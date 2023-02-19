CJ McCollum on Facundo Campazzo: 'Can't stand him. Great European player, though'

Pelicans guard picked Facu after JJ Redick’s remarks to think about the most hated players. “What was the name of the little guy from the Denver Nuggets? He is in Europe now. Facu,” McCollum went with the No. 1 pick. “I can’t stand him. Great European player though,” the NBAer admitted. “Can’t stand him, [but] I wish him the best in Europe. I hope my brother gets to play against him.”
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
In an NBPA press conference, asked about the length of the 82 game schedule, president CJ McCollum said he can’t speak for other players, but said “that is what we signed up for … I personally enjoy playing 82 games because it’s a mental challenge and a physical challenge” – 5:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
CJ McCollum just said having a Udonis Haslem in your locker room is important. He’s right. – 5:39 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
In an NBPA press conference, asked about the length of the 82 game schedule, president CJ McCollum says he can’t speak for other players, but said “that is what we signed up for … I personally enjoy playing 82 games because it’s a mental challenge and a physical challenge” – 5:38 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBPA president CJ McCollum said that CBA negotiations with the NBA are moving in the right direction and that he’s happy “with the progress that we’ve made.” He didn’t want to go into details of the negotiations. – 5:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
NBPA president CJ McCollum says the union’s focus in CBA talks has been over finding ways to grow the game. He said the talks with the NBA are in “a great space.” Both sides agreed earlier this month to extend the opt-out date until the end of March. – 5:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The National Basketball Players Association presser is beginning now with executive director Tamika Tremaglio, president CJ McCollum and newly elected first vice president Grant Williams. – 5:17 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Facundo Campazzo got to experience the eternal derby between Partizan and Crvena Zvezda for the first time in his career.
The guard shared his thoughts and revealed what Dusko Ivanovic said when he was ejected 🧐
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@CJMcCollum went straight to the source to find out about the KD trade 😂 pic.twitter.com/4p3M2iwkOZ – 6:05 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
42. CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans: 8.488 pic.twitter.com/fkf0lzc9P8 – 2:44 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Vorkunov: There’s agreement that tying NBA awards, voted on by media, to player contracts isn’t working. Players said they don’t like it. Media don’t like it. But how do you fix it? “I don’t necessarily have an idea of a better alternative,” NBPA prez CJ McCollum said. He’s open to ideas. pic.twitter.com/HNoRYjeWE3 -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / February 18, 2023
Tim Bontemps: CJ McCollum says he’s optimistic about the possibilities of the midseason tournament. He pointed to the success of the play-in tournament as proof that changes like that could be successful, and says his brother playing in Europe adds to his perspective on the matter. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 18, 2023