Michael Jordan's 1993 sneakers sold for $192,000 at auction

On the eve of Michael Jordan’s 60th birthday, a pair of his game-worn Jordan 8’s sold for a total of $192,000 the PWCC Marketplace auction. He wore the sneakers during Game 4 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals — a pivotal game in which the Chicago Bulls topped the New York Knicks on their way to a third-straight NBA championsip.
Source: CBSSports.com
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Packers ‘disgusted and done’ with Aaron Rodgers? Better All-Star game: MLB or NBA? Michael Jordan is still The GOAT & more! Guests: @TyDunne @danielkellybook
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:59 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Michael Jordan turns 60, Ric Bucher on LeBron – AD duo, KD makes Suns ti… youtu.be/olqXTqRXrUk via @YouTube – 1:09 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. has birthday message for Michael Jordan: ‘I’m beating you in one-on-one right now’
cbssports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 10:19 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
More from the random All-Star weekend experiences department. Took part in a Ben Affleck presser today (even complimented him on “The Tender Bar”; great flic)
He discusses the Michael Jordan insight for his Nike movie “Air,” here. Full clip on IG story
https://t.co/qlymsqd4Tj pic.twitter.com/aasVt2iYDR – 5:52 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
On @GolfChannel, @ColtKnost and @frank_nobilo wishing a happy 60th birthday to @terrygannon83’s “contemporary” Michael Jordan.
Frank: “You guarded him in college, correct?”
Terry: “Tried.”
Jordan and Gannon each won one NCAA title at UNC and @PackMensBball, respectively. pic.twitter.com/XBLyBr8E43 – 5:44 PM
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
Dylan Cease recognized our photographer @cameramanric being in the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance.”
Me?? Not so much. 😂
https://t.co/NZkLwcFUn6 pic.twitter.com/S7xarDOzYs – 2:38 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Been looking forward to this one!!
On his 60th birthday, here’s 23 little-known Michael Jordan stories from throughout the icon’s legendary run in sneakers.
By @AarDodson on @ESPN’s @Andscape: https://t.co/3fHya6GD02 pic.twitter.com/wH1L4haq1Y – 1:53 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Been looking forward to this one!!
On his 60th birthday, here’s 23 little-known Michael Jordan stories from throughout the icon’s legendary run in sneakers.
By @AarDodson on @ESPN’s @Andscape:
andscape.com/features/on-hi… – 12:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Happy 60th birthday to Michael Jordan 🐐
🔘 6x Champion
🔘 6x Finals MVP
🔘 5x MVP
🔘 14x All-Star
🔘 10x First-Team All-NBA
🔘 10x Scoring champ
🔘 9x First-Team All-Defense
🔘 3x Gold Medalist
What a legacy. pic.twitter.com/tp2jkhYOWw – 9:39 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 60th birthday to Michael Jordan!
📊 1072 GP, 30.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.3 APG
🎯 49.7 FG%, 32.7 3P%, 83.5 FT%
⭐️ 14x (1985-1993, 1996-1998, 2002, 2003)
🏆 5x MVP, 6x FMVP, 1985 ROY, 1988 DPOY
💍 6x (1991-1993, 1996-1998)
🐐 1x pic.twitter.com/3gBZvf7UqE – 9:32 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Happy Birthday to His Airness, Mr. Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/68aoP6Ungs – 8:13 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Chris Paul passes Michael Jordan for 3rd place on the all-time steals list. A look at how The Point God goes for both his defense as well as his offense.
theathletic.com/4218043/2023/0… – 2:43 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chris Paul passes Michael Jordan for third place on the all-time steals list 😤 pic.twitter.com/uIX4BYJ8b0 – 12:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Historic individual seasons happening right now:
— First player to average a triple-double on 50 FG%
— First 30/10/5 season on 50 FG% since Wilt
— First 30p/10r/1s/1b season since 1976
— First 32/8/8 season since Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/QX8HsMCNiu – 12:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Michael Jordan is celebrating his upcoming birthday in a really big way 👏 pic.twitter.com/TuMX4dB9Q9 – 7:52 PM
More on this storyline
The size 13 Jordan VIIIs feature his iconic number “23” in white, outlined by red, on the lace guards. Scuffs appear on the surface of each sneaker, but they show relatively light wear as they were only used in a single game. Jordan signed both shoes with a silver marker. They come with letters of authenticity from PSA, Beckett and SIA, as well as an SIA photo match. -via CBSSports.com / February 18, 2023
Q:What was the inspiration for this movie? Ben Affleck: “There is no one inspiration for this. It’s not a story from any one person’s point of view. It’s really my own look at these events, and if it’s about anything, it’s about what Michael Jordan meant to the sporting world, to the world at large. The way he was and what he did transformed sports, transformed sports marketing, transformed the way athletes were compensated, treated.” -via USA Today Sports / February 18, 2023
Jabari Smith Jr.: “[Michael Jordan is] not beating me right now.” Reporter: “He’s 60. Today’s his birthday.” JS: “Okay, Happy Birthday MJ. I’m beating you in 1-on-1 right now.” R: “Is he getting any buckets on you to 11?” JS: “Might make something.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 18, 2023