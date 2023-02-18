Zion Williamson on dunk contest: If I'm going to do it, it will probably be next year

And lastly, I feel like the dunk contest, it could use a little bit of re-energizing. Would you ever want to do it? Zion Williamson: I’ll think about it. I’ll put heavy consideration into doing the dunk contest. I feel like if I am going to do it, I’d probably do it next year.
Source: Riley Jones @ complex.com
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Zion Williams giving ‘heavy consideration’ to participating in 2024 event
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 6:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could we finally see Zion in the Dunk Contest in 2024? 👀 pic.twitter.com/kmSBrqtqzh – 5:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Trey Murphy III hit Pelicans teammate Zion Williamson with the tough questions during All-Star Media Day 🤣 pic.twitter.com/J6znLLDxek – 5:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Zion when asked who will win the dunk contest by Trey Murphy III, said Trey Murphy III. pic.twitter.com/m2c3FSOw2i – 2:50 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
25. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans: 10.448 pic.twitter.com/UezoVp5VKK – 3:38 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
2024 Top 75 Wing Zion Sensley @ZSensley has picked up an offer from Arizona State
Photo: @NextUpHayden pic.twitter.com/y5peYNUeG6 – 6:55 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Mock All-Star draft (4:11)
🔘 Zion injury/The Pelicans (10:56)
🔘 All-Star Fixes? (17:27)
🔘 LeBron (23:41)
🔘 HOF rules (32:55)
🔘 Gobert/Wolves (36:35)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx860
🍎 apple.co/3k0R0xB
✳️ spoti.fi/40XYT7D
📺 bit.ly/hwdx860 pic.twitter.com/JnzjohOWbq – 7:06 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
1st 7 games after All-Star break for @Portland Trail Blazers: at Kings, home vs. Houston, at Warriors (w/o Curry), home vs Pelicans (w/o Zion), at Atlanta, Orlando and Detroit. With Nurkic and Grant back, a chance to make some hay. Anything less than 5-2 would be a disappointment.
#RipCity – 12:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Even without Zion, doesn’t seem like a team with the Pels personnel should struggle this much on offense. – 11:51 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
David Griffin has taken to the airwaves in the second quarter.
He’s defended the Pels medical staff, and points out the hamstring is the injury most likely to suffer a setback.
Also thinks Pels can still be a very good team if injury is limited to just Zion. – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Talking the latest on LeBron James and Zion Williamson injury as well as Lakers vs Pelicans on @NBATV. Tune in at 6 pm PT!! – 8:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Zion Williamson has remained out with his right hamstring injury, but he is at the arena with the Pelicans for tonight’s game vs the Lakers – 8:39 PM
Will Guillory: David Griffin just told media in New Orleans that Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his hamstring rehab and he’ll be out several more weeks. Really tough blow for the Pelicans. Williamson hasn’t played since Jan. 2. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / February 12, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Those three players are expected to place Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Steph Curry and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 10, 2023