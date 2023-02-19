Kyle Lowry may return by the end of the month

Tim Reynolds: More Heat news: per source, Kyle Lowry has hope of returning to the Miami lineup by the end of the month (which would indicate his knee soreness is improving). The picture with Lowry will become much clearer in the coming days, but there are encouraging signs.
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Zeller apparently impressed in workout; also had endorsement from key Heat player.And if Lowry has more knee issues, Herro, Oladipo, Butler can handle when Vincent out of game. Roster now at 15; 2 ways can be subbed out but it doesn’t create change in remaining nba eligible days – 1:26 PM
Zeller apparently impressed in workout; also had endorsement from key Heat player.And if Lowry has more knee issues, Herro, Oladipo, Butler can handle when Vincent out of game. Roster now at 15; 2 ways can be subbed out but it doesn’t create change in remaining nba eligible days – 1:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Wonder if this could end up being the rotation moving forward once healthy
If things break right, they’d have some of that depth back:
Vincent
Herro
Butler
Love
Bam
Lowry
Oladipo
Strus
Martin
Zeller/Yurt – 12:26 PM
Wonder if this could end up being the rotation moving forward once healthy
If things break right, they’d have some of that depth back:
Vincent
Herro
Butler
Love
Bam
Lowry
Oladipo
Strus
Martin
Zeller/Yurt – 12:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Projected Miami Heat depth chart:
G: Lowry / Vincent*
G: Herro / Oladipo / Robinson
F: Butler / Strus
F: Martin / Love* / Highsmith / Jovic
C: Adebayo / Zeller / Yurtseven / UD
*Won’t rule out Vincent or Love starting but I’m being conservative here. – 12:24 PM
Projected Miami Heat depth chart:
G: Lowry / Vincent*
G: Herro / Oladipo / Robinson
F: Butler / Strus
F: Martin / Love* / Highsmith / Jovic
C: Adebayo / Zeller / Yurtseven / UD
*Won’t rule out Vincent or Love starting but I’m being conservative here. – 12:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
More Heat news: per source, Kyle Lowry has hope of returning to the Miami lineup by the end of the month (which would indicate his knee soreness is improving). The picture with Lowry will become much clearer in the coming days, but there are encouraging signs. – 12:22 PM
More Heat news: per source, Kyle Lowry has hope of returning to the Miami lineup by the end of the month (which would indicate his knee soreness is improving). The picture with Lowry will become much clearer in the coming days, but there are encouraging signs. – 12:22 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Opting not to sign a point guard (Westbrook or otherwise) is a positive sign for Lowry’s eventual return. – 12:17 PM
Opting not to sign a point guard (Westbrook or otherwise) is a positive sign for Lowry’s eventual return. – 12:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
🌴New🌴 Key trends and storylines for the Miami Heat after the All-Star break: Includes notes on Kyle Lowry, Miami’s new starting lineup, 3-point shooting, Kevin Love and more.
wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/what-has-to-… – 9:36 AM
🌴New🌴 Key trends and storylines for the Miami Heat after the All-Star break: Includes notes on Kyle Lowry, Miami’s new starting lineup, 3-point shooting, Kevin Love and more.
wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/what-has-to-… – 9:36 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Analysis: Heat with delicate roster balance at break, with several moving parts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… What comes next for the Heat could, in part, come down to what happens next for Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and several others on the roster. – 9:23 AM
Analysis: Heat with delicate roster balance at break, with several moving parts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… What comes next for the Heat could, in part, come down to what happens next for Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and several others on the roster. – 9:23 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Anfernee Simons: A G2 ankle sprain means there was partial tearing of the involved ligament(s). Historically the average time lost had been ~3 weeks (~9.7 games). Players to sustain a comparable injury include Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Durant. 1/2 – 6:33 PM
Re: Anfernee Simons: A G2 ankle sprain means there was partial tearing of the involved ligament(s). Historically the average time lost had been ~3 weeks (~9.7 games). Players to sustain a comparable injury include Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Durant. 1/2 – 6:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
It’s not surprising that the Heat are prioritizing adding a big man over other positions. It’s their biggest need. Heat will also need clarity on the Kyle Lowry injury before moving forward with adding a point guard. – 3:50 PM
It’s not surprising that the Heat are prioritizing adding a big man over other positions. It’s their biggest need. Heat will also need clarity on the Kyle Lowry injury before moving forward with adding a point guard. – 3:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Considering the Heat has prioritized adding size and the injury concerns with both players, would it make sense to use the two open roster spots to add both Love and Ibaka? The answer probably depends on Lowry’s health and whether the Heat sees him returning to a big role. – 3:25 PM
Considering the Heat has prioritized adding size and the injury concerns with both players, would it make sense to use the two open roster spots to add both Love and Ibaka? The answer probably depends on Lowry’s health and whether the Heat sees him returning to a big role. – 3:25 PM
More on this storyline
Barry Jackson: …Heat decided to sign two bigs, instead of Love and a guard, because Lowry knee has improved (he’s targeting return in 8 days or shortly after) and he and team talked through his situation and he will do whatever role is asked of him. Coaches believe he can still help -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / February 19, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo is only current injured Heat player who realistically could return before All-Star break. That means Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic and Kyle Lowry likely won’t make their returns until after the break. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 11, 2023
They got nowhere close on Fred VanVleet, sources said; the Raptors would have required Terance Mann and maybe more draft equity than the Clippers can offer. They never had serious talks on D’Angelo Russell or Kyle Lowry, sources said. They waded into the Mike Conley sweepstakes, but it escalated out of their price range. They are better and more versatile than they were yesterday, but it’s not clear by how much. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023