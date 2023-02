Kyle Lowry may return by the end of the month

They got nowhere close on Fred VanVleet, sources said; the Raptors would have required Terance Mann and maybe more draft equity than the Clippers can offer. They never had serious talks on D’Angelo Russell or Kyle Lowry, sources said. They waded into the Mike Conley sweepstakes, but it escalated out of their price range. They are better and more versatile than they were yesterday, but it’s not clear by how much. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023