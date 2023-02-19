LeBron James: I'm going to figure out how to make sure I'm on the floor for the last 23 games

He just wants the Lakers to make the playoffs, and has pledged to try and play in each of their remaining 23 contests. “It’s 23 of the most important games of my career for a regular season,” James said Sunday, a few hours before the All-Star Game. “I’m going to figure out ways to make sure I’m available and on the floor for every single one of these 23 games.”
Sean Highkin @highkin
LeBron and Kareem having to share this moment/ceremony with Karl Malone is ROUGH. – 10:11 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
They really put Malone on a stage with Kareem and LeBron. – 10:11 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
LeBron, Giannis, Steph, and KD all injured for the All-Star game STINKS – 10:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
D Wade is honoring LeBron James at halftime for becoming the NBA All-Time leading scorer. Pretty special. – 10:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James is out for the night due to a “hand injury” according to the NBA.
Coincidentally, he won the fan vote to have an iso cam for the second half. – 10:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A hand injury will keep LeBron out of the second half of the game, the NBA says – 10:07 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron James will miss the second half of the All-Star game with a hand injury. Not sure what happened – 10:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the All-Star game all-time:
426 — LeBron
[gap]
290 — Kobe
262 — Jordan
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Disappointing halftime update: LeBron (hand) ruled out for the second half, per the telecast.
So neither team captain will be out there. – 10:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron in his 19th All-Star game:
13 PTS
4 AST
6-11 FG
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
TNT broadcast says LeBron (hand injury) will not play in the second half.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie and LeBron in the first half:
Kyrie — LeBron —
18 PTS 13 PTS
3 AST 4 AST
8-9 FG 6-11 FG
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Team Giannis 99, Team LeBron 92: halftime. @Damian Lillard with 9 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals in 11 minutes. – 9:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Team Giannis 99, Team LeBron 92. Giannis’ team wins 2Q 53-46, getting $100K for Face the Future.
Kyrie Irving leads all scorers with 18p, Jayson Tatum has 17, Donovan Mitchell 16p/6a, Embiid 15p.
Lauri Markkanen 11p/3r. – 9:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Team Giannis 53, Team LeBron 46
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has six points and three rebounds in nine minutes. De’Aaron Fox has one assist with zero shot attempts in five minutes. – 9:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Team Giannis is 6-24 (25%) from 3-point range.
Team LeBron is 5-26 (19%) from 3-point range.
Guys, you’re open – 9:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
1. Cool pic of Tatum’s dunk and the JT1s he’s debuting tonight.
2. LeBron looks funny in this.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:26 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron James breaks out the #NBAAllStar edition of his Nike LeBron 20 pic.twitter.com/Pj1Gr7sTQS – 9:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
LeBron James stares down Giannis Antetokounmpo after a chase-down block of a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander block attempt. – 9:14 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
LeBron says the Lakers have 23 games left, and he is going to try not to miss any of them. Why? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4229044/2023/0… – 9:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Team LeBron and Team Giannis are a combined 6-of-28 from deep through one quarter. Weird shooting luck for an All-Star Game. – 9:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Team Giannis 46, Team LeBron 46. Tatum leads all scorers with 13, Kyrie Irving has 11p. LeBron James 9p/4a. Markkanen 7p/2r. Donovan Mitchell 2p/5a. Teams are a combined 6-28 from 3. – 9:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Team Giannis 46, Team LeBron 46: end of first quarter. 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist and 1 steal for @Dame_Lillard. – 9:08 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
LeBron out here throwing alley’oops to himself like he thinks he’s Mac McClung or something – 8:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron off the glass to himself in his 19th all-star game is just insane – 8:50 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
LEBRON JAMES, 38 YEARS OLD: Catching alley-oops from 10 feet out in his 19th consecutive NBA All-Star game.
MARK DEEKS, 38 YEARS OLD: Tweaked his back changing a lightbulb earlier and is clearing his schedule so that he can stay in bed all day tomorrow. – 8:48 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The stage looked like it was set for a political debate. Then LeBron and Giannis picked the All-Star teams, like they were choosing sides in the park, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4229494/2023/0… – 8:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron James is now the first player to play in 19 All-Star games, another record. – 8:44 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron in the mirror rehearsing “hookah” doncic pic.twitter.com/1inzss2J7R – 8:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: What’s ahead for the Lakers after the All-Star break? LeBron James: “It’s 23 of the most important games of my career” es.pn/3xwsdot – 8:35 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Would be pretty funny if someone got pulled off the floor during layup lines to be traded from Team LeBron to Team Giannis. – 8:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Team Giannis starters:
SF Jayson Tatum
PF Lauri Markkanen
C Giannis Antetokounmpo
SG Donovan Mitchell
PG Ja Morant
Team LeBron starters:
SF LeBron James
PF Nikola Jokic
C Joel Embiid
SG Kyrie Irving
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Will Team LeBron make it 6-0 tonight? 👀 pic.twitter.com/5QQMJb6cum – 8:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Draft results: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis full draft order, rosters
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 8:20 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Team LeBron, starters
1. Joel Embiid
2. Kyrie Irving
3. Luka Doncic
4. Nikola Jokic
Team Giannis, starters
1. Jayson Tatum
2. Ja Morant
3. Donovan Mitchell
4. Lauri Markkanen – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Look at De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton down there with LeBron, Jokic and all those guys. pic.twitter.com/sabYfeOhxj – 8:18 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Vegas has team @LeBron James as a -2.5 point favorite after the draft. pic.twitter.com/Sxb65YtxmL – 8:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The LeBron-Kyrie-Luka-Embiid-Jokic lineup needs 5 balls offensively. But it’s so fun to watch… #NBAAllStar – 8:15 PM
Chris Miller @CMillsPXP
This All-Star bump is going to be fun to watch. Give me Team LeBron. Can I see Kyrie vs. Ja for like three possessions? – 8:11 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis got the hometown star, the former hometown star and the guy who was a star nearby in college. Gotta figure they are all going for big nights.
This is the year Captain LeBron can finally be beaten. – 8:11 PM
Giannis got the hometown star, the former hometown star and the guy who was a star nearby in college. Gotta figure they are all going for big nights.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
ASG draft order …
TEAM LEBRON
1. Embiid
3. Kyrie
5. Luka
7. Jokic
Reserves
10. Ant
12. Jaylen Brown
14. PG13
16. Haliburton
18. Randle
20. Fox
22. JJJ
TEAM GIANNIS
2. Tatum
4. Morant
6. Spida
8. Lauri
Reserves
9. Dame
11. Jrue
13. SGA
15. DeMar
17. Siakam
19. Bam
21. Sabonis – 8:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Not for nothing, but Team LeBron should win by 30. That is one stacked group. – 8:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker started walking toward LeBron well before he even picked him. Won’t have a Malone/Joker melee afterall.
Team LeBron starters: James, Kyrie, Emiid, Luka, Joker. – 8:11 PM
Joker started walking toward LeBron well before he even picked him. Won’t have a Malone/Joker melee afterall.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, four-time All-Star member of Team LeBron.
Just as Luka — or “Hookah” as LeBron started to refer to him as — wanted. pic.twitter.com/kyOGZa2trd – 8:11 PM
Luka Doncic, four-time All-Star member of Team LeBron.
StatMuse @statmuse
Pick a team:
Team LeBron —
Joel
Kyrie
Luka
Jokic
Ant
Brown
PG
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
JJJ
Team Giannis —
Tatum
Ja
Mitchell
Lauri
Dame
Jrue
Shai
DeMar
Pascal Siakam
Bam
Sabonis pic.twitter.com/EV0p5jum1U – 8:10 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
LeBron & Giannis forgot the part of the script tonight where they were supposed to trade Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis. #NBAAllStar – 8:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
LeBron – Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle, DeAaron Fox, Jaren Jackson Jr. – 8:10 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
LeBron’s team the very embodiment of fucking around and getting a triple-double – 8:10 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
#NBAAllStar
ROSTERS FINALIZED
🦌TEAM GIANNIS
Morant
Tatum
Mitchell
Markkanen
–
Lillard
Holiday
Shai
DeRozan
Siakam
Adebayo
Sabonis
👑TEAM LEBRON
Doncic
Embiid
Kyrie
Jokic
–
Anthony Edwards
Brown
Paul George
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
Jackson – 8:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Team rosters, pending trades …
Giannis
Starters: Tatum, Morant, Mitchell, Markkanen
Reserves: Lillard, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis
LeBron
Starters: Embiid, Irving, Doncic, Jokic
Reserves: Edwards, Brown, George, Haliburton, Randle, Fox, JJJ – 8:09 PM
Team rosters, pending trades …
Giannis
Starters: Tatum, Morant, Mitchell, Markkanen
Reserves: Lillard, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis
LeBron
Starters: Embiid, Irving, Doncic, Jokic
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
With the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft taking place just before the game, here’s how they’re making the jerseys during the draft. This is Paul George’s jersey after being drafted by LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/9p88f797vG – 8:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
LeBron finishes his draft with Nikola Jokic while Giannis takes Lauri Markkanen. #NBAAllStar2023 – 8:09 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft
Starters
Team LeBron = Odd numbers
Team Giannis = Even numbers
1. Joel Embiid
2. Jayson Tatum
3. Kyrie Irving
4. Ja Morant
5. Luka Doncic
6. Donovan Mitchell
7. Nikola Jokic
8. Lauri Markkanen – 8:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
LeBron takes Nikola Jokic
Giannis gets Lauri Markkanen as the default final player – 8:08 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic might have just selected himself to be on LeBron James’s team, which is coached by Michael Malone. – 8:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
LeBron James drafted “the wizard and young god” Kyrie Irving with his second pick in the All-Star starter pool.
Is this considered tampering or … lol pic.twitter.com/PE8ZRkonsC – 8:08 PM
LeBron James drafted “the wizard and young god” Kyrie Irving with his second pick in the All-Star starter pool.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
can’t overemphasize enough how excited LeBron was to pick Kyrie second pic.twitter.com/z9hOkrXMaK – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bron put up the Black Power fist and tried to bring back the old handshake. Kai to LA – 8:07 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Giannis picks Jayson Tatum. Tatum joins Joe Mazzulla, the head coach for team Giannis
Jaylen Brown is on team LeBron – 8:07 PM
Giannis picks Jayson Tatum. Tatum joins Joe Mazzulla, the head coach for team Giannis
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Why did LeBron pick Joel Embiid? He’s going to play 10 minutes. – 8:07 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Joel Embiid the first pick. The players know. Maybe LeBron would’ve had a different pick and could’ve calculated VORP or some sh*t 😂 – 8:06 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
LeBron makes Joel Embiid first pick in the All Star (starter) draft 👀 – 8:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
… and Malone is coaching Team LeBron, who just picked Embiid first.
Might have Joker vs. Malone brewing. – 8:05 PM
… and Malone is coaching Team LeBron, who just picked Embiid first.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
LeBron took Joel Embiid first of the starters. What a mistake to not take Ja away from Giannis, who accidentally tried to pick him in the reserves – 8:05 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Team LeBron’s first overall pick in the 2023 All-Star draft among the starters:
JOEL EMBIID – 8:04 PM
Team LeBron’s first overall pick in the 2023 All-Star draft among the starters:
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Starters up now. LeBron gets the first pick, and he takes Joel Embiid. – 8:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron earlier this month: “Haliburton is an All-Star for a reason. He’s been playing the game this year at an extremely high level.” – 8:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Giannis:
Lillard
Holiday
SGA
DeRozan
Siakam
Bam
Sabonis
LeBron:
Edwards
Brown
George
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
JJJ – 8:01 PM
Giannis:
Lillard
Holiday
SGA
DeRozan
Siakam
Bam
Sabonis
LeBron:
Edwards
Brown
George
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Jaren Jackson Jr gets picked last, hugs LeBron, is immediately called for a foul – 8:01 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Team LeBron, reserves
1. Anthony Edwards
2. Jaylen Brown
3. Paul George
4. Tyrese Haliburton
5. Julius Randle
6. De’Aaron Fox
7. Jaren Jackson Jr. (last overall pick among reserves) – 8:00 PM
Team LeBron, reserves
1. Anthony Edwards
2. Jaylen Brown
3. Paul George
4. Tyrese Haliburton
5. Julius Randle
6. De’Aaron Fox
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
#NBAAllStar
The story so far
🦌TEAM GIANNIS
Lillard
Holiday
Shai
DeRozan
Siakam
Adebayo
Sabonis
👑TEAM LEBRON
Anthony Edwards
Jaylen Brown
Paul George
Haliburton
Randle
D’ Aaron Fox
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings teammates De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will oppose each other in the All Star Game. Fox drafted by LeBron James and Sabonis goes the next pick to Giannis Antetokounmpo. pic.twitter.com/HSJ7DLgQ52 – 8:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Love that Ernie Johnson, after LeBron selected Julius, cited one stat. Randle has played all 60 games. A quality always overlooked by the analytics gurus. – 7:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Teams so far:
Giannis: Lillard, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis
LeBron: Edwards, Brown, George, Haliburton, Randle, Fox, JJJ – 7:59 PM
Teams so far:
Giannis: Lillard, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox & Tyrese Haliburton are reunited on Team LeBron. #NBAAllStar – 7:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lebron takes De’Aaron Fox. Giannis takes Domantas Sabonis.
FOX VS THE OX TONIGHT. #NBAAllStar – 7:58 PM
Lebron takes De’Aaron Fox. Giannis takes Domantas Sabonis.
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton and DeAaron Fox going to be teammates again for LeBron. – 7:58 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Reserves are picked: LeBron – Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle, DeAaron Fox, Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
LeBron James takes De’Aaron Fox for Team LeBron. Interesting. Fox and Haliburton together. – 7:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
LeBron James selects Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox in the first-ever NBA All-Star Draft. – 7:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Giannis’ final reserve selection is Domantas Sabonis
LeBron gets Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:57 PM
Giannis’ final reserve selection is Domantas Sabonis
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft
Reserves
Team Giannis = Odd numbers
Team LeBron = Even numbers
1. D. Lillard
2. A. Edwards
3. J. Holiday
4. J. Brown
5. SGA
6. P. George
7. D. DeRozan
8. T. Haliburton
9. P. Siakam
10. J. Randle
11. B. Adebayo
12. D. Fox
13. D. Sabonis
14. JJJ – 7:57 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
LeBron takes Tyrese Haliburton with his fourth pick. Tyrese is going to be pretty excited about this. And he just looks relieved to get off the stage here. – 7:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
LeBron James takes Tyrese Haliburton over De’Aaron Fox.
Giannis takes Pascal Siakam over Domantas Sabonis. – 7:55 PM
LeBron James takes Tyrese Haliburton over De’Aaron Fox.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
LeBron James selects Oshkosh native and #Pacers all-star Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:55 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
LeBron just drafted Paul George because “this is a family-oriented game” — so he drafted PG13. Bill Simmons dreamed of this in 2013. – 7:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Three rounds into this draft, GM LeBron over GM Giannis.
Team Giannis is just him and three point guards … and he tried to draft a fourth in Ja. – 7:54 PM
Three rounds into this draft, GM LeBron over GM Giannis.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron James selects Paul George for the second time in three years. – 7:54 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
If LeBron wants a team with youth, athleticism and shooting, I guess he learned his lesson from the 2021-22 Lakers? – 7:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
LeBron takes Jaylen Brown with the 4th overall pick in the All-Star Game draft – 7:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
If I’m LeBron, I’m just picking the youngest team with the most first-time All-stars who’ll want to play *all* the minutes. AK – 7:52 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
lol Jaylen looks pretty bored in the background while LeBron made his pick – 7:51 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron selected Anthony Edwards with his first pick among the reserves (the second overall pick among the reserves). – 7:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame got the biggest reception of the reserves, presumably because of his Utah ties. Two best-received starters are Lauri Markkanen and LeBron. – 7:40 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James: “I would love to, at some point down the road, own an NBA franchise and be able to bring a winning franchise to a city. Vegas is a really cool city, and they’re doing some great things in sports these days.” pic.twitter.com/eqKkcr9tPo – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Live coverage: Will #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo play (or, how much) in the NBA All-Star-Game tonight in Salt Lake City?
And, of course, who will he pick on his team to go up against LeBron James?
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:13 PM
Live coverage: Will #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo play (or, how much) in the NBA All-Star-Game tonight in Salt Lake City?
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James affirms desire to own Las Vegas NBA team. thesportingtribune.com/lebron-affirms… – 6:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
All-Star Game notebook: Bill Russell is gone but never forgotten, Silver’s not-silver anniversary, LeBron’s daughter’s moment and Mac means views.
apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 6:32 PM
All-Star Game notebook: Bill Russell is gone but never forgotten, Silver’s not-silver anniversary, LeBron’s daughter’s moment and Mac means views.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A bold statement from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer: ‘These 23 games are the most important games of my career.’ LeBron, fresh off the record, now just wants the Lakers to make the playoffs, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4229044/2023/0… – 5:53 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James said he’d love to own an NBA team in Las Vegas at some point and says “Vegas is a really cool city doing great things in sports these days” but had to be corrected when he called Vegas’ NHL team the Kings.
“The Kings are in L.A., right? There’s two Kings in L.A.” pic.twitter.com/UAGW3BOCqs – 5:39 PM
LeBron James said he’d love to own an NBA team in Las Vegas at some point and says “Vegas is a really cool city doing great things in sports these days” but had to be corrected when he called Vegas’ NHL team the Kings.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The fascinating thing is that everyone from LeBron to KD to national analysts, not just OKC media and fans, who always end discussion about the Thunder with: “and they don’t even have Chet yet.” – 5:37 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James: “If we can punch our ticket, we can compete with anyone.” – 5:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James was asked if he wants to stay in the league long enough to play with Bryce. He said he’s not sure how long he will play.
“I know I’m on the side of the hill, that’s for sure.” – 5:12 PM
LeBron James was asked if he wants to stay in the league long enough to play with Bryce. He said he’s not sure how long he will play.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron confirms that he will retire before 2043. “I’m not doing another 20,” he said. – 5:12 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James was asked why the next 23 games are the most important in his career.
He said he doesn’t want to miss the postseason two years in a row. pic.twitter.com/nMigX2lm5n – 5:09 PM
LeBron James was asked why the next 23 games are the most important in his career.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James says he’s “not going to go too crazy” in today’s NBA All-Star Game. Take that for what it’s worth if you have LeBron winning the MVP today. pic.twitter.com/FBGNqaGX0P – 5:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron talking with reporters before the All-Star game, his 19th appearance. pic.twitter.com/MpLjOzUKZJ – 5:07 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James says the last 23 games of this Lakers season are the most important regular season games of his career. pic.twitter.com/5yqILgSjY3 – 5:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron said that the only reflection he’s really done on breaking Kareem’s record is when the Lakers posted video of his daughter Zhuri’s reaction to the record-breaking basket. He said it’s something that brings him joy, and he knows he can look to her if he’s having a bad day. – 5:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron on the Lakers’ final 23 games, as they get ready for a playoff push: “23 of the most important games of my career.”
He also confirms that he will play tonight. – 5:00 PM
LeBron on the Lakers’ final 23 games, as they get ready for a playoff push: “23 of the most important games of my career.”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron the Lakers’ final 23 games, as they get ready for a playoff push: “23 of the most important games of my career.”
He also confirms that he will play tonight. – 5:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on how he feels about the rest of the season: “It’s 23 of the most important games of my career.” – 5:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron James begins his press conference by saying the rest of the regular season for the Lakers is “23 of the most important regular season games of my career.” – 5:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA icon Allen Iverson talks about what it’s like to be Allen Iverson, his impact on fashion and trends, MJ vs LeBron, the late John Thompson, his career, mental health and much more with @andscape. #NBAAllStar2023 #nba bit.ly/3IBdwXr – 11:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in the All-Star game (minimum 5 All-Star games):
29.0 — Giannis
25.0 — Durant
22.9 — LeBron
22.5 — Steph pic.twitter.com/pPahxj3h1y – 9:58 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
LeBron and Giannis drafting tonight
Bam gotta be getting picked high lol – 9:19 AM
LeBron and Giannis drafting tonight
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Adam Silver said the NBA will not look to expand until 2025. That lines up perfectly with LeBron James having a farewell tour during the 2024-2025 season and playing with or against Bronny before being a part of the ownership group for Las Vegas’ NBA team. thesportingtribune.com/nba-expansion-… – 10:11 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 93 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the ongoing debate about who is the GOAT after LeBron became the all time leading scorer this week.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyW3rs
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #GOAT pic.twitter.com/ZlmU0AgCmL – 9:56 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 93 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the ongoing debate about who is the GOAT after LeBron became the all time leading scorer this week.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyW3rs
