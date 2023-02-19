Kevin Love plans to sign with Miami after clearing waivers

Adrian Wojnarowski: After clearing waivers, Kevin Love plans to sign with the Miami Heat, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat reaches agreement with Kevin Love, also plans to sign Cody Zeller to complete roster. All the details miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:58 PM
NEW: Heat reaches agreement with Kevin Love, also plans to sign Cody Zeller to complete roster. All the details miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kevin Love reportedly will sign with the Miami Heat, not the #Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/kevin-l… via @phillyinquirer – 12:47 PM
Kevin Love reportedly will sign with the Miami Heat, not the #Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/kevin-l… via @phillyinquirer – 12:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat reach agreement to add Kevin Love, moving toward Cody Zeller agreement. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Moves would provide needed shakeup to Heat’s undersized power rotation. – 12:31 PM
Heat reach agreement to add Kevin Love, moving toward Cody Zeller agreement. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Moves would provide needed shakeup to Heat’s undersized power rotation. – 12:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kevin Love intends to join Heat after clearing waivers – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:24 PM
Kevin Love intends to join Heat after clearing waivers – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With the Heat planning to sign both Kevin Love and Cody Zeller, according to league sources, it’s evident that the priority was adding frontcourt depth with its two open roster spots. – 12:16 PM
With the Heat planning to sign both Kevin Love and Cody Zeller, according to league sources, it’s evident that the priority was adding frontcourt depth with its two open roster spots. – 12:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Love to sign with Miami Heat after clearing waivers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/19/kev… – 12:16 PM
Kevin Love to sign with Miami Heat after clearing waivers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/19/kev… – 12:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat address their need for size and experience in the front court. Kevin Love is a homerun on the buyout market. Zeller is an experienced big man and it sounds like he’s finally healthy after suffering a right leg injury last season. – 12:15 PM
The Heat address their need for size and experience in the front court. Kevin Love is a homerun on the buyout market. Zeller is an experienced big man and it sounds like he’s finally healthy after suffering a right leg injury last season. – 12:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA source confirms to Sun-Sentinel that Heat are on verge of signing Kevin Love, and are “trending” toward adding Cody Zeller. – 12:03 PM
NBA source confirms to Sun-Sentinel that Heat are on verge of signing Kevin Love, and are “trending” toward adding Cody Zeller. – 12:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Love signs with Heat: Veteran forward lands in Miami after getting buyout from Cavaliers, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 11:58 AM
Kevin Love signs with Heat: Veteran forward lands in Miami after getting buyout from Cavaliers, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 11:58 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Love plans to sign with the Heat once he clears the waivers, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/jhR6mw6bUJ – 11:57 AM
Kevin Love plans to sign with the Heat once he clears the waivers, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/jhR6mw6bUJ – 11:57 AM
Tristan Thompson @RealTristan13
Just spoke to my brother @Kevin Love he’s confirmed with me that he’s taking his talents to south beach @Miami Heat
This is a huge pick up for the heat
Let’s go!!! – 11:56 AM
Just spoke to my brother @Kevin Love he’s confirmed with me that he’s taking his talents to south beach @Miami Heat
This is a huge pick up for the heat
Let’s go!!! – 11:56 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It is – or technically, will be – done. As @wojespn just said, AP can confirm Kevin Love intends to sign with the Miami Heat once he clears waivers.
And, per source, Cody Zeller is now targeting signing with the Heat as well. – 11:55 AM
It is – or technically, will be – done. As @wojespn just said, AP can confirm Kevin Love intends to sign with the Miami Heat once he clears waivers.
And, per source, Cody Zeller is now targeting signing with the Heat as well. – 11:55 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After clearing waivers, Kevin Love plans to sign with the Miami Heat, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/c1Ff4tLfKP – 11:48 AM
After clearing waivers, Kevin Love plans to sign with the Miami Heat, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/c1Ff4tLfKP – 11:48 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Kevin Love has impacted the lives of millions through his mental health advocacy, including one of our own. cleveland.com/cavs/2019/10/i… #Cavs – 9:30 AM
Kevin Love has impacted the lives of millions through his mental health advocacy, including one of our own. cleveland.com/cavs/2019/10/i… #Cavs – 9:30 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers announce intentions to retire Kevin Love’s No. 0 jersey
cbssports.com/nba/news/caval… – 6:43 PM
Cavaliers announce intentions to retire Kevin Love’s No. 0 jersey
cbssports.com/nba/news/caval… – 6:43 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Cavaliers announce they will retire Kevin Love’s No. 0 in the future 👏 pic.twitter.com/BT7PV7fyiS – 6:29 PM
The Cavaliers announce they will retire Kevin Love’s No. 0 in the future 👏 pic.twitter.com/BT7PV7fyiS – 6:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat emerges as front-runner to add Kevin Love. What it would mean for the roster and other things to know about the two open spots on Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo commented on the Love possibility when asked about it in Salt Lake City today – 5:43 PM
Heat emerges as front-runner to add Kevin Love. What it would mean for the roster and other things to know about the two open spots on Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo commented on the Love possibility when asked about it in Salt Lake City today – 5:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I trend towards being optimistic on Kevin Love’s fit with Philly. But, conversations about him playing power forward likely underrate how good Georges Niang has been.
Thoughts on the report that Love will talk to the Sixers as he hits the buyout market:
thepaintedlines.com/report-kevin-l… – 5:31 PM
I trend towards being optimistic on Kevin Love’s fit with Philly. But, conversations about him playing power forward likely underrate how good Georges Niang has been.
Thoughts on the report that Love will talk to the Sixers as he hits the buyout market:
thepaintedlines.com/report-kevin-l… – 5:31 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Kevin Love will forever be remembered as one of Cleveland’s greats– on and off the court. Photo: clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/vKOv5zfdqu – 5:04 PM
Kevin Love will forever be remembered as one of Cleveland’s greats– on and off the court. Photo: clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/vKOv5zfdqu – 5:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Updates with comment from Adebayo and Herro — Kevin Love receives Cavaliers buyout, opening door to possible Heat signing. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:01 PM
Updates with comment from Adebayo and Herro — Kevin Love receives Cavaliers buyout, opening door to possible Heat signing. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Cavaliers said that Kevin Love’s jersey will ultimately land “in the rafters or Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.” pic.twitter.com/aUxT81jnti – 4:49 PM
The Cavaliers said that Kevin Love’s jersey will ultimately land “in the rafters or Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.” pic.twitter.com/aUxT81jnti – 4:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs officially announce the buyout of Kevin Love.
Koby Altman in a press release: “He also embodied everything a franchise would want in a player, and the admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.” – 4:41 PM
#Cavs officially announce the buyout of Kevin Love.
Koby Altman in a press release: “He also embodied everything a franchise would want in a player, and the admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.” – 4:41 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
“Kevin Love had an outstanding run with the Cavaliers, including memorable on-court moments, four NBA Finals appearances and an NBA Championship in 2016,” said Koby Altman. “Kevin represented the organization and the city of Cleveland with the utmost charm and professionalism… – 4:35 PM
“Kevin Love had an outstanding run with the Cavaliers, including memorable on-court moments, four NBA Finals appearances and an NBA Championship in 2016,” said Koby Altman. “Kevin represented the organization and the city of Cleveland with the utmost charm and professionalism… – 4:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have officially reached a buyout agreement with Kevin Love, the team announces. – 4:30 PM
#Cavs have officially reached a buyout agreement with Kevin Love, the team announces. – 4:30 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Kevin Love has reportedly agreed to a buyout with the Cavaliers and has already made sure to thank the fans in Cleveland. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/5KJVPQTv4s – 2:56 PM
Kevin Love has reportedly agreed to a buyout with the Cavaliers and has already made sure to thank the fans in Cleveland. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/5KJVPQTv4s – 2:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Five-time All-Star Kevin Love intends to talk to the #Sixers after buyout in Cleveland inquirer.com/sports/kevin-l… via @phillyinquirer – 2:28 PM
Five-time All-Star Kevin Love intends to talk to the #Sixers after buyout in Cleveland inquirer.com/sports/kevin-l… via @phillyinquirer – 2:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love receives Cavaliers buyout, opening door to possible Heat signing. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Veteran big man could enter Heat rotation at power forward or backup center to Bam Adebayo. – 1:30 PM
Kevin Love receives Cavaliers buyout, opening door to possible Heat signing. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Veteran big man could enter Heat rotation at power forward or backup center to Bam Adebayo. – 1:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat emerges as front-runner to add Kevin Love. What it would mean for the roster and other things to know about the two open spots on the Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:04 PM
NEW: Heat emerges as front-runner to add Kevin Love. What it would mean for the roster and other things to know about the two open spots on the Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro, on the possibility of Kevin Love coming to Miami: “I’m excited. We’ll see. Hopefully he decides to bring bring his shooting down to the 305.” – 1:01 PM
Tyler Herro, on the possibility of Kevin Love coming to Miami: “I’m excited. We’ll see. Hopefully he decides to bring bring his shooting down to the 305.” – 1:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Kevin Love to the Sixers? Taking a look at that rumor, and why I don’t see the fit
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-kev… – 12:54 PM
Kevin Love to the Sixers? Taking a look at that rumor, and why I don’t see the fit
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-kev… – 12:54 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I guess my point here is less anti-Kevin Love and more that I think Niang is an underrated player.
Has some questions if he can hold up in a playoff series, but still, has been a really important guy all season. Such a good fit with Embiid and Harden. – 12:49 PM
I guess my point here is less anti-Kevin Love and more that I think Niang is an underrated player.
Has some questions if he can hold up in a playoff series, but still, has been a really important guy all season. Such a good fit with Embiid and Harden. – 12:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Georges Niang is clearly a better offensive player than Kevin Love at this point as a backup 4, especially on a team with Harden and Embiid.
Niang is better at finishing the opportunities those guys create. – 12:35 PM
Georges Niang is clearly a better offensive player than Kevin Love at this point as a backup 4, especially on a team with Harden and Embiid.
Niang is better at finishing the opportunities those guys create. – 12:35 PM
Kevin Love @kevinlove
I’ll have more to say soon but want to get this off my chest.
To the people of Cleveland and all of Ohio. I fucking LOVE you…and always will. Thank you for everything.
More to come. #0️⃣ – 12:33 PM
I’ll have more to say soon but want to get this off my chest.
To the people of Cleveland and all of Ohio. I fucking LOVE you…and always will. Thank you for everything.
More to come. #0️⃣ – 12:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP sources: Cavs and Kevin Love complete buyout, as he eyes Miami
apnews.com/article/clevel… – 12:27 PM
AP sources: Cavs and Kevin Love complete buyout, as he eyes Miami
apnews.com/article/clevel… – 12:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Source confirmed to @TheAthletic that the #Cavs and Kevin Love have completed a contract buyout. – 12:06 PM
Source confirmed to @TheAthletic that the #Cavs and Kevin Love have completed a contract buyout. – 12:06 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat reportedly front-runner to sign Kevin Love sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 12:06 PM
Miami Heat reportedly front-runner to sign Kevin Love sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 12:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Cavs and Kevin Love have completed a contract buyout, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Heat are the frontrunners to sign Love but he plans to also talk to the 76ers.
Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/Ue5H7ubvuR – 12:05 PM
The Cavs and Kevin Love have completed a contract buyout, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Heat are the frontrunners to sign Love but he plans to also talk to the 76ers.
Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/Ue5H7ubvuR – 12:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout. The Miami Heat are a frontrunner to sign Love, but he plans to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers before making a decision. pic.twitter.com/9YKux1Svj2 – 11:57 AM
ESPN Sources: Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout. The Miami Heat are a frontrunner to sign Love, but he plans to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers before making a decision. pic.twitter.com/9YKux1Svj2 – 11:57 AM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Love’s expectation is that he can play a sizable role in the Heat’s frontcourt rotation as they push into the Eastern Conference playoffs. Love talked with the Sixers too. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 19, 2023
Bobby Marks: Miami still has an open roster spot and a good portion of their prorated midlevel exception still available. They can either convert the Two-Way of Orlando Robinson or play the waiting game for another veteran waived. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 19, 2023