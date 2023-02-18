NBPA president CJ McCollum: CBA talks with the NBA are in a great space

Tim Bontemps: NBPA president CJ McCollum says the union’s focus in CBA talks has been over finding ways to grow the game. He said the talks with the NBA are in “a great space.” Both sides agreed earlier this month to extend the opt-out date until the end of March.
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
In an NBPA press conference, asked about the length of the 82 game schedule, president CJ McCollum said he can’t speak for other players, but said “that is what we signed up for … I personally enjoy playing 82 games because it’s a mental challenge and a physical challenge” – 5:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
CJ McCollum just said having a Udonis Haslem in your locker room is important. He’s right. – 5:39 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBPA president CJ McCollum said that CBA negotiations with the NBA are moving in the right direction and that he’s happy “with the progress that we’ve made.” He didn’t want to go into details of the negotiations. – 5:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
NBPA president CJ McCollum says the union’s focus in CBA talks has been over finding ways to grow the game. He said the talks with the NBA are in “a great space.” Both sides agreed earlier this month to extend the opt-out date until the end of March. – 5:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The National Basketball Players Association presser is beginning now with executive director Tamika Tremaglio, president CJ McCollum and newly elected first vice president Grant Williams. – 5:17 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
42. CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans: 8.488 pic.twitter.com/fkf0lzc9P8 – 2:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Lakers 120, Pelicans 102
Ingram 25 pts
McCollum 22 pts, 9 assts
Hernangomez 14 pts, 11 rebs
Pels get steamrolled in the 2nd half to head into All-Star break with a pretty ugly loss. The new-look Lakers look really impressive in their 1st run w/ LeBron. Pels drop to 30-29 – 12:39 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 3rd: Lakers 89, Pelicans 75
Ingram 20 pts (8-18 FG)
McCollum 20 pts, 7 assts
Hernangomez 8 pts, 9 rebs
Pels are getting zero on the offensive end from guys not named CJ or BI. Meanwhile D’Angelo Russell has 20 points and 7 assists for the Lakers, both team-highs – 12:05 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Lakers 55, Pelicans 51
McCollum 10 pts, 4 assts
Ingram 8 pts
Richardson 8 pts
Strong response from the Pels in the 2nd after falling behind big early. Still need more from BI and to shoot better from 3 (4-16 in 1st half) to make this a game. – 11:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Lakers 38, Pelicans 25
McCollum 6 pts, 3 assts
Hernangomez 6 pts, 3 rebs
Ingram 5 pts (2-5 FG)
Lakers had 13 assists on 14 field goals and 1 turnover. Pels had 5 assists and 5 turnovers. – 10:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:45 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum will play in tonight’s matchup against the Lakers. Larry Nance Jr., though, is out for the Pelicans. https://t.co/eJv633kU4L pic.twitter.com/7MCdV6L4lb – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum is available for tonight’s game in LA, per the Pelicans.
Larry Nance is out. – 9:01 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Update: CJ McCollum is available. Larry Nance Jr. is out for game at Lakers – 9:01 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) will play tonight against the Lakers.
However, Larry Nance Jr. (left groin soreness) will NOT play. – 9:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans coach Willie Green said CJ McCollum will complete pre-game warmup before knowing availability for tonight’s game vs Lakers – 8:31 PM
