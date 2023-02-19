LeBron James: I would love to own an NBA franchise

Kyle Goon: LeBron on owning an NBA team someday: “I see myself being a part of the game even when I’m done playing. Ownership is something I’m a part of now when I’m off the court.” “I would love to, down the road at some point, own an NBA franchise.”
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A bold statement from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer: ‘These 23 games are the most important games of my career.’ LeBron, fresh off the record, now just wants the Lakers to make the playoffs, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4229044/2023/0… – 5:53 PM
A bold statement from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer: ‘These 23 games are the most important games of my career.’ LeBron, fresh off the record, now just wants the Lakers to make the playoffs, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4229044/2023/0… – 5:53 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James said he’d love to own an NBA team in Las Vegas at some point and says “Vegas is a really cool city doing great things in sports these days” but had to be corrected when he called Vegas’ NHL team the Kings.
“The Kings are in L.A., right? There’s two Kings in L.A.” pic.twitter.com/UAGW3BOCqs – 5:39 PM
LeBron James said he’d love to own an NBA team in Las Vegas at some point and says “Vegas is a really cool city doing great things in sports these days” but had to be corrected when he called Vegas’ NHL team the Kings.
“The Kings are in L.A., right? There’s two Kings in L.A.” pic.twitter.com/UAGW3BOCqs – 5:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The fascinating thing is that everyone from LeBron to KD to national analysts, not just OKC media and fans, who always end discussion about the Thunder with: “and they don’t even have Chet yet.” – 5:37 PM
The fascinating thing is that everyone from LeBron to KD to national analysts, not just OKC media and fans, who always end discussion about the Thunder with: “and they don’t even have Chet yet.” – 5:37 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James: “If we can punch our ticket, we can compete with anyone.” – 5:16 PM
LeBron James: “If we can punch our ticket, we can compete with anyone.” – 5:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron confirms that he will retire before 2043. “I’m not doing another 20,” he said. – 5:12 PM
LeBron confirms that he will retire before 2043. “I’m not doing another 20,” he said. – 5:12 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James was asked why the next 23 games are the most important in his career.
He said he doesn’t want to miss the postseason two years in a row. pic.twitter.com/nMigX2lm5n – 5:09 PM
LeBron James was asked why the next 23 games are the most important in his career.
He said he doesn’t want to miss the postseason two years in a row. pic.twitter.com/nMigX2lm5n – 5:09 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James says he’s “not going to go too crazy” in today’s NBA All-Star Game. Take that for what it’s worth if you have LeBron winning the MVP today. pic.twitter.com/FBGNqaGX0P – 5:07 PM
LeBron James says he’s “not going to go too crazy” in today’s NBA All-Star Game. Take that for what it’s worth if you have LeBron winning the MVP today. pic.twitter.com/FBGNqaGX0P – 5:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron talking with reporters before the All-Star game, his 19th appearance. pic.twitter.com/MpLjOzUKZJ – 5:07 PM
LeBron talking with reporters before the All-Star game, his 19th appearance. pic.twitter.com/MpLjOzUKZJ – 5:07 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James says the last 23 games of this Lakers season are the most important regular season games of his career. pic.twitter.com/5yqILgSjY3 – 5:05 PM
LeBron James says the last 23 games of this Lakers season are the most important regular season games of his career. pic.twitter.com/5yqILgSjY3 – 5:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron said that the only reflection he’s really done on breaking Kareem’s record is when the Lakers posted video of his daughter Zhuri’s reaction to the record-breaking basket. He said it’s something that brings him joy, and he knows he can look to her if he’s having a bad day. – 5:03 PM
LeBron said that the only reflection he’s really done on breaking Kareem’s record is when the Lakers posted video of his daughter Zhuri’s reaction to the record-breaking basket. He said it’s something that brings him joy, and he knows he can look to her if he’s having a bad day. – 5:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron on the Lakers’ final 23 games, as they get ready for a playoff push: “23 of the most important games of my career.”
He also confirms that he will play tonight. – 5:00 PM
LeBron on the Lakers’ final 23 games, as they get ready for a playoff push: “23 of the most important games of my career.”
He also confirms that he will play tonight. – 5:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron the Lakers’ final 23 games, as they get ready for a playoff push: “23 of the most important games of my career.”
He also confirms that he will play tonight. – 5:00 PM
LeBron the Lakers’ final 23 games, as they get ready for a playoff push: “23 of the most important games of my career.”
He also confirms that he will play tonight. – 5:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on how he feels about the rest of the season: “It’s 23 of the most important games of my career.” – 5:00 PM
LeBron James on how he feels about the rest of the season: “It’s 23 of the most important games of my career.” – 5:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron James begins his press conference by saying the rest of the regular season for the Lakers is “23 of the most important regular season games of my career.” – 5:00 PM
LeBron James begins his press conference by saying the rest of the regular season for the Lakers is “23 of the most important regular season games of my career.” – 5:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA icon Allen Iverson talks about what it’s like to be Allen Iverson, his impact on fashion and trends, MJ vs LeBron, the late John Thompson, his career, mental health and much more with @andscape. #NBAAllStar2023 #nba bit.ly/3IBdwXr – 11:21 AM
NBA icon Allen Iverson talks about what it’s like to be Allen Iverson, his impact on fashion and trends, MJ vs LeBron, the late John Thompson, his career, mental health and much more with @andscape. #NBAAllStar2023 #nba bit.ly/3IBdwXr – 11:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in the All-Star game (minimum 5 All-Star games):
29.0 — Giannis
25.0 — Durant
22.9 — LeBron
22.5 — Steph pic.twitter.com/pPahxj3h1y – 9:58 AM
Most PPG in the All-Star game (minimum 5 All-Star games):
29.0 — Giannis
25.0 — Durant
22.9 — LeBron
22.5 — Steph pic.twitter.com/pPahxj3h1y – 9:58 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
LeBron and Giannis drafting tonight
Bam gotta be getting picked high lol – 9:19 AM
LeBron and Giannis drafting tonight
Bam gotta be getting picked high lol – 9:19 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Adam Silver said the NBA will not look to expand until 2025. That lines up perfectly with LeBron James having a farewell tour during the 2024-2025 season and playing with or against Bronny before being a part of the ownership group for Las Vegas’ NBA team. thesportingtribune.com/nba-expansion-… – 10:11 PM
Adam Silver said the NBA will not look to expand until 2025. That lines up perfectly with LeBron James having a farewell tour during the 2024-2025 season and playing with or against Bronny before being a part of the ownership group for Las Vegas’ NBA team. thesportingtribune.com/nba-expansion-… – 10:11 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 93 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the ongoing debate about who is the GOAT after LeBron became the all time leading scorer this week.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyW3rs
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #GOAT pic.twitter.com/ZlmU0AgCmL – 9:56 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 93 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the ongoing debate about who is the GOAT after LeBron became the all time leading scorer this week.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyW3rs
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #GOAT pic.twitter.com/ZlmU0AgCmL – 9:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Describing the growth of the All-Star game, Adam Silver said in his first All-Star experience with the league, also in SLC, Michael Jordan received 1 million votes. This year LeBron James received in excess of $8 million.
MJ: “And I took that personally.” – 7:20 PM
Describing the growth of the All-Star game, Adam Silver said in his first All-Star experience with the league, also in SLC, Michael Jordan received 1 million votes. This year LeBron James received in excess of $8 million.
MJ: “And I took that personally.” – 7:20 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Daniella “Yella” Lopez, a Mexican-American artist who studied design in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, held a solo exhibition, “One of One” in Salt Lake City during NBA All-Star Weekend. Her original hyperrealistic paintings included Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/dRpKwZ9QAF – 7:18 PM
Daniella “Yella” Lopez, a Mexican-American artist who studied design in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, held a solo exhibition, “One of One” in Salt Lake City during NBA All-Star Weekend. Her original hyperrealistic paintings included Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/dRpKwZ9QAF – 7:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
From All-Star Media Day: I asked the league’s stars to reveal the most memorable bucket of their careers
@UnderdogFantasy
From dunking on LeBron, to the NCAA Tournament, to an unexpected Damian Lillard answer…here’s what they had to say:
📺 https://t.co/Z37yb3HsY2 pic.twitter.com/eM0RWheWWm – 5:48 PM
From All-Star Media Day: I asked the league’s stars to reveal the most memorable bucket of their careers
@UnderdogFantasy
From dunking on LeBron, to the NCAA Tournament, to an unexpected Damian Lillard answer…here’s what they had to say:
📺 https://t.co/Z37yb3HsY2 pic.twitter.com/eM0RWheWWm – 5:48 PM
More on this storyline
Dan Woike: LeBron said he’s focused on being available for each of the final 23 games -via Twitter @DanWoikeSports / February 19, 2023
Melissa Rohlin: LeBron James was asked if he wants to stay in the league long enough to play with Bryce. He said he’s not sure how long he will play. “I know I’m on the side of the hill, that’s for sure.” -via Twitter @melissarohlin / February 19, 2023
Kyle Goon: LeBron emphasizes that his focus has been on making the playoffs, even before he eclipsed the record: “I don’t see myself not being involved in the postseason for two years straight.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 19, 2023