Celtics approached Chicago about Michael Jordan

Was there once a plan to get Michael Jordan to the Boston Celtics? It depends on whom you ask, it seems. Recalling a fleeting memory of exactly that from his youth, NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg dug into his recollection and found mixed results. Celtics vice president ML Carr, on one hand, swore it happened. “As I understand it, Jerry (Krause, Chicago Bulls GM) denied having the conversation, which is absolutely not true,” related Carr. Dominique Wilkins, who Carr wanted to pair with Jordan, did not recall what Carr did, however . “It would have been nice,” he laughed. “I’d have … loved to play with him, are you kidding? But, if that was true, you would have heard about that before now.”Source: Justin Quinn @ Celtics Wire