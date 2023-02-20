Damian Lillard: 'It’s a real thing, I come up big at the end'

And in the final event of the weekend, the 6-3 point guard in his 11th season out of Weber State made the final shot of the weekend, a 30-foot pullup three from the foul line extended, to give Team Giannis the 184-175 victory over Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in front of a sellout crowd of 17,886 Sunday night at Vivint Arena. “It’s a real thing, I come up big at the end,” said Lillard. “Obviously tonight wasn’t a game where it was just traps and real defense being played, but just those moments, I always find myself in those moments being the one. This was just another case of that.”
Source: Casey Holdahl @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steph Curry took to Twitter to congratulate Damian Lillard for his win in the 3-point contest at All-Star weekend in Utah. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/18/ste… – 7:00 AM
Post All-Star weekend Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 Successful weekend for coach and GM Giannis
🏀 Drafting Dame ahead of Jrue
🏀 ESPN reporting that Giannis will head to NY for further testing on wrist….
Was this an awesome all-star game? No. But it’s not always like this! Last year’s game was super fun! There were some fun things this year like Jayson Tatum, Tatum vs. JB, the Lillard halfcourter.
We don’t gotta do the referendum on the all-star game. – 11:41 PM
Team Giannis wins 184-175 over Team LeBron with both those guys sitting most of it out due to nagging injuries.
Lots of money going to good charities, with $550,000 pocketed by @RaiseFuture….halftime show was great…Dame hitting a halfcourt shot…Tatum record 55 points. – 10:59 PM
Dame just casually hitting from behind the half court line. Love how he doesn’t have to heave it all… it’s just a normal shot for him. So easy – 10:56 PM
FINAL: Team Giannis 184, Team LeBron 175. Markkanen had a shot at the game-winner but it rimmed out. Damian Lillard got the next shot and put it away. – 10:56 PM
Of course Dame ended it. Haliburton finishes with 18 points. – 10:55 PM
Tatum, Mitchell + Dame: 77 shot attempts
The other 9 players on Team Giannis: 46 shot attempts – 10:55 PM
When they move the line back or add 4s we’re gonna be telling our grandkids about how Dame would have feasted – 10:37 PM
So, the script has Dame hitting multiple logo 3s and a PULL-UP from beyond halfcourt?
Nah, son… – 10:33 PM
Dame shoots from halfcourt with the same effort he does from like 18 feet – 10:32 PM
Damian Lillard put an emphasis on his 3-point crown with that casual halfcourt shot. – 10:32 PM
Dame with a go-ahead three and another on the next possession to give Team Giannis the win in the second quarter. – 9:35 PM
Markkanen just tapped his wrist to let Dame know he was subbing in for him. – 9:15 PM
Dame following the advice he got from Kobe at his first All-Star game: Don’t pass, just shoot. – 8:59 PM
Lillard sinks what could be the dreaded 5-point shot Pop says NBA should adopt to “make it a real circus.” – 8:56 PM
All-Star top picks: Lillard (reserves), Embiid (starters)
apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 8:20 PM
Team Giannis (aka the team @Dame_Lillard is on)
Starters: Giannis, Morant, Mitchell, Tatum and Markkanen
Reserves: Dame, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo and Sabonis – 8:15 PM
ASG draft order …
TEAM LEBRON
1. Embiid
3. Kyrie
5. Luka
7. Jokic
Reserves
10. Ant
12. Jaylen Brown
14. PG13
16. Haliburton
18. Randle
20. Fox
22. JJJ
TEAM GIANNIS
2. Tatum
4. Morant
6. Spida
8. Lauri
Reserves
9. Dame
11. Jrue
13. SGA
15. DeMar
17. Siakam
19. Bam
21. Sabonis – 8:11 PM
Giannis – Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis – 8:11 PM
Pick a team:
Team LeBron —
Joel
Kyrie
Luka
Jokic
Ant
Brown
PG
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
JJJ
Team Giannis —
Tatum
Ja
Mitchell
Lauri
Dame
Jrue
Shai
DeMar
Pascal Siakam
Bam
Sabonis pic.twitter.com/EV0p5jum1U – 8:10 PM
#NBAAllStar
ROSTERS FINALIZED
🦌TEAM GIANNIS
Morant
Tatum
Mitchell
Markkanen
–
Lillard
Holiday
Shai
DeRozan
Siakam
Adebayo
Sabonis
👑TEAM LEBRON
Doncic
Embiid
Kyrie
Jokic
–
Anthony Edwards
Brown
Paul George
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
Jackson – 8:09 PM
Team rosters, pending trades …
Giannis
Starters: Tatum, Morant, Mitchell, Markkanen
Reserves: Lillard, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis
LeBron
Starters: Embiid, Irving, Doncic, Jokic
Reserves: Edwards, Brown, George, Haliburton, Randle, Fox, JJJ – 8:09 PM
Giannis:
Lillard
Holiday
SGA
DeRozan
Siakam
Bam
Sabonis
LeBron:
Edwards
Brown
George
Haliburton
Randle
Fox
JJJ – 8:01 PM
#NBAAllStar
The story so far
🦌TEAM GIANNIS
Lillard
Holiday
Shai
DeRozan
Siakam
Adebayo
Sabonis
👑TEAM LEBRON
Anthony Edwards
Jaylen Brown
Paul George
Haliburton
Randle
D’ Aaron Fox
Jaren Jackson – 8:00 PM
Team Giannis, reserves
1. Damian Lillard
2. Jrue Holiday
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
4. DeMar DeRozan
5. Pascal Siakam
6. Bam Adebayo
7. Domantas Sabonis – 7:59 PM
Teams so far:
Giannis: Lillard, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo, Sabonis
LeBron: Edwards, Brown, George, Haliburton, Randle, Fox, JJJ – 7:59 PM
Giannis – Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis – 7:58 PM
2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft
Reserves
Team Giannis = Odd numbers
Team LeBron = Even numbers
1. D. Lillard
2. A. Edwards
3. J. Holiday
4. J. Brown
5. SGA
6. P. George
7. D. DeRozan
8. T. Haliburton
9. P. Siakam
10. J. Randle
11. B. Adebayo
12. D. Fox
13. D. Sabonis
14. JJJ – 7:57 PM
1. Dame
2. Edwards
3. Jrue
4. Brown
5. SGA
Shai was a high pick. Giannis knows ball. – 7:55 PM
All-Star reserve draft order
1. Damian Lillard
2. Anthony Edwards
3. Jrue Holiday
4. Jaylen Brown
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA will play for Team Giannis – 7:52 PM
Team Giannis:
Lillard
Holiday
And now … Ja Morant?! Nope. He got moved into the starting lineup. Players on the stage are laughing.
Giannis goes with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instead. – 7:52 PM
Yesterday, Jrue Holiday became an honorary Antetokounmpo brother. Today, he got past over for Dame. What in God’s name happened overnight – 7:52 PM
Giannis takes Dame Lillard first for the reserves. #NBAAllStar2023 – 7:49 PM
Damian Lillard first reserve pick in #NBAAllStar draft by Team Giannis. – 7:49 PM
Giannis, who has a notebook and acknowledged he put a lot of thought into his selections, selected Damian Lillard with the first pick among the reserves. – 7:49 PM
Giannis picks Damian Lillard with the first pick of the resreves. – 7:49 PM
The All-Star draft is on…reserves first. Giannis takes Dame Lillard – 7:49 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Damian Lillard No. 1 overall out of the reserves. – 7:49 PM
Giannis is coming out to win. Doesn’t pick Jrue Holiday as his first pick. He picks Damian Lillard. – 7:49 PM
Giannis doesn’t take his teammate Jrue first, he takes Damian Lillard. – 7:49 PM
ASG draft gets underway. Captains are picking the reserves first so no one gets their feelings hurt by being the last chosen.
Up first: Giannis selects Damian Lillard. – 7:48 PM
The No. 1 pick in the All-Star draft, as selected by Giannis Antetokounmpo: Portland’s Damian Lillard. (Remember, they were doing the reserves first.) – 7:48 PM
Dame got the biggest reception of the reserves, presumably because of his Utah ties. Two best-received starters are Lauri Markkanen and LeBron. – 7:40 PM
Dame is not the only Blazers representative here tonight pic.twitter.com/t7KI6x6124 – 7:23 PM
Looks like new colorways of the @adidas Basketball @Damian Lillard Dame 8, but that’s about the best I can do from this distance pic.twitter.com/y2VPpHvpbA – 6:48 PM
Ready for my 7th All-Star Game! What would be on your All-Star pregame playlist??? @bose pic.twitter.com/Ev69fmk7SF – 5:28 PM
It’s a 2023 All-Star edition of The Brief Case. Trailing @Damian Lillard around Salt Lake City, winning the Three-Point Contest in fitting fashion and an interview with Dame about being an All-Star vet, spending time with family and the upcoming stretch run bit.ly/3Z12eRM – 2:58 PM
More on this storyline
Would you ever want to collaborate with other NBA artists? Perhaps even someone like Damian Lillard, who is a skilled rapper in his own right? Victor Oladipo: No question! I would definitely love to collab with Dame. We actually, we’re overdue. We got to figure out the right song because we both have very special talents. I know I can sit here and say that – and I know he would agree – it would have to be something very, very dope and very special. It’s not something that could be rushed, you know? We’re going to figure it out, though. It’s going to be really dope when it happens. Because he’s down and I’m down for sure. We just have to figure out the right situation. The right track. -via HoopsHype / February 20, 2023
Clutch Points: DAMIAN LILLARD FOR THE WIN 🔥⌚️ pic.twitter.com/mIQmYJU5UB -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 20, 2023
Kyle Goon: LeBron’s reserves: Ant, Jaylen, PG, Tyrese, Randle, Fox, JJJ Giannis’ reserves: Dame, Jrue, Shai, DeMar, Siakam, Bam, Sabonis -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 19, 2023