Anthony Edwards slams load management: 'If you 80%, you gotta play. I don't like all the sitting, missing games stuff'

ClutchPoints: “All the guys sitting, resting. That’s the only thing I probably don’t like. Just play, man. If you 80%, you gotta play. I don’t like all the sitting, missing games stuff. These people might have enough money to come to one game. And that might be the game they come to and you sitting out.” 🗣️ Anthony Edwards
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
LeBron – Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle, DeAaron Fox, Jaren Jackson Jr. – 8:10 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
#NBAAllStar
ROSTERS FINALIZED
🦌TEAM GIANNIS
Morant
Tatum
Mitchell
Markkanen
–
Lillard
Holiday
Shai
DeRozan
Siakam
Adebayo
Sabonis
👑TEAM LEBRON
Doncic
Embiid
Kyrie
Jokic
–
Anthony Edwards
Brown
Paul George
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
Jackson – 8:09 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Team LeBron, reserves
1. Anthony Edwards
2. Jaylen Brown
3. Paul George
4. Tyrese Haliburton
5. Julius Randle
6. De’Aaron Fox
7. Jaren Jackson Jr. (last overall pick among reserves) – 8:00 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Reserves are picked: LeBron – Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle, DeAaron Fox, Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:58 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
All-Star reserve draft order
1. Damian Lillard
2. Anthony Edwards
3. Jrue Holiday
4. Jaylen Brown
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA will play for Team Giannis – 7:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron selected Anthony Edwards with his first pick among the reserves (the second overall pick among the reserves). – 7:50 PM
More on this storyline
During his media availability before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Edwards said “anybody who believed that was crazy” but that he definitely “loves” the chips. According to Edwards, he probably only has one bag per day when he is at home and none when the team is on the road. Edwards said the food he eats the most often is fish. -via For The Win / February 18, 2023
Sirius XM NBA: “I think I’m just as good as [KD & Kyrie]” @Anthony Edwards reacts to the Suns activity at the trade deadline with @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson. pic.twitter.com/B3LxrH0TlA -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / February 18, 2023
StatMuse: Most points without free throws this season: 1,277 — Tatum 1,261 — Doncic 1,233 — Edwards 1,167 — Randle pic.twitter.com/SAE5FNJvBB -via Twitter @statmuse / February 16, 2023