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Georgetown claiming Mac McClung like he didn’t move all the way to West Texas to get out of that mess. – 10:07 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Mac McClung, a star is born.
Read all about him here from @Rich Hoffman.
theathletic.com/3984363/2023/0… – 10:05 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There’s a guy stacking ladders on top of each other as the commercial entertainment inside the arena and I think Mac McClung is gonna dunk over them next – 10:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
There’s gonna be takes galore if Mac McClung wins this thing, which he’s going to. – 10:05 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Mac McClung was the most entertaining thing on that court today. 😂😂 #nba #NBAAllStar – 10:04 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Thinking Mac McClung shouldn’t have been in the #DunkContest is now the coldest take since thinking the Knicks overpaid for Jalen Brunson – 10:04 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
South Bay Lakers legend Mac McClung! pic.twitter.com/QczioKJhxH – 10:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mac McClung has the building shook. Had one guy put another on his shoulders, the top guy holding the ball. McClung jumped over them, grabbed the ball, tapped it on the glass, then slammed it back to the basket. Players courtside absolutely lost it. Straight 50s. – 10:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mac McClung could do the Vince Carter “over” thing. Takes the ball from a guy on another guy’s shoulder, taps it off the backboard and slams over his head. Really. – 10:01 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung out here representing all of us who can’t seem to stop our hair from defaulting to that of a 1950s accountant – 9:52 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
#NBAAllstar Mac Mcclung told me he feels his strength in Dunk Contest is creativity. Said he will be trying dunks noone has seen before and that judges and fans will have to watch the replay to understand it. But his 1st goal is: make it on the first try. – 9:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ Mac McClung is out to impress at #NBA All-Star Weekend — and not just with his dunks inquirer.com/sports/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 6:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
All-Star Weekend Official Picks:
3PT: Buddy Hield
DUNK: Mac McClung
SKILLS: Team Rooks
ASG: Team Giannis +3
MVP: Donovan Mitchell
And tonight, @UnderdogFantasy:
play.underdogfantasy.com/es-VEcPx4meSI pic.twitter.com/8XSMMIrDwW – 11:39 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ Mac McClung is out to impress at NBA All-Star Weekend — and not just with his dunks inquirer.com/sports/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 9:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers guard Mac McClung shines in Rising Stars appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend inquirer.com/sixers/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 5:44 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers guard Mac McClung shines in Rising Stars appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend inquirer.com/sixers/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 5:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers’ Mac McClung is out to impress at #NBAAllStarWeekend — and not just with his dunks inquirer.com/sports/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 5:20 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Mac McClung shines in Rising Stars appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend inquirer.com/sixers/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer #NBAAllStarWeekend #NBAAllStar – 11:11 PM
