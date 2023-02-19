Mac McClung turned down offers from Turkey and China last summer

Mac McClung turned down offers from Turkey and China last summer

Mac McClung turned down offers from Turkey and China last summer

McClung faced this dilemma last summer. He could have made over a million dollars playing either for Fenerbahce (Turkey) or the Shanghai Sharks (China). Fenerbahce is one of the top teams in the EuroLeague, which contains the top clubs from all of the top European domestic leagues. Outside of the NBA, it is the best league in the world. Six of Fenerbahce’s top eight scorers are American, including former college stars Johnathan Motley (Baylor) Nigel Hayes-Davis (Wisconsin), Carsen Edwards (Purdue) and Nick Calathes and Scottie Wilbekin, both former Florida Gators.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mac McClung slams past the competition at NBA dunk contest; Rockets’ K.J. Martin mixes spectacular hits and points-costing misses houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Now, the basketball world knows all about the guy from Gate City, a town with a population of 2,030 in Southwest Virginia.
#Sixers’ Mac McClung wins NBA Slam Dunk contest and captures hearts with all-time performance inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBAAllStar10:31 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA world reacts to Mac McClung dunks, reviving Dunk Contest nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/19/nba…9:55 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
All-Star Notebook: Jericho Sims an impressive dunker, but Mac McClung wins contest newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday8:51 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Imagine Mac McClung in the EuroLeague…
hoopshype.com/2023/02/19/mac…8:01 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Take a bow, Mac McClung. My goodness. – 6:58 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Mac McClung wins NBA Slam Dunk contest and captures hearts with all-time performance inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:28 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mac McClung said no to Fenerbahce and won the dunk contest
The #NBAAllStar dunking sensation was considering a move to Istanbul last summer
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/…6:26 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mac McClung wins 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk title sportando.basketball/en/mac-mcclung…2:41 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Mac is the only Sixer to wear No. 9 in the dunk contest since Andre Iguodala. Iggy’s first 50 came off a backboard pass from Allen Iverson. Whose Virginia state scoring record was broken by McClung. First contest winner Dr. J awarded Mac the trophy.
Dr. J (No.6) + AI (No.3) = 9 pic.twitter.com/iT8QodPRvs2:30 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Mac McClung slams past the competition at NBA dunk contest; Rockets’ K.J. Martin shines ift.tt/lvP9VeC2:18 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mac McClung from the G-League with just two games under his belt in the NBA was the saving grace of #NBAAllStar Saturday
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…1:40 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ranking Mac McClung’s four near-perfect NBA All-Star dunks, from the walk-off 540 to the 360 windmill
cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki…1:03 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Slam Dunk Contest champions: Mac McClung’s name goes down with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s…12:45 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Mac McClung ‘saved’ the event according to Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-…12:32 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Mac McClung has the highest field goal percentage in dunk contest history: 100% FG. First ever with 3 straight 50s. Not bad for someone who’s never dunked in an NBA game. pic.twitter.com/vKr8gcdK3812:30 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Mac McClung stole the show on All-Star Saturday night with a near perfect dunking exhibition es.pn/3kdl3ST12:25 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Mac McClung stole the show on All-Star Saturday night with a near perfect dunking expedition es.pn/3kdl3ST12:23 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Who is Mac McClung? … Aside from the G League player who stole NBA All-Star weekend as Slam Dunk champion
cbssports.com/nba/news/who-i…12:10 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
(Preface: I’m in Cancun, so only just saw what he did) Mac McClung 👀👀 Way to show your dunking skills, yo!! – 12:00 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Wow, @Ava Wallace in 2018: As a high-schooler in the small Virginia mountain town of Gate City, Mac McClung became a viral star with his dunks. washingtonpost.com/news/sports/wp…11:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Saturday takeaways: Mac McClung shines in Dunk Contest win; Dame Lillard takes 3-point title
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-…11:50 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: No stars in the Dunk Contest, no Steph in the Three-Point contest & no Giannis in the Skills Challenge.
No problem. Mac McClung’s flawless Dunk Contest showing caps crowd-pleasing All-Star Saturday night @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02…11:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’m sitting about 10 feet from Dr. J right now. He’s watching highlights of Mac McClung’s incredible performance in tonight’s dunk contest and he just called McClung’s last dunk “the corkscrew.” Pretty good description from one of the legends of the game. – 11:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going to tell my kids this was Mac McClung. pic.twitter.com/2Ixiii6MRA11:48 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
That’s who Mac McClung is — show stopper revives Dunk Contest nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/18/tha…11:46 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
In Mac McClung, the NBA’s newest star has arrived, if only for one night, ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/4226639/2023/0…11:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Current, former, ex Bulls players to have won the NBA ALL Star weekend slam dunk contest.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The first Mac McClung dunk was so much better in slow-motion, and then the final dunk is so much better in live speed. A versatile performance! – 11:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mac McClung steals the show on All-Star Saturday, and saves the dunk contest.
https://t.co/n4i6Dvx382 pic.twitter.com/oHY9TxZ6nO11:13 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A de-aged James Franco now has to play Mac McClung in the movie version of this dunk contest. AK pic.twitter.com/mFdfX2o1Q411:13 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Mac McClung just shook up the world. Wanna know who he is, where he’s from and how he got there? For starters he’s lucky to be alive. My 2018 profile on Mac. andscape.com/features/georg…11:12 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Mac McClung on winning the Slam Dunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/DYn6Z4I43T11:06 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LOOK: Mac McClung’s epic performance at the slam dunk contest in pictures.
hoopshype.com/gallery/photos…11:06 PM
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
mac mcclung 🫡😤 SHEEEESHHHHHHHHH – 10:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mac McClung vaults from G League to NBA Slam Dunk champion
cbssports.com/nba/news/mac-m…10:58 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
I suspect even if some of the stars participated in the dunk contest, Mac McClung would’ve made them sweat at the very least. – 10:54 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Mac McClung been doing this since high school. 🤷 pic.twitter.com/gSEgF1yiWB10:52 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Didn’t take long for someone to get ahold of Mac McClung’s Wikipedia profile. pic.twitter.com/RQYQCEpMhs10:48 PM

Brian Seltzer @brianseltzer
Middleton McClung 2023 – 10:39 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Mac McClung won the dunk contest on a two-way deal, but some of the games biggest stars are scared to participate. – 10:38 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
G League to getting a score of 999/1000 in the dunk contest and everyone goes nuts and Dr. J hands you a trophy.
Mac McClung living a 2K MyCareer life this week, love that for him.
pic.twitter.com/kwslDoNMmC10:38 PM

Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Respect McClung for seizing his opportunity — which only happens because today’s stars want no part of the contest.
don’t know if this contest can survive in this trend but hopefully the hungry and fearless will keep emerging & do what Mac has done – 10:38 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung went from not in the NBA to the NBA Slam Dunk champion in the course of five days. Just think of where YOU could be in five days time. You’ve just got to believe, to keep grinding, to keep the faith. And also have a 44-inch vertical leap. – 10:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Mac McClung shines in Slam Dunk Contest win; Dame Lillard wins 3-point title
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-…10:38 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Mac McClung dunks for a living. These other guys play basketball. – 10:36 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Asked Mac McClung about the dunk contest a few weeks back and he said, “I’ve been trying to think of some unique things that I haven’t seen before. Hopefully, I just make my dunks and go from there.”
Fair to say he checked those boxes. – 10:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Legendary Performance from Mac McClung. – 10:34 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Mac McClung, Slam Dunk champ, from Virginia. pic.twitter.com/YHixBdxN9p10:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In all seriousness, Mac McClung did save the dunk contest. Nobody was excited for this contest, at all. He put on a show. #Sixers10:33 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Props to both Trey Murphy and Mac McClung for nailing all their dunks on their first attempt 👏👏 – 10:33 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Mac McClung might become the Joey Chestnut of the Slam Dunk Contest. He will be back as long as the NBA allows him even if he’s not in the league to take on all comers and defend his crown. – 10:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“IT’S OVER” – Mac McClung pic.twitter.com/sCYFmv20e310:33 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lefkoe with an absolutely amazing question for McClung – will you commit to coming back next year? “I have to. If you’ll have me, I’ll be back.”
Lets gooooooo – 10:32 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“if you guys will have me i’ll be back”
-matt mcclung on doing the 2024 dunk contest – 10:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
McClung looks like a high school wrestler just flying through the air like a bird – 10:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Next year. Mac McClung vs Aaron Gordon.
Jay King @ByJayKing
Mac McClung put on a show. That was a great dunk contest. – 10:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tip of the cap to Mac McClung for winning #NBA dunk contest and deservedly so. Trey Murphy delivered some great moments/dunks and finished as runner-up. Not bad for a man whose first dunk in basketball occurred as a senior in high school – 10:31 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Now we wait for Mac McClung to become the Milkshake Duck. – 10:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Very, very proficient dunk contest. McClung was the only one who had swagger, tho – 10:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Yeah, Mac McClung dersvered that – 10:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Mac McClung is related to Riff Raff – 10:30 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/8eVylReC4w10:30 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Props to the person who had the idea to put Mac McClung in this thing. That was so fun – 10:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Doing all those dunks on the first try makes this performance by McClung so much more impressive – 10:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
McClung hit a 540 reverse jam then called game ! – 10:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mac McClung is the Process – 10:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Ideal dunk contest field: one all star, two young rotation players, one mac mcclung-type. – 10:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
above all: Mac McClung never missed an attempt. only one chance to make a first impression. – 10:29 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Good fun – McClung dominated that thing. Murphy was an awesome runner up – 10:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
All 50s for Mac McClung 🤯 – 10:29 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Who’s the Mac! Your NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung. No complaints about this 🔥 #NBAAllStar dunk contest. Respect. pic.twitter.com/5QYMwEFVcB10:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Mac McClung made the dunk contest worth the watch. Take a bow young man. – 10:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
The Mac McClung dunk contest dynasty has officially begun – 10:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The first slam dunk contest champion in #Sixers history: Mac McClung – 10:29 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Play that funky music, Mac McClung! – 10:29 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Mac McClung shuts down the Vivint Arena to win the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/zs41SOOwWM10:28 PM

Louis Williams @TeamLou23
I was wrong about the dunk contest. Mac Mcclung 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 – 10:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Mac McClung saved the Dunk Contest. – 10:28 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung there, wearing the jersey of the high school he was playing for only two weeks ago – 10:28 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mac McClung is an And-1 mixtape – 10:28 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Nobody knew who he was and McClung came in here and absolutely owned the dunk contest – 10:28 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
How Rob Pelinka let Mac McClung go is beyond me. – 10:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mac McClung wins the dunk contest – 10:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
McClung with a 540 and a dunk over his head. I kid you not. His third 50 in four attempts. Unreal. He said after “It’s over.” Of course it was. – 10:28 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
McClung legit won the contest – 10:28 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Hey, I think McClung should win too. But that was a strong series of dunks by Murphy, and the announcing team having already decided Mac had won did Trey a massive disservice. He was nice. – 10:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
McClung won this joint. What a performance. #NBAAllStar10:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Not even waiting for the scores. It’s over. It’s OVER. MAC MCCLUNG. – 10:27 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
The onnnlllly thing missing with McClung … some pre-dunk showmanship. He just goes straight into his dunks (and throws down fire), but seems like he’s not commanding the moment – 10:27 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Draymond complaining that McClung has a G League ball is great – 10:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
First one in finals for McClung pic.twitter.com/fhnWBE8lXX10:26 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
McClung is insane lol – 10:26 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Did Mac McClung … stop time? – 10:25 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Max McClung owned the dunk contest it’s not even close. #NBAAllStar10:25 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
McClung bounce is crazy – 10:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Mac McClung has no Sixers representation around him because they have no idea who the hell that man is. – 10:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Oh my goodness McClung. #NBAAllStar10:24 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
McClung looks like he’s in the Lollipop Guild – 10:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Mac McClung is out here showing off these bunnies – 10:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mac McClung got everybody like: pic.twitter.com/Bq0JOJvCQ410:20 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Video of every 50 ever. Ends with McClung’s first-round slam. – 10:18 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Más vale que @Sixers no despida a Mac McClung mañana…..
👀👀 – 10:17 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
sixers fans who just found out tonight that mac mcclung was on their team pic.twitter.com/V8fCUrDOI910:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mac McClung and Trey Murphy III to the Dunk finals. McClung with the best and second best dunks so far. Not sure which is which. – 10:16 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Sheesh!! Mac McClung is killing it out here. #Sixers10:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
McClung’s first dunk was worth him winning imo.
He goes to the final against Trey Murphy – 10:16 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
yoooooooooo. Mac McClung. That was ridiculous how easy he made that look. – 10:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
McClung did it again. #NBAAllStar10:14 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
OFFICIAL: Mac McClung signed a shoe deal with Puma 📑✍️ pic.twitter.com/zDe5iZKHvm10:14 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
MAC MCCLUNG MEANT BUSINESS ON HIS FIRST DUNK 😱 pic.twitter.com/vCyxdkDCLG10:08 PM

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
As usual I couldn’t pronounce McClung on NBA Today yesterday but I did pick him to win the Dunk Contest. Great start with a casual 50 piece wing dinner “All Flats” Carry the hell on… – 10:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
50 💥
MAC MCCLUNG COMING OUT HOT.
pic.twitter.com/CADWkqPBSB10:08 PM

Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Mac McClung gives me Heinicke vibes – 10:08 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Georgetown claiming Mac McClung like he didn’t move all the way to West Texas to get out of that mess. – 10:07 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I’m annoyed by it but Mac McClung deserved the 50 – 10:05 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Mac McClung, a star is born.
Read all about him here from @Rich Hoffman.
theathletic.com/3984363/2023/0…10:05 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There’s a guy stacking ladders on top of each other as the commercial entertainment inside the arena and I think Mac McClung is gonna dunk over them next – 10:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
There’s gonna be takes galore if Mac McClung wins this thing, which he’s going to. – 10:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Mac McClung might actually win this thing. That was nice. – 10:04 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Mac McClung was the most entertaining thing on that court today. 😂😂 #nba #NBAAllStar10:04 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Mac McClung just won the entire dunk contest with 1 dunk! 🤯 – 10:04 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Kudos to squat guy on that McClung dunk. Wall sits for the win. – 10:04 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung wasn’t even in the league five days ago. – 10:04 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Thinking Mac McClung shouldn’t have been in the #DunkContest is now the coldest take since thinking the Knicks overpaid for Jalen Brunson – 10:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Was everyone ducking Mac McClung? MY COLUMN: – 10:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Oh wow McClung started with that?? WTF is next? – 10:03 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
South Bay Lakers legend Mac McClung! pic.twitter.com/QczioKJhxH10:03 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
We need McClung to win just for @KingJosiah54‘s tweets – 10:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mac McClung has the building shook. Had one guy put another on his shoulders, the top guy holding the ball. McClung jumped over them, grabbed the ball, tapped it on the glass, then slammed it back to the basket. Players courtside absolutely lost it. Straight 50s. – 10:02 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
That McClung dunk 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 10:02 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I’m in the building and McClung just shook it up a bit in Utah – 10:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mac McClung, you have my attention! #NBAAllStar10:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
mr. mcclung????? – 10:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Mac McClung might have just saved the dunk contest. 🤯 – 10:01 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Mac McClung just saved the dunk contest – 10:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ok, Mac McClung. I see you – 10:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Salt Lake City loves themselves some McClung pic.twitter.com/lGoYhyzcmF10:01 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah
You guys…Mac McClung did that in the first round… – 10:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mac McClung is him. – 10:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mac McClung just got an eleventy trillion. – 10:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mac McClung could do the Vince Carter “over” thing. Takes the ball from a guy on another guy’s shoulder, taps it off the backboard and slams over his head. Really. – 10:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mac Freaking McClung – 10:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Mac McClung out here representing all of us who can’t seem to stop our hair from defaulting to that of a 1950s accountant – 9:52 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
#NBAAllstar Mac Mcclung told me he feels his strength in Dunk Contest is creativity. Said he will be trying dunks noone has seen before and that judges and fans will have to watch the replay to understand it. But his 1st goal is: make it on the first try. – 9:47 PM
George King @2bkings
I got Mac McClung – 9:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ Mac McClung is out to impress at #NBA All-Star Weekend — and not just with his dunks inquirer.com/sports/nba-all… via @phillyinquirer – 6:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
All-Star Weekend Official Picks:
3PT: Buddy Hield
DUNK: Mac McClung
SKILLS: Team Rooks
ASG: Team Giannis +3
MVP: Donovan Mitchell
And tonight, @UnderdogFantasy:
play.underdogfantasy.com/es-VEcPx4meSI pic.twitter.com/8XSMMIrDwW11:39 AM

Rob McElhenney: I guess there’s another Mac in Philly in now. 😳 @sixers @NBA -via Twitter / February 19, 2023
McClung passed on the opportunity to play in Europe, and even on the Exhibit-10 deal, was making less than six figures in the G League. But the G League is an easier path to the NBA. It was during a conversation with Zac Ervin, another close friend from Gate City, that McClung realized he was going to stay in the United States. “I still believe going to a Fenerbahce also can propel your career back here in the NBA. So I’m not taking that out of the picture at all,” McClung said. “When you have multiple million-dollar offers, you’re like, ‘That could change my life and my family’s life forever.’ So I wanted to take that into consideration. But (Ervin) called me and was like, ‘Mac, you’re all or nothing, man.’ ” -via The Athletic / February 19, 2023
Speaking to reporters after his incredible dunk contest win that saw him almost take a 50-sweep, McClung admitted he still couldn’t believe at what happened. He hasn’t checked all the buzz on social media as he soaks in the moment, adding that everything happened so fast. “It’s really a blur to be honest. Probably a lot of stuff’s happened on the internet, I haven’t checked. Really just grateful. I had a lot of help, Chuck and my best friends calling me every night trying to give me ideas. It was a lot of fun,” McClung shared. -via Clutch Points / February 19, 2023

