Windhorst: Anthony Davis fully committed to Lakers

“LeBron and his camp have been frustrated by how many minutes he has to play,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “They can’t depend on Anthony Davis. They are also mad that Darvin Ham (Lakers coach) is not keeping the pressure on Anthony Davis … I talked to an NBA source who I’ve known for a long tie, he said the Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis, keep your eye on it . -via FOXSports.com / February 16, 2023