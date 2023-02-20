Meyers Leonard signs 10-day contract with Bucks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @bchawla is published on @getcallin, heading to Apple and Spotify.
Wide-ranging conversation on NBA rights deals, Nuggets, Nets and quick thoughts on Meyers Leonard signing a 10-day contract with MIL: callin.com/link/tzSdInyjmy – 5:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Meyers Leonard returning to the NBA on a 10-day deal with the Milwaukee Bucks: es.pn/3KpMwvu – 5:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Free agent F/C Meyers Leonard — out of the NBA since March 2021 after uttering an antisemitic slur on a video game livestream and rehabbing post-surgical nerve damage on his right leg — is signing a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/sDxBJm9CPG – 5:31 PM
More on this storyline
Jeremy Schaap: Our interview with @MeyersLeonard , the former Portland and Miami center who is hoping to return to the NBA. Nearly two years ago, he used an antisemitic slur while playing Call of Duty on Twitch. A warning–this story includes offensive language. -via Twitter / February 1, 2023
Meyers Leonard, a former first-round NBA draft pick who hasn’t played in the league since 2021 after using an antisemitic slur during a video game livestream, told ESPN there are “no excuses” for what he did, but that he expects to play in the NBA again. “I feel like I’m living in a bad dream,” Leonard told Jeremy Schaap of “Outside the Lines” in an interview that aired Tuesday. “… There’s not a hateful cell in my body. And I know that I made a huge, huge mistake.” -via ESPN / January 31, 2023
Said NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “Since his use of a derogatory and unacceptable term in 2021, Meyers Leonard has been held accountable and has dedicated considerable time and effort to understand the impact of his comment. He has met with numerous leaders in the Jewish community and participated in community programs to educate himself and use his platform to share his learnings with others.” Specifically, Leonard noted that he has sought counseling from two rabbis in South Florida. He also said he has met frequently with Jewish organizations and has learned more about antisemitism. -via ESPN / January 31, 2023