Ja Morant: I'm not doing the dunk contest

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ja Morant was asked what it would take for him to do the Slam Dunk Contest.
Ja Morant was asked what it would take for him to do the Slam Dunk Contest.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Favorite clip from media day.
Ja Morant shares which artists he listens to before the game. Gets a laugh out of Jaren Jackson Jr. across the room.😂 pic.twitter.com/sDsnKIRGL6 – 4:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Fun media day with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. Story coming soon. pic.twitter.com/NTU4HsaEwe – 3:55 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Ja Morant on Las Vegas as an NBA town: “A lot of bad games.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/QPBSO5v6Fv – 3:47 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ja Morant with the fresh icy grill for All-Star weekend in frigid Salt Lake. pic.twitter.com/5LM3KyEWH0 – 3:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Can I interest anybody in a life-sized sculpture of Ja Morant encased in a block of ice? pic.twitter.com/zBzXIIamrq – 6:34 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
They giving @Ja Morant all the icy love outchea in Salt Like City. pic.twitter.com/PHqORIIXiy – 6:16 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Nike gifted @Ja Morant with an @Icebox diamond pendant of his signature logo and an iced out “Midnight” pair of his Ja 1s for All Star Weekend 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/p12KU5R4Nq – 12:17 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
With Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. both All-Stars this weekend, a Throwback Friday to my first column on them as the Grizzlies’ foundational duo, on the eve of Morant’s rookie season. As Zach Kleiman says, progress isn’t always linear. But here we are.
dailymemphian.com/article/8126/ – 9:24 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Anfernee Simons: A G2 ankle sprain means there was partial tearing of the involved ligament(s). Historically the average time lost had been ~3 weeks (~9.7 games). Players to sustain a comparable injury include Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Durant. 1/2 – 6:33 PM
