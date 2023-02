Charles Barkley tells Draymond Green the Warriors are 'cooked'

“These guys got the best doctors, the best shoes, and everything — and they make $30, $40, $50 million a year! I don’t think that’s a lot to ask (for them to play), do you? People always got hurt, but they didn’t just sit out just because they wanted to. There’s a difference between being hurt and load management. We survived playing in Chuck Taylors and flying commercial, and for a lot less money. “To make all that money, you have an obligation to the fans. I wouldn’t mind cashing those $30, $40 million checks, for that I think I could suffer through 35 minutes on the basketball court. They ain’t steelworkers.” -via / February 18, 2023