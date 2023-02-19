Celtics approached Chicago about Michael Jordan

Was there once a plan to get Michael Jordan to the Boston Celtics? It depends on whom you ask, it seems. Recalling a fleeting memory of exactly that from his youth, NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg dug into his recollection and found mixed results. Celtics vice president ML Carr, on one hand, swore it happened. “As I understand it, Jerry (Krause, Chicago Bulls GM) denied having the conversation, which is absolutely not true,” related Carr. Dominique Wilkins, who Carr wanted to pair with Jordan, did not recall what Carr did, however. “It would have been nice,” he laughed. “I’d have … loved to play with him, are you kidding? But, if that was true, you would have heard about that before now.”
Source: Justin Quinn @ Celtics Wire
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
More on this storyline
Krause, in an interview before he passed, echoed the sentiment, noting, “I must have lost my memory because I don’t remember talking to ML about that subject.” The story that Forsberg remembered? Carr is quoted as saying that “I just threw the idea up one time on the phone. (Krause) probably thought I was crazy. The offer is out there.” -via Celtics Wire / February 19, 2023
“LeBron,” Iverson starts, “is the best overall basketball player that we will ever see in life. Like we will never see… Like if you look in the dictionary, you could look up ‘basketball player’ and it would be a picture of LeBron.” However, while Iverson acknowledges that James is a prototypical NBA player, he also admits that there’s a sentimental factor in why he wouldn’t want to say anyone besides MJ is the best player ever. “Mike was everything to me,” Iverson tells Spears. “He gave me vision. He made me want to play basketball. He’s my everything. Like I wanted to actually be like him… I’m still star-stuck every time I see him…He’s Mike to me. He’s, my guy. So, there will never be no one at the top of my list besides Mike.” “But LeBron is just everything you want in a basketball player, he concedes.” -via Clutch Points / February 19, 2023
On the eve of Michael Jordan’s 60th birthday, a pair of his game-worn Jordan 8’s sold for a total of $192,000 the PWCC Marketplace auction. He wore the sneakers during Game 4 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals — a pivotal game in which the Chicago Bulls topped the New York Knicks on their way to a third-straight NBA championsip. -via CBSSports.com / February 18, 2023