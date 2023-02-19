Jaren Jackson Jr picked last as All-Star reserve

Clutch Points: Jaren Jackson Jr. is the last picked player of the All-Star reserve draft by LeBron and Giannis 👀 pic.twitter.com/cYTCU4Ys1l
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
ASG draft order …
TEAM LEBRON
1. Embiid
3. Kyrie
5. Luka
7. Jokic
Reserves
10. Ant
12. Jaylen Brown
14. PG13
16. Haliburton
18. Randle
20. Fox
22. JJJ
TEAM GIANNIS
2. Tatum
4. Morant
6. Spida
8. Lauri
Reserves
9. Dame
11. Jrue
13. SGA
15. DeMar
17. Siakam
19. Bam
21. Sabonis – 8:11 PM
Pick a team:
Team LeBron —
Joel
Kyrie
Luka
Jokic
Ant
Brown
PG
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
JJJ
Team Giannis —
Tatum
Ja
Mitchell
Lauri
Dame
Jrue
Shai
DeMar
Pascal Siakam
Bam
Sabonis pic.twitter.com/EV0p5jum1U – 8:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Team rosters, pending trades …
Giannis
Starters: Tatum, Morant, Mitchell, Markkanen
Reserves: Lillard, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis
LeBron
Starters: Embiid, Irving, Doncic, Jokic
Reserves: Edwards, Brown, George, Haliburton, Randle, Fox, JJJ – 8:09 PM
“Rising star, superstar, the most electrifying player in the league, Ja Morant” – Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja joins team Giannis, and he’ll square off against Jaren Jackson Jr. – 8:08 PM
Giannis:
Lillard
Holiday
SGA
DeRozan
Siakam
Bam
Sabonis
LeBron:
Edwards
Brown
George
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
JJJ – 8:01 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr gets picked last, hugs LeBron, is immediately called for a foul – 8:01 PM
Team LeBron, reserves
1. Anthony Edwards
2. Jaylen Brown
3. Paul George
4. Tyrese Haliburton
5. Julius Randle
6. De’Aaron Fox
7. Jaren Jackson Jr. (last overall pick among reserves) – 8:00 PM
Former Pacer Domas Sabonis and former Park Tudor star Jaren Jackson Jr. the last picks among the reserves. – 8:00 PM
JJJ is the last pick of the reserves. Or as Kevin Durant called that spot yesterday, “the brokest millionaire” pic.twitter.com/0Od3UrvRhj – 7:59 PM
Teams so far:
Giannis: Lillard, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis
LeBron: Edwards, Brown, George, Haliburton, Randle, Fox, JJJ – 7:59 PM
Wow! I didn’t even notice JJJ was the last pick because the starters have yet to be picked! – 7:59 PM
JJJ is shining in the moment that the NBA wanted to avoid 😂 — was always a silly move anyway. No need to coddle egos. He will be fine. – 7:59 PM
Reserves are picked: LeBron – Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle, DeAaron Fox, Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:58 PM
Giannis’ final reserve selection is Domantas Sabonis
LeBron gets Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:57 PM
2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft
Reserves
Team Giannis = Odd numbers
Team LeBron = Even numbers
1. D. Lillard
2. A. Edwards
3. J. Holiday
4. J. Brown
5. SGA
6. P. George
7. D. DeRozan
8. T. Haliburton
9. P. Siakam
10. J. Randle
11. B. Adebayo
12. D. Fox
13. D. Sabonis
14. JJJ – 7:57 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. said he’s got his Ja 1s in order.
“I got my pairs locked in, trust me,” Jackson said. “I flew to Nike just to get on their ass to make sure that I got a pair.”
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 10:38 PM
Kyle Goon: LeBron’s reserves: Ant, Jaylen, PG, Tyrese, Randle, Fox, JJJ Giannis’ reserves: Dame, Jrue, Shai, DeMar, Siakam, Bam, Sabonis -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 19, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: National Basketball Players Association election results today: Grant Williams First-VP to serve a four-year term. New VP’s: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Donovan Mitchell to serve three-year terms. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 18, 2023
The Grizzlies have remained steadfast that Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are 100% off the table in all talks, sources across the league said. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023
