Charles Barkley tells Draymond Green the Warriors are 'cooked'

Well, late in the fourth quarter, things got a little awkward for Green on the broadcast. The always honest Barkley told Green, “The Golden State Warriors are cooked.” Green responded, “That’s crazy. You said that last year, but we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about.” Barkley: “Y’all are cooked now… ya’ll are done… I’m telling you, y’all are done.”
Source: Matt Clapp @ Awful Announcing
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Best part of the TBS broadcast was Barkley telling Draymond the Warriors were “cooked” and Draymond getting legit mad – 10:49 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Charles Barkley said no doubt an NBA lockout is coming. After listening to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio at All-Star Weekend, I don’t get that sense at all. There’s too much at stake for both sides:
Charles Barkley said no doubt an NBA lockout is coming. After listening to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio at All-Star Weekend, I don’t get that sense at all. There’s too much at stake for both sides:
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
wow what a day for birthdays: Charles Barkley, Nikola Jokic and @Tania Ganguli among the all-stars celebrating today – 9:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The entire arena singing happy birthdy to Charles Barkley was incredible – 9:02 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Shaq leading a “Happy Birthday” singalong for Charles Barkley during the timeout break. – 9:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
On the 3-point contest, how Hield and Haliburton battled each other while trying to become the first Pacer to win it.
Reggie and Draymond loved what they saw from Haliburton. And Hield came up just short.
Full story from Salt Lake City:
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
In retrospect, my favorite part of All-Star Saturday night was Draymond cracking up on mic during Jordan Clarkson’s speech after winning the skills challenge – 12:10 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Someone should do a dunk wearing a backpack as a tribute to Draymond – 9:57 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Wally Szczerbiak catching strays at All-Star weekend.
Draymond Green after Haliburton hit 31 in the 3-point competition:
“Not bad for a fake All-Star.” – 9:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Draymond Green: “That is an incredible for the fake All-Star. Absolutely amazing.”
Reggie: “That’s right. Absolutely a fake All-Star. Take that, Wally!” – 9:09 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Draymond has been the highlight of All-Star Saturday night so far – 8:52 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Draymond ripping guys on their bounce pass technique is incredible. – 8:36 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green reacted on Instagram to James Wiseman’s first game with the Pistons. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/15/war… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green will be in the booth with the Inside the NBA crew for an alternate broadcast of the 2023 All-Star game in Utah. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/17/dra… – 7:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Now no longer behind the paywall:
Charles Barkley had plenty of interesting things to say when we spoke yesterday. His takes on Utah, winter sports, load management, Jazz fans, and so much more:
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:30 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green reacted on Instagram to James Wiseman’s first game with the Pistons. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/15/war… – 4:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Charles Barkley: “Y’all baby these dudes so much today. They don’t want to play back-to-back games. Every time a fan says something, they get them tossed. If they’re not happy, they want to get traded. It’s going to come to a head in the next CBA.” pic.twitter.com/gpSrmCMElq – 2:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
.@SayingMoore: Kevin Durant-Charles Barkley feud enters new round azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:19 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Yesterday, they gave me the behind the scenes tour of what it takes to put on Inside The NBA in SLC. This article was supposed to be mostly about that.
But then, when I talked to Charles Barkley, he stole the show. (Maybe that’s perfect, actually.)
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:24 AM
NBA Central: Draymond Green says LeBron James is the only player on the court with a resume that stacks up with his (Via TNT) pic.twitter.com/KGBf91WSYD -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 19, 2023
Clutch Points: “Young fella in the mitten!! Go be a ⭐️” Draymond Green was hyped for his former teammate James Wiseman after he made his Pistons debut last night 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nyE1jyD5LI -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 16, 2023
Dalton Johnson: “Go be a star.” Draymond reacts to James Wiseman’s first game with the Pistons pic.twitter.com/HiEOcTCxPx -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / February 16, 2023
Barkley ripped Salt Lake for not being an ideal city to smoke and drink while O’Neal said he’s never ordered this much room service in his life. “Can’t smoke, can’t drink, these people are going to heaven,” Barkley said. “It’s a great city but ain’t nothing to do here, these people are all going to heaven.” “I never ate so much room service in my life,” O’Neal added. -via Basketball Network / February 20, 2023
“These guys got the best doctors, the best shoes, and everything — and they make $30, $40, $50 million a year! I don’t think that’s a lot to ask (for them to play), do you? People always got hurt, but they didn’t just sit out just because they wanted to. There’s a difference between being hurt and load management. We survived playing in Chuck Taylors and flying commercial, and for a lot less money. “To make all that money, you have an obligation to the fans. I wouldn’t mind cashing those $30, $40 million checks, for that I think I could suffer through 35 minutes on the basketball court. They ain’t steelworkers.” -via / February 18, 2023
Does Barkley think NBA players want to come to Salt Lake City? “Let’s be realistic, there are very few places people want to go. I mean, nobody ever said I want to — no disrespect — you use Utah, but I don’t remember people saying ‘let me go to San Antonio, or Indiana, or Sacramento.’ So you just have to really draft well. Y’all got 102 draft picks, so you just got to hit on your draft picks.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / February 18, 2023