Damian Lillard selected first as All-Star reserve

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
All-Star top picks: Lillard (reserves), Embiid (starters)
All-Star top picks: Lillard (reserves), Embiid (starters)
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Team Giannis (aka the team @Dame_Lillard is on)
Starters: Giannis, Morant, Mitchell, Tatum and Markkanen
Reserves: Dame, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo and Sabonis – 8:15 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
ASG draft order …
TEAM LEBRON
1. Embiid
3. Kyrie
5. Luka
7. Jokic
Reserves
10. Ant
12. Jaylen Brown
14. PG13
16. Haliburton
18. Randle
20. Fox
22. JJJ
TEAM GIANNIS
2. Tatum
4. Morant
6. Spida
8. Lauri
Reserves
9. Dame
11. Jrue
13. SGA
15. DeMar
17. Siakam
19. Bam
21. Sabonis – 8:11 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Giannis – Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis – 8:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pick a team:
Team LeBron —
Joel
Kyrie
Luka
Jokic
Ant
Brown
PG
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
JJJ
Team Giannis —
Tatum
Ja
Mitchell
Lauri
Dame
Jrue
Shai
DeMar
Pascal Siakam
Bam
Sabonis pic.twitter.com/EV0p5jum1U – 8:10 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
#NBAAllStar
ROSTERS FINALIZED
🦌TEAM GIANNIS
Morant
Tatum
Mitchell
Markkanen
–
Lillard
Holiday
Shai
DeRozan
Siakam
Adebayo
Sabonis
👑TEAM LEBRON
Doncic
Embiid
Kyrie
Jokic
–
Anthony Edwards
Brown
Paul George
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
Jackson – 8:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Team rosters, pending trades …
Giannis
Starters: Tatum, Morant, Mitchell, Markkanen
Reserves: Lillard, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis
LeBron
Starters: Embiid, Irving, Doncic, Jokic
Reserves: Edwards, Brown, George, Haliburton, Randle, Fox, JJJ – 8:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Giannis:
Lillard
Holiday
SGA
DeRozan
Siakam
Bam
Sabonis
LeBron:
Edwards
Brown
George
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
JJJ – 8:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
#NBAAllStar
The story so far
🦌TEAM GIANNIS
Lillard
Holiday
Shai
DeRozan
Siakam
Adebayo
Sabonis
👑TEAM LEBRON
Anthony Edwards
Jaylen Brown
Paul George
Haliburton
Randle
D’ Aaron Fox
Jaren Jackson – 8:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Team Giannis, reserves
1. Damian Lillard
2. Jrue Holiday
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
4. DeMar DeRozan
5. Pascal Siakam
6. Bam Adebayo
7. Domantas Sabonis – 7:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Teams so far:
Giannis: Lillard, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis
LeBron: Edwards, Brown, George, Haliburton, Randle, Fox, JJJ – 7:59 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Giannis – Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis – 7:58 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft
Reserves
Team Giannis = Odd numbers
Team LeBron = Even numbers
1. D. Lillard
2. A. Edwards
3. J. Holiday
4. J. Brown
5. SGA
6. P. George
7. D. DeRozan
8. T. Haliburton
9. P. Siakam
10. J. Randle
11. B. Adebayo
12. D. Fox
13. D. Sabonis
14. JJJ – 7:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
1. Dame
2. Edwards
3. Jrue
4. Brown
5. SGA
Shai was a high pick. Giannis knows ball. – 7:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
All-Star reserve draft order
1. Damian Lillard
2. Anthony Edwards
3. Jrue Holiday
4. Jaylen Brown
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA will play for Team Giannis – 7:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Team Giannis:
Lillard
Holiday
And now … Ja Morant?! Nope. He got moved into the starting lineup. Players on the stage are laughing.
Giannis goes with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instead. – 7:52 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Yesterday, Jrue Holiday became an honorary Antetokounmpo brother. Today, he got past over for Dame. What in God’s name happened overnight – 7:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Giannis takes Dame Lillard first for the reserves. #NBAAllStar2023 – 7:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Damian Lillard first reserve pick in #NBAAllStar draft by Team Giannis. – 7:49 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Giannis, who has a notebook and acknowledged he put a lot of thought into his selections, selected Damian Lillard with the first pick among the reserves. – 7:49 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Giannis picks Damian Lillard with the first pick of the resreves. – 7:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The All-Star draft is on…reserves first. Giannis takes Dame Lillard – 7:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Damian Lillard No. 1 overall out of the reserves. – 7:49 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Giannis is coming out to win. Doesn’t pick Jrue Holiday as his first pick. He picks Damian Lillard. – 7:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis doesn’t take his teammate Jrue first, he takes Damian Lillard. – 7:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
ASG draft gets underway. Captains are picking the reserves first so no one gets their feelings hurt by being the last chosen.
Up first: Giannis selects Damian Lillard. – 7:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The No. 1 pick in the All-Star draft, as selected by Giannis Antetokounmpo: Portland’s Damian Lillard. (Remember, they were doing the reserves first.) – 7:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame got the biggest reception of the reserves, presumably because of his Utah ties. Two best-received starters are Lauri Markkanen and LeBron. – 7:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame is not the only Blazers representative here tonight pic.twitter.com/t7KI6x6124 – 7:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Looks like new colorways of the @adidas Basketball @Damian Lillard Dame 8, but that’s about the best I can do from this distance pic.twitter.com/y2VPpHvpbA – 6:48 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Ready for my 7th All-Star Game! What would be on your All-Star pregame playlist??? @bose pic.twitter.com/Ev69fmk7SF – 5:28 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s a 2023 All-Star edition of The Brief Case. Trailing @Damian Lillard around Salt Lake City, winning the Three-Point Contest in fitting fashion and an interview with Dame about being an All-Star vet, spending time with family and the upcoming stretch run bit.ly/3Z12eRM – 2:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Damian Lillard claims Starry 3-Point Contest sportando.basketball/en/damian-lill… – 2:41 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings’ Kevin Huerter can’t find rhythm; Blazers star Damian Lillard wins 3-Point Contest
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lillard turns 3-point Contest into Dame Time with win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/19/lil… – 12:14 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star Weekend: Damian Lillard wins 3-point Contest while repping Weber State, Lauri Markkanen out in first round https://t.co/1P5avQl4pI pic.twitter.com/gn0iFHvMhn – 12:01 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Ogden-made: Damian Lillard first 3-point contest win fittingly comes in Utah ksl.com/article/505828… – 12:01 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Saturday takeaways: Mac McClung shines in Dunk Contest win; Dame Lillard takes 3-point title
By: @jackmaloneycbs
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard’s longtime trainer, Phil Beckner, told him to pull a Larry Bird and ask his competition “Who’s coming in second?” Lillard didn’t do that, but he won the 3-point contest in Utah wearing his Weber State jersey.
Story: rosegardenreport.com/p/damian-lilla… – 11:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Blazers’ Damian Lillard wins 3-Point Contest on final shot
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on where he is among the greatest shooters of all time: “After Steph…we all know who and what Steph is as a shooter, definitely. But after that, I’m right in the mix with whoever else comes after that.” – 10:44 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I asked Damian Lillard if he was retiring from the 3-point contest now that he’s won one. He said he hasn’t decided yet. “I feel like I would want to just not do it no more, but as soon as I won it, I want to do it again. I don’t know. Maybe. We’ll see.” – 10:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Mac McClung shines in Slam Dunk Contest win; Dame Lillard wins 3-point title
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 10:38 PM
2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Mac McClung shines in Slam Dunk Contest win; Dame Lillard wins 3-point title
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steph showed love to Dame after he won the 2023 3-pt contest 👏 pic.twitter.com/MfNvFu2Zn0 – 9:58 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Damian Lillard explains all about the Weber State jersey he wore tonight. Pretty cool details involved: pic.twitter.com/4bTTPAD1BQ – 9:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame keeps telling anybody who asks that he should be in the conversation for the second-best three-point shooter in NBA history, and this certainly adds to his case. – 9:45 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Down 4 with 4 balls left. Dame Time. ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/7RVkEfVGax – 9:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
In our podcast this week, Corey Robinson picked Damian Lillard to win the 3-point contest and I picked Kevin Huerter.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Saturday morning: @ChrisBHaynes and I recorded a pod with @Dame_Lillard in which he expressed extreme confidence in his Three-Point Contest chances.
Saturday night: Dame Time! Lillard wins the crown.
Monday morning: Podcast drops.
Subscribe here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 9:42 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Former Weber State star @Damian Lillard of the Blazers wins his first #NBAAllStar 3-point competition while rocking his old college jersey. More on Dame, Utah and Weber State in @andscape bit.ly/3IaN0m9 – 9:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Damian Lillard with, of course, a buzzer beater, edges out Buddy Hield by a point to win three-point contest.
Tyrese Haliburton third – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Damian Lillard, wearing a Weber State jersey, wins the 3-Point Contest in Utah.
He made his last moneyball to surpass Buddy Hield, 26-25. The final competitor, Tyrese Haliburton — who scored 31 in the opening round — could’t replicate his success, totaling just 17. – 9:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Lillard takes the 3-point compeittion – edges out Buddy Hield with Tyrese Haliburton, after a first-round 31, coming in third. – 9:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Former Weber State star @Damian Lillard of the Blazers wins the #NBAAllStar 3-point competition while rocking his old college jersey. More on Dame, Utah and Weber State in @andscape bit.ly/3IaN0m9 – 9:36 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Damian Lillard wins the 3-point contest, beating out Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the final round. – 9:35 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard wins the Three-Point Contest. – 9:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton didn’t score well in the finals, finished with 17pts.
Lillard wins.
Hield 2nd.
Haliburton 3rd. – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Damian Lillard is your 3-point contest winner! Wearing a Weber State uni, too. – 9:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame eliminates Heild on the last shot to finish with 26 points. But will that score hold up against Halliburton, who put up 31 points in the first round? – 9:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lillard with a late run, hitting his final four shots to eliminate Hield. He has 26 points. Haliburton up to shoot for the win. – 9:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lillard makes his last four shots, scores 26 to top Hield (25).
Haliburton now up and he knows exactly what it takes to win. – 9:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Haliburton (31), Damian Lillard (26) and Buddy Hield (23) advance to the finals of the 3-Point Contest. – 9:30 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Lillard with the hot start with the first rack. Bring on the final round – 9:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heading to the 3-point contest finals, with Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield advancing. Haliburton had 31 points in the first round. – 9:27 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
You know Dame coming out rocking Weber makes this a little different. pic.twitter.com/GBS3ypajS2 – 9:26 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Damian Lillard, wearing a Weber Stare jersey, knocks out Lauri Markkanen by posting a 26. – 9:25 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with 26 points, second most of the first round, to advance to the three-point final. Tyrese Halliburton with 31 points and Buddy Heild with 23 points will shoot for the 2023 title. – 9:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Damian Lillard eliminates Lauri Markkanen from the 3-point contest in the opening round – 9:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A good showing by the Pacers.
Haliburton (31), Hield (23) and Lillard (26) advance to the finals of the 3-point contest. – 9:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen scores 20 in his round….gotta survive Dame to get to the finals – 9:23 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
#NBAAllstar Damian Lillard in 3PT contest for 3rd time. He told me this time he’s moving the location of his money rack from last shot to highest % shooting spot: left wing. Also moving move the rack from left of body to right of body, closer to shooting hand, less movement. – 9:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame coming up, needs 21 points to assure he moves on to the final round – 9:23 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen gives himself a chance by posting a 20. If Damian Lillard doesn’t top that he’ll be through to the finals. – 9:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Markkanen makes 20 points… ties with Tatum. So he needs Lillard to get under 20, and then he’d need to beat Tatum in a shootoff to advance. – 9:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Markkanen finishes with 20, tying Tatum for third. Dame next. #NBAAllStar2023 – 9:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kevin Huerter finishes with 8 and Tatum lives on. Markkanen and Dame next. #Celtics #NBAAllStar2023 – 9:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Julius Randle finished with 13 and is eliminated. Tatum survives with Huerter, Dame and Markkanen left. #Celtics #NBAAllStar2023 – 9:19 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
prediction: damian lillard or julius randle. there’s no in between. – 9:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame wins the fan vote, which means he’ll get to shoot last in the first round – 9:03 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Remember: if Julius Randle beats Damian Lillard in this event, then Randle is a better shooter than Lillard. That’s how it works. That’s why we’re here. To establish the hierarchy. #NBAAllStar – 9:00 PM
