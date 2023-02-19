Joel Embiid will play in the All-Star Game

Keith Pompey: #Sixers center Joel Embiid WILL play in tonight’s #NBAAllStar game.
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will play in the NBA All-Star Game inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:05 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will play in the NBA All-Star Game inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Game injury update: 76ers star Joel Embiid set to play Sunday night, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 5:22 PM
2023 NBA All-Star Game injury update: 76ers star Joel Embiid set to play Sunday night, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 5:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid WILL play in tonight’s #NBAAllStar game. – 5:09 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid WILL play in tonight’s #NBAAllStar game. – 5:09 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
My hottest(?) MVP take is that Nikola Jokic should not win three times in a row. Not because he’s not balling out — frankly, a lot of players are, and he could definitely win this year — but because Joel Embiid should have won in 2022. – 8:30 PM
My hottest(?) MVP take is that Nikola Jokic should not win three times in a row. Not because he’s not balling out — frankly, a lot of players are, and he could definitely win this year — but because Joel Embiid should have won in 2022. – 8:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid sitting out the #NBA All-Star Game would benefit both him and the #Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 6:29 PM
Joel Embiid sitting out the #NBA All-Star Game would benefit both him and the #Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 6:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid not on hand for All-Star practice but intends to play in Sunday’s game inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:21 PM
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid not on hand for All-Star practice but intends to play in Sunday’s game inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is not Salt Lake City. However, the All-Star is expected to arrive in time for tomorrow night’s #NBAAllStar game. – 1:13 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is not Salt Lake City. However, the All-Star is expected to arrive in time for tomorrow night’s #NBAAllStar game. – 1:13 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I guess my point here is less anti-Kevin Love and more that I think Niang is an underrated player.
Has some questions if he can hold up in a playoff series, but still, has been a really important guy all season. Such a good fit with Embiid and Harden. – 12:49 PM
I guess my point here is less anti-Kevin Love and more that I think Niang is an underrated player.
Has some questions if he can hold up in a playoff series, but still, has been a really important guy all season. Such a good fit with Embiid and Harden. – 12:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Georges Niang is clearly a better offensive player than Kevin Love at this point as a backup 4, especially on a team with Harden and Embiid.
Niang is better at finishing the opportunities those guys create. – 12:35 PM
Georges Niang is clearly a better offensive player than Kevin Love at this point as a backup 4, especially on a team with Harden and Embiid.
Niang is better at finishing the opportunities those guys create. – 12:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think he had 60, 14, 7 assists, and 7 blocks. So, you tell me” 🤣
🏀 @Utah Jazz Center @Walker Kessler explains his first experience playing against Joel Embiid
#NBAAllStar | @Amin Elhassan | @Sam Mitchell | @SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/X4qKeDvdPj – 4:12 PM
“I think he had 60, 14, 7 assists, and 7 blocks. So, you tell me” 🤣
🏀 @Utah Jazz Center @Walker Kessler explains his first experience playing against Joel Embiid
#NBAAllStar | @Amin Elhassan | @Sam Mitchell | @SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/X4qKeDvdPj – 4:12 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
🔊: open.spotify.com/episode/7m6bq5… – 2:50 PM
In a game to save the universe, whose team do you have more faith in?
Team @Kevin O’Connor:
Embiid, Jokic, Kyrie, Mitchell, LeBron.
Team @Chris Vernon:
Morant, Tatum, Doncic, Markkanen, Giannis.
🔊: open.spotify.com/episode/7m6bq5… – 2:50 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Jalen Brunson, the early Kyrie-Luka fit, the unkillable Washington Wizards, the Harden/Embiid two-man game, much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 2:38 PM
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Jalen Brunson, the early Kyrie-Luka fit, the unkillable Washington Wizards, the Harden/Embiid two-man game, much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 2:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Joel Embiid has been dealing with a lingering foot injury since Nov. When asked Wednesday if he’d play in the ASG, Embiid replied: “I’m not sure, I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks or month… Going to see how the next few days go and go from there.” – 10:29 AM
Joel Embiid has been dealing with a lingering foot injury since Nov. When asked Wednesday if he’d play in the ASG, Embiid replied: “I’m not sure, I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks or month… Going to see how the next few days go and go from there.” – 10:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Per game leaders at the All-Star break:
PPG — Luka Doncic
RPG — Domantas Sabonis
APG — James Harden
SPG — OG Anunoby
BPG — Jaren Jackson Jr
3PM — Klay Thompson
FTM — Joel Embiid
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
3P% — Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/E2F63Jow7B – 10:10 AM
Per game leaders at the All-Star break:
PPG — Luka Doncic
RPG — Domantas Sabonis
APG — James Harden
SPG — OG Anunoby
BPG — Jaren Jackson Jr
3PM — Klay Thompson
FTM — Joel Embiid
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
3P% — Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/E2F63Jow7B – 10:10 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
PHL ➡️ PHX. Before fully initiating my All-Star break, some final tidbits from the Sixers’ week including the coach most helping Jalen McDaniels acclimate, Doc Rivers’ glimpse into Danny Green’s rehab and the latest Embiid-Maxey banter. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 5:57 AM
PHL ➡️ PHX. Before fully initiating my All-Star break, some final tidbits from the Sixers’ week including the coach most helping Jalen McDaniels acclimate, Doc Rivers’ glimpse into Danny Green’s rehab and the latest Embiid-Maxey banter. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 5:57 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
What is the key for Philadelphia to win a title when they come back from the break next week? Joel Embiid stresses health. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/16/joe… via @SixersWire – 7:18 PM
What is the key for Philadelphia to win a title when they come back from the break next week? Joel Embiid stresses health. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/16/joe… via @SixersWire – 7:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points without threes this season:
1,494 — Shai
1,380 — Giannis
1,339 — Embiid
1,263 — DeMar pic.twitter.com/bIRzw3IrQE – 7:00 PM
Most points without threes this season:
1,494 — Shai
1,380 — Giannis
1,339 — Embiid
1,263 — DeMar pic.twitter.com/bIRzw3IrQE – 7:00 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: Donovan Mitchell on Nikola Jokic for MVP: “I don’t know if you’ve all been watching what Jokic’s been doing. It’s f****** outrageous, to be honest. I don’t know how many people have won it 3 times in a row, but he’s other worldly right now.” He also highly praised Joel Embiid. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / February 18, 2023
Joel Embiid missed Saturday’s Eastern Conference All-Star practices and the following media availability. The 76ers’ six-time All-Star, however, is expected to be on hand for Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game at the Vivint Arena. All this comes after Embiid reiterated on Wednesday that he’s unsure if he’ll play in the game. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 18, 2023
A Sixers source believes that Embiid intends to play in the All-Star Game. But on Wednesday, the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder didn’t give the impression that he would definitely play. “I’m not sure,” Embiid said when asked if he would play in the midseason game in Salt Lake City. “I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks — a month.” Embiid, 28, has been dealing with left foot soreness. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 18, 2023