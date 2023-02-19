Jayson Tatum sets new All-Star Game record for points scored with 55

Shams Charania: Boston’s Jayson Tatum has set NBA All-Star Game record for points scored: 55 points.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I imagine it means a ton to Jayson Tatum to win a trophy named for Kobe. AK – 11:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
10 years from now when Duece Tatum is the number one high school basketball player in the country, we are going to love all of these moments with his father… – 11:04 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
With an All Star Game record 55 points, Jayson Tatum earns the MVP award pic.twitter.com/iLUCyU6f2b – 11:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
BOSTON CELTICS – ALL-STAR GAME MVPs
Ed Macauley 1951
Bob Cousy 1954, 1957
Bill Sharman 1955
Bill Russell 1963
Dave Cowens 1973
Nate Archibald 1981
Larry Bird 1982
JAYSON TATUM, 2023 – 11:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
I guess Jayson Tatum had to win MVP so he could get Jaylen Brown that car – 11:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum wins the MVP trophy named after his hero, Kobe Bryant… that has to be a really cool moment – 11:03 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum named 2023 NBA All-Star Game MVP.
– 55 points, 10 rebounds & 6 assists
– 22-31 from the field & 10-18 from three
– 27 points in the third quarter – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A Celtic hasn’t won All-Star Game MVP in 41 years (Larry Bird in 1982).
Jayson Tatum, a Kobe fan, breaks that streak and earns the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award after scoring a record 55 points. pic.twitter.com/XIMiCMM6z2 – 11:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ threes in an All-Star game:
— Steph Curry
— Jayson Tatum
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/3aDHHiKzjt – 11:01 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history to have a 50-point game in a…
Regular-season game
Playoff game
All-Star Game
He also has a 50-point game in a Play-In Tournament Game. – 10:59 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Team Giannis wins 184-175 over Team LeBron with both those guys sitting most of it out due to nagging injuries.
Lots of money going to good charities, with $550,000 pocketed by @RaiseFuture….halftime show was great…Dame hitting a halfcourt shot…Tatum record 55 points. – 10:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Game score: Jayson Tatum breaks single-game scoring record as Team Giannis tops Team LeBron
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 10:58 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum’s February…
* Youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000 3’s.
* Leading the NBA in scoring (1,685 points) on the NBA’s best team.
* 55 points – A new NBA All-Star Game scoring record. – 10:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tatum, Mitchell + Dame: 77 shot attempts
The other 9 players on Team Giannis: 46 shot attempts – 10:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jayson Tatum scores an #NBAAllStar record 55 points. pic.twitter.com/B8KPzOlGYh – 10:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum getting 55 in the All-Star game really is ridiculous lol – 10:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
this game was so boring that tatum broke the scoring record at the line – 10:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
All-Star Game record 53 points for Jayson Tatum. #NBAAllStar #Celtics – 10:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston’s Jayson Tatum has set NBA All-Star Game record for points scored: 53 points and counting. – 10:51 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jayson Tatum with an All-Star record 53 points, eclipsing the 52 Anthony Davis scored in 2017. – 10:50 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jayson Tatum breaks the #NBAAllStar Game scoring record in the “Zoo” Jordan Tatum 1: pic.twitter.com/YmQp6DjZ3v – 10:50 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has set a new NBA All-Star Game record with 53 points and counting, surpassing Anthony Davis’s 52 points in 2017. – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jayson Tatum just passed Anthony Davis’ All-Star single game record for points. Now has 53, with Team Giannis five points away from ending this game. – 10:50 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
After the All-Star game ends, @TheBoxAndOne_ and I will be podcasting live and talking about All-Star Weekend, Jayson Tatum, Mac McClung, some of the NBA Draft age limit comments from this weekend, and some draft prospects like Keyonte George.
youtube.com/live/WD3L42uwa… – 10:50 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum will be your All-Star Game MVP. He has 52 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes with Team Giannis needing only six points to close out Team LeBron in the ASG. – 10:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum just tied the NBA record for points in an All-Star game with 52 points – 10:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
mazzulla playing Tatum 40 min tonight just so he can get used to playing big minutes in big games – 10:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jayson Tatum just tied the All-Star record for points in a game (52). – 10:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Players are gonna start debuting their signature shoe in the All-Star game from now on if Jayson Tatum’s gonna keep this up – 10:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen hits a shot over Tatim and does the Too Small
Tatum’s returns the favor and takes a bow
Jaylen hits ANOTHER shot over Tatum, hits the Too Small again pic.twitter.com/pUDbgvRL8k – 10:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tatum heads into the 4Q with 44 points and 8 3PM. Hey, he also had a – ready for this – a defensive stop on the last possession of the third. – 10:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
the all star game is trash but at least we got to see Jaylen Brown hit Jayson Tatum with the too small – 10:43 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
that sequence was really cool but just imagine how great jayson tatum and jaylen brown would be on the same team – 10:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown hitting the fade over Jayson Tatum and then Tatum fumbles away a crossover, we must’ve entered a bizzaro universe – 10:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jayson Tatum just had 27 points in the third quarter, an All-Star Game record. – 10:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Team Giannis 158, Team LeBron 141. Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown with a series of 1-on-1s at the end keeps it entertaining. Elam Ending coming: Target score: 182. – 10:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Suddenly, a Boston Celtics practice has broken out at the All-Star game. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are isolating and playing one on one. – 10:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brown drains a stepback jumper with Tatum defending. And then Tatum turns it over on the dribble trying to get back at Brown. And then Brown his a 3 in Tatum’s face. And then Tatum hits a 3 in Brown’s face. #NBAAllStar2023 #Celtics – 10:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing 1-on-1 now. It’s 3-3 so far. – 10:39 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
I’m dying at the Tatum/Mazzulla combo he’s played 5 more minutes than anyone else in the game lol. – 10:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla really trying to get Tatum the MVP here. He’s back on the floor after the timeout. #NBAAllStar2023 #Celtics – 10:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum with 39, leading all scorers. #NBAAllStar2023 #Celtics – 10:30 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Jayson Tatum has five 3s in the third quarter so far — two shy of the All-Star record of 3s in a quarter (seven) set by Steph Curry last season.
If one cares about such things. – 10:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum must have an all star mvp colorway dropping or something – 10:23 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tatum clearly going for the mvp. teammates looking for him now. – 10:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Another Tatum dunk, I think he’s got eight. #NBAAllStar2023 #Celtics – 10:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Team Giannis 99, Team LeBron 92. Giannis’ team wins 2Q 53-46, getting $100K for Face the Future.
Kyrie Irving leads all scorers with 18p, Jayson Tatum has 17, Donovan Mitchell 16p/6a, Embiid 15p.
Lauri Markkanen 11p/3r. – 9:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
1. Cool pic of Tatum’s dunk and the JT1s he’s debuting tonight.
2. LeBron looks funny in this.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:26 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jayson Tatum in his first signature shoe, the Jordan Tatum 1 at #NBAAllStar 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ObfT1y4L4f – 9:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum currently leading the All Star game with 13 points apiece – 9:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Team Giannis 46, Team LeBron 46. Tatum leads all scorers with 13, Kyrie Irving has 11p. LeBron James 9p/4a. Markkanen 7p/2r. Donovan Mitchell 2p/5a. Teams are a combined 6-28 from 3. – 9:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum after 1 quarter:
13 PTS
6-8 FG
Already more points than last year. pic.twitter.com/acZ1BfhkLp – 9:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum with 11 already, may be trying to go for MVP. #NBAAllStar2023 #Celtics – 8:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum goes off the glass to himself for the 💥 pic.twitter.com/IMAGFFappB – 8:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum with the off-the-backboard dunk. Don’t think he’s ever done that in a game. #NBAAllStar2023 – 8:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri with another alley-oop, this time off a lob from Tatum.
Next possession, he buries an open 3. – 8:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam first bench player in
He’s playing with Tatum and Mitchell
Literally the 2017 draft – 8:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Prediction: The MVP of the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game will be Jayson Tatum. – 8:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Team Giannis starters:
SF Jayson Tatum
PF Lauri Markkanen
C Giannis Antetokounmpo
SG Donovan Mitchell
PG Ja Morant
Team LeBron starters:
SF LeBron James
PF Nikola Jokic
C Joel Embiid
SG Kyrie Irving
PG Luka Doncic – 8:21 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Team LeBron, starters
1. Joel Embiid
2. Kyrie Irving
3. Luka Doncic
4. Nikola Jokic
Team Giannis, starters
1. Jayson Tatum
2. Ja Morant
3. Donovan Mitchell
4. Lauri Markkanen – 8:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Team Giannis (aka the team @Dame_Lillard is on)
Starters: Giannis, Morant, Mitchell, Tatum and Markkanen
Reserves: Dame, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo and Sabonis – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
We get Brown vs. Tatum tonight again pic.twitter.com/nozHe1Tuq4 – 8:13 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jayson Tatum is debuting his Jordan Tatum 1 signature shoe tonight, in “Pink Lemonade” 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/oEFgxwIY0s – 8:11 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
ASG draft order …
TEAM LEBRON
1. Embiid
3. Kyrie
5. Luka
7. Jokic
Reserves
10. Ant
12. Jaylen Brown
14. PG13
16. Haliburton
18. Randle
20. Fox
22. JJJ
TEAM GIANNIS
2. Tatum
4. Morant
6. Spida
8. Lauri
Reserves
9. Dame
11. Jrue
13. SGA
15. DeMar
17. Siakam
19. Bam
21. Sabonis – 8:11 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Giannis – Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis – 8:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pick a team:
Team LeBron —
Joel
Kyrie
Luka
Jokic
Ant
Brown
PG
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
JJJ
Team Giannis —
Tatum
Ja
Mitchell
Lauri
Dame
Jrue
Shai
DeMar
Pascal Siakam
Bam
Sabonis pic.twitter.com/EV0p5jum1U – 8:10 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
#NBAAllStar
ROSTERS FINALIZED
🦌TEAM GIANNIS
Morant
Tatum
Mitchell
Markkanen
–
Lillard
Holiday
Shai
DeRozan
Siakam
Adebayo
Sabonis
👑TEAM LEBRON
Doncic
Embiid
Kyrie
Jokic
–
Anthony Edwards
Brown
Paul George
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
Jackson – 8:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Team rosters, pending trades …
Giannis
Starters: Tatum, Morant, Mitchell, Markkanen
Reserves: Lillard, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis
LeBron
Starters: Embiid, Irving, Doncic, Jokic
Reserves: Edwards, Brown, George, Haliburton, Randle, Fox, JJJ – 8:09 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft
Starters
Team LeBron = Odd numbers
Team Giannis = Even numbers
1. Joel Embiid
2. Jayson Tatum
3. Kyrie Irving
4. Ja Morant
5. Luka Doncic
6. Donovan Mitchell
7. Nikola Jokic
8. Lauri Markkanen – 8:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Giannis picks Jayson Tatum. Tatum joins Joe Mazzulla, the head coach for team Giannis
Jaylen Brown is on team LeBron – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum joins Team Giannis, playing for his head coach Joe Mazzulla and against teammate Jaylen Brown. – 8:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Ernie Johnson dropping trivia: “Jayson Tatum is the youngest Celtic ever to be a four-time All-Star.” Tatum accomplished this feat at 19 … and it’s a young 19, that’s the part people don’t talk about. – 8:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Giannis takes Jayson Tatum, meaning he’ll be playing for Mazzulla.
#NBAAllStar2023 – 8:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Will be interesting to see how many minutes Tatum and Brown get if they’re playing for Mazzulla. Brown hasn’t played in a game since Feb. 8 when he sustained the fractured cheekbone. #Celtics #NBAAllStar2023 – 7:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum said yesterday in Utah that Ime Udoka is his favorite coach ever, and he’s checked in with him periodically this season.
“I can’t take away the relationship that me and him had, and the impact that he had on me in that one season.”
Full interview: https://t.co/9H5Dz7Ow2S pic.twitter.com/BqiKUkEM58 – 5:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @SouichiTerada: Jayson Tatum has unveiled his new sneaker masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:40 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum (& Deuce) took to Instagram to show off Tatum’s new signature Jordans, the JT1 Zoo’s
📸: @bredhampton pic.twitter.com/EDh2JiGjMw – 9:30 AM
Scott Agness: Team Giannis wins the 2023 NBA All-Star game. Tatum scored 55 points, an All-Star record. Haliburton played just six mins until the 4th, finished with 18pts, 1reb, 3ast in 14mins. pic.twitter.com/jmOMJlaNEl -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 19, 2023
StatMuse: Jayson Tatum tonight: 55 PTS 10 REB 6 AST 22-31 FG 10-18 3P Most points ever in an All-Star game. Only Steph has made more 3s in an All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/7OWcxftOqq -via Twitter @statmuse / February 19, 2023
Clutch Points: 🌟 NEW ALL-STAR GAME RECORD🌟 Jayson Tatum has set the NBA All-Star Game record for points scored with 53 points and counting. pic.twitter.com/nXWDBP7MUK -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 19, 2023