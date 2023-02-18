Windhorst: Anthony Davis fully committed to Lakers

NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN has spoken out about Davis’ current situation with the Lakers. The renowned NBA guru guested on The Dan Patrick Show recently, and he took it as an opportunity to drop a truth bomb on AD’s commitment level with LeBron and the Lakers: “While I admit there might be something amiss there, I don’t think Anthony Davis wants to not be a Laker,” Windhorst said (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily). “My understanding is he still is 100 percent bought in on that.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Michael Jordan turns 60, Ric Bucher on LeBron – AD duo, KD makes Suns ti… youtu.be/olqXTqRXrUk via @YouTube – 1:09 AM
Michael Jordan turns 60, Ric Bucher on LeBron – AD duo, KD makes Suns ti… youtu.be/olqXTqRXrUk via @YouTube – 1:09 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Can’t wait to check in with @kelseyplum10 at the Google Pixel Playground today Friday Feb. 17th! Be there at 3:00pm to learn more about Kelsey and join in on the convo! #PixelPlayground #ad #BroughttoyoubyGoogle @googlepixel_us pic.twitter.com/7zwhwYacpT – 4:41 PM
Can’t wait to check in with @kelseyplum10 at the Google Pixel Playground today Friday Feb. 17th! Be there at 3:00pm to learn more about Kelsey and join in on the convo! #PixelPlayground #ad #BroughttoyoubyGoogle @googlepixel_us pic.twitter.com/7zwhwYacpT – 4:41 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
9. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers: 12.921 pic.twitter.com/kiTBgvEtqL – 4:12 PM
9. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers: 12.921 pic.twitter.com/kiTBgvEtqL – 4:12 PM
Lauri Markkanen @MarkkanenLauri
Everyone ready for #NBAAllStar? Catch #StateFarmSaturday live on 2/18 at 8pm EST on TNT! #ad pic.twitter.com/GMw5fl23sX – 3:55 PM
Everyone ready for #NBAAllStar? Catch #StateFarmSaturday live on 2/18 at 8pm EST on TNT! #ad pic.twitter.com/GMw5fl23sX – 3:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
TIL Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown for Anthony Davis was never a thing back in the day but a variation of it for Jimmy Butler was. Im glad Danny kept talking because i didnt know what the hell i was going to say if he stopped. – 3:51 PM
TIL Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown for Anthony Davis was never a thing back in the day but a variation of it for Jimmy Butler was. Im glad Danny kept talking because i didnt know what the hell i was going to say if he stopped. – 3:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
.@SethPartnow will be live-chatting with Dunc’d On Prime subscribers at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on our Discord server.
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:27 PM
.@SethPartnow will be live-chatting with Dunc’d On Prime subscribers at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on our Discord server.
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers enter the break with a big win over the Pelicans, featuring LeBron’s return, a new starting lineup, and AD looking like AD. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 11:29 AM
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers enter the break with a big win over the Pelicans, featuring LeBron’s return, a new starting lineup, and AD looking like AD. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 11:29 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I asked D’Angelo Russell what is unique about playing with LeBron James & Anthony Davis compared to other great teammates he played during first stint w/ Lakers & stops with Warriors & T-Wolves. D’Angelo’s answer: pic.twitter.com/oecgVsZtTQ – 2:18 AM
I asked D’Angelo Russell what is unique about playing with LeBron James & Anthony Davis compared to other great teammates he played during first stint w/ Lakers & stops with Warriors & T-Wolves. D’Angelo’s answer: pic.twitter.com/oecgVsZtTQ – 2:18 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Anthony Davis on the early chemistry among himself, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/9rfaHQzd4P – 2:09 AM
Lakers’ Anthony Davis on the early chemistry among himself, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/9rfaHQzd4P – 2:09 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
D’Angelo Russell on playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis: “It’s easy to follow those guys. I can only imagine what the future looks like.” – 1:21 AM
D’Angelo Russell on playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis: “It’s easy to follow those guys. I can only imagine what the future looks like.” – 1:21 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell on playing alongside LeBron and AD: “It’s just easy.”
He added that, “When your two best players are willing passers and selfless,” it just makes things flow.
Lakers had 32 assists on 44 buckets, and got to the FT line 36 times. – 1:05 AM
D’Angelo Russell on playing alongside LeBron and AD: “It’s just easy.”
He added that, “When your two best players are willing passers and selfless,” it just makes things flow.
Lakers had 32 assists on 44 buckets, and got to the FT line 36 times. – 1:05 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD: “Tonight there was a huge emphasis on getting this win … guys came out flying.”
Davis cited Russell’s shooting/playmaking, Vanderbilt’s defense and know how, + the spacing Beasley provides as points of emphasis for the new-look starting lineup. AD and Russell were both +18. – 12:59 AM
AD: “Tonight there was a huge emphasis on getting this win … guys came out flying.”
Davis cited Russell’s shooting/playmaking, Vanderbilt’s defense and know how, + the spacing Beasley provides as points of emphasis for the new-look starting lineup. AD and Russell were both +18. – 12:59 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
As Joel/AD discussed on TV broadcast, on paper #Pelicans have easiest schedule remaining in #NBA. That could be helpful. At same time, there have never been less downright terrible teams in the league. There are so few nights where all you need to do is show up to win – 12:54 AM
As Joel/AD discussed on TV broadcast, on paper #Pelicans have easiest schedule remaining in #NBA. That could be helpful. At same time, there have never been less downright terrible teams in the league. There are so few nights where all you need to do is show up to win – 12:54 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said the design of the new starting lineup, the 3 newcomers alongside LeBron and AD, was to create balance on the floor with the starters and bench. Clearly, it couldn’t have started much better: “I thought we had a well-balanced attack and were great defensively.” – 12:48 AM
Darvin Ham said the design of the new starting lineup, the 3 newcomers alongside LeBron and AD, was to create balance on the floor with the starters and bench. Clearly, it couldn’t have started much better: “I thought we had a well-balanced attack and were great defensively.” – 12:48 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
I’ll wait for some consistency to react because we’ve seen this team revert back to their old ways time and time again… BUT they looked good tonight, especially AD and DLo. They have the ability to be fun to watch in the final stretch after the All-Star break. – 12:46 AM
I’ll wait for some consistency to react because we’ve seen this team revert back to their old ways time and time again… BUT they looked good tonight, especially AD and DLo. They have the ability to be fun to watch in the final stretch after the All-Star break. – 12:46 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Lakers 120, Pelicans 102
New Orleans shoots 43.8% from the field, 28% from 3. Offense looked clunky.
Anthony Davis with a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Pels go into ASB one game above .500. – 12:38 AM
Final: Lakers 120, Pelicans 102
New Orleans shoots 43.8% from the field, 28% from 3. Offense looked clunky.
Anthony Davis with a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Pels go into ASB one game above .500. – 12:38 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers go into the break with an inspired 120-102 win over New Orleans. AD 28p on 13-of-17 shooting 10r 5a; LeBron 21p 6r 6a; DLo 21p 7a; Schroder 10p. At 27-32, LAL will have 25 games after All-Star to try to make good on their postseason goal. – 12:38 AM
The Lakers go into the break with an inspired 120-102 win over New Orleans. AD 28p on 13-of-17 shooting 10r 5a; LeBron 21p 6r 6a; DLo 21p 7a; Schroder 10p. At 27-32, LAL will have 25 games after All-Star to try to make good on their postseason goal. – 12:38 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 120, Pelicans 102
A huge win for the Lakers — one of their best of the season. LA improves to 27-32. AD had 28 points and 10 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell had 21 points and 7 assists. LeBron James had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
Up next: the All-Star break. – 12:36 AM
Final: Lakers 120, Pelicans 102
A huge win for the Lakers — one of their best of the season. LA improves to 27-32. AD had 28 points and 10 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell had 21 points and 7 assists. LeBron James had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
Up next: the All-Star break. – 12:36 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Anthony Davis looking engaged makes such an enormous difference for the Lakers. – 12:18 AM
Anthony Davis looking engaged makes such an enormous difference for the Lakers. – 12:18 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 89, Pelicans 75
Five points from Austin Reaves in the final 10 seconds of the third extends the Lakers’ lead back to double-digits. D’Angelo Russell has 20 points and 7 assists. Anthony Davis has 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. LeBron James has 14/5/6. – 12:03 AM
Third quarter: Lakers 89, Pelicans 75
Five points from Austin Reaves in the final 10 seconds of the third extends the Lakers’ lead back to double-digits. D’Angelo Russell has 20 points and 7 assists. Anthony Davis has 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. LeBron James has 14/5/6. – 12:03 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The first D-Lo, AD and Bron break leads to an easy bucket for the Lakers 😅
📺: Pelicans-Lakers on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XAXe6HNYUl – 11:40 PM
The first D-Lo, AD and Bron break leads to an easy bucket for the Lakers 😅
📺: Pelicans-Lakers on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XAXe6HNYUl – 11:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 55, Pelicans 51
Anthony Davis has 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block. D’Angelo Russell has 10 points and 4 assists. LeBron James has 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. The Lakers have 18 assists on 21 FGs. The Pelicans have hung around and are still in this. – 11:12 PM
Halftime: Lakers 55, Pelicans 51
Anthony Davis has 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block. D’Angelo Russell has 10 points and 4 assists. LeBron James has 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. The Lakers have 18 assists on 21 FGs. The Pelicans have hung around and are still in this. – 11:12 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Did the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline officially shift us into the ‘Big 2’ era?
• KD / Booker
• Luka / Kyrie
• LeBron / AD
• Embiid / Harden
• Tatum / Brown
• Kawhi / PG – 11:01 PM
Did the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline officially shift us into the ‘Big 2’ era?
• KD / Booker
• Luka / Kyrie
• LeBron / AD
• Embiid / Harden
• Tatum / Brown
• Kawhi / PG – 11:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 38, Pelicans 25
That was one of the Lakers’ best quarters of the season. The starters were plus-9 in their six minutes. Anthony Davis has 9 points and 3 assists. D’Angelo Russell has 8 points and 3 assists. The Lakers assisted on 13 of their 14 field goals. – 10:41 PM
First quarter: Lakers 38, Pelicans 25
That was one of the Lakers’ best quarters of the season. The starters were plus-9 in their six minutes. Anthony Davis has 9 points and 3 assists. D’Angelo Russell has 8 points and 3 assists. The Lakers assisted on 13 of their 14 field goals. – 10:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ first 10 players used with their new, healthy rotation: AD, Vanderbilt, LeBron, Beasley, DLo, Brown Jr., Schroder, Hachimura, Reaves and Bamba.
Walker IV and Gabriel are on the outside looking in (for now). – 10:31 PM
The Lakers’ first 10 players used with their new, healthy rotation: AD, Vanderbilt, LeBron, Beasley, DLo, Brown Jr., Schroder, Hachimura, Reaves and Bamba.
Walker IV and Gabriel are on the outside looking in (for now). – 10:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Lakers off to a 12-2 start to begin the game. AD has 7 of those 12 points. Pels not doing a very good job of keeping the ball out of the paint. – 10:16 PM
Lakers off to a 12-2 start to begin the game. AD has 7 of those 12 points. Pels not doing a very good job of keeping the ball out of the paint. – 10:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers open up the game on a 12-2 run. AD has 7 of the points on 3-for-3 shooting. The Pelicans are 1-for-4 with a turnover. – 10:16 PM
The Lakers open up the game on a 12-2 run. AD has 7 of the points on 3-for-3 shooting. The Pelicans are 1-for-4 with a turnover. – 10:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers’ ball movement and chemistry looks so smooth among LeBron, AD and D-Lo. – 10:15 PM
The Lakers’ ball movement and chemistry looks so smooth among LeBron, AD and D-Lo. – 10:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Promising start from D’Angelo Russell in his first Lakers home game as a Laker since 2017, as he buried a 3 from LeBron.
LeBron and AD each added a bucket, AD’s plus a foul, as LAL open an 8-0 lead on the Pelicans. – 10:13 PM
Promising start from D’Angelo Russell in his first Lakers home game as a Laker since 2017, as he buried a 3 from LeBron.
LeBron and AD each added a bucket, AD’s plus a foul, as LAL open an 8-0 lead on the Pelicans. – 10:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against New Orleans.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:35 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against New Orleans.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans. – 9:32 PM
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans. – 9:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ starters vs. New Orleans:
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
LeBron makes his return after a three-game absence. – 9:30 PM
The Lakers’ starters vs. New Orleans:
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
LeBron makes his return after a three-game absence. – 9:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters: Russell, Beasley, LeBron, Vanderbilt and Davis
That’s the three former Wolves, who know to play with one another, plus LeBron and AD. – 9:30 PM
Lakers starters: Russell, Beasley, LeBron, Vanderbilt and Davis
That’s the three former Wolves, who know to play with one another, plus LeBron and AD. – 9:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Why he despises All-Star Weekend
• What it’s like to be the trade deadline rumor
• How Vanderbilt will unlock AD
• Whose team is it in PHX?
• How superteams determine who gets the ball
FULL SHOW:
📺 https://t.co/vmLS0QPE9I pic.twitter.com/WpwyILBg7g – 4:50 PM
New Ep “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Why he despises All-Star Weekend
• What it’s like to be the trade deadline rumor
• How Vanderbilt will unlock AD
• Whose team is it in PHX?
• How superteams determine who gets the ball
FULL SHOW:
📺 https://t.co/vmLS0QPE9I pic.twitter.com/WpwyILBg7g – 4:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
.@SethPartnow will be live-chatting with Dunc’d On Prime subscribers tomorrow at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on our Discord server.
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:25 PM
.@SethPartnow will be live-chatting with Dunc’d On Prime subscribers tomorrow at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on our Discord server.
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:25 PM
More on this storyline
“LeBron and his camp have been frustrated by how many minutes he has to play,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “They can’t depend on Anthony Davis. They are also mad that Darvin Ham (Lakers coach) is not keeping the pressure on Anthony Davis … I talked to an NBA source who I’ve known for a long tie, he said the Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis, keep your eye on it. -via FOXSports.com / February 16, 2023
“Anthony Davis is pouting, LeBron’s holding him accountable, LeBron’s not happy with him, AD’s gone into a funk, it’s not a coincidence.” -via FOXSports.com / February 16, 2023
OptaSTATS: The @Lakers ‘ LeBron James, Anthony Davis & D’Angelo Russell are the 2nd trio of starters since the NBA-ABA merger to each have 20 points & 5 assists in their 1st game played together as teammates. They join the Spurs’ Willie Anderson, Johnny Dawkins & Alvin Robertson on 11/5/88. 7:32 AM · Feb 16, 2023 · -via Twitter / February 16, 2023