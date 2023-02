Mac McClung turned down offers from Turkey and China last summer

McClung passed on the opportunity to play in Europe, and even on the Exhibit-10 deal, was making less than six figures in the G League. But the G League is an easier path to the NBA. It was during a conversation with Zac Ervin, another close friend from Gate City, that McClung realized he was going to stay in the United States. “I still believe going to a Fenerbahce also can propel your career back here in the NBA. So I’m not taking that out of the picture at all,” McClung said. “When you have multiple million-dollar offers, you’re like, ‘That could change my life and my family’s life forever.’ So I wanted to take that into consideration. But (Ervin) called me and was like, ‘Mac, you’re all or nothing, man.’ ” -via The Athletic / February 19, 2023