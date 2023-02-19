Cody Zeller also signing with Heat?

Tim Reynolds: It is – or technically, will be – done. As @Adrian Wojnarowski just said, AP can confirm Kevin Love intends to sign with the Miami Heat once he clears waivers. And, per source, Cody Zeller is now targeting signing with the Heat as well.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat reaches agreement with Kevin Love, also plans to sign Cody Zeller to complete roster. All the details miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat reach agreement to add Kevin Love, moving toward Cody Zeller agreement. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Moves would provide needed shakeup to Heat’s undersized power rotation. – 12:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With the Heat planning to sign both Kevin Love and Cody Zeller, according to league sources, it’s evident that the priority was adding frontcourt depth with its two open roster spots. – 12:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA source confirms to Sun-Sentinel that Heat are on verge of signing Kevin Love, and are “trending” toward adding Cody Zeller. – 12:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Heat are planning to also sign free agent center Cody Zeller on Monday, as @ByTimReynolds reports. – 12:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Furthermore, Miami recently brought in veteran center Cody Zeller for a workout, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 17, 2023
Marc Stein: The Lakers, as part of their broad look at available free agents, auditioned big man Cody Zeller in Charlotte last week, league sources say. @Chris Haynes reported earlier today that former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins works out for L.A. next week. More: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 6, 2023