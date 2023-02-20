Patrick Beverley will sign with hometown Chicago

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal to sign free agent guard Patrick Beverley for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Patrick Beverley going home, to sign with Bulls after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/20/pat… – 7:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls to sign Patrick Beverley for the remainder of the season, per report
Bulls to sign Patrick Beverley for the remainder of the season, per report
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls signing free-agent guard Patrick Beverley: Sources – The Athletic theathletic.com/4235099/2023/0… – 6:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Had Pat Beverley 4th on my buyout board.
Chicago now must waive a player. They have two Cs whose absence would only be noted by the most ardent of Bulls fans (15 games this year! Combined!), but I also wonder if this ends in a Goran Dragic (11th) buyout.
theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 6:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is what Beverley told me in a phone interview in 2019 when Bulls fans were openly lobbying for him to sign as an imminent UFA pic.twitter.com/Wn6genSepY – 6:28 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chicago Bulls-Beverley is a good fit for both sides. The Bulls will add a veteran guy, who can be their defensive anchor and he gonna make his presence felt on defense and Beverley will join a Playoffs-caliber team and he can help Ayo Dosunmu’s development a lot. #BullsNation – 6:17 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago adds depth to their backcourt with the addition of Beverley. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/20/rep… – 6:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Traded SoCal NBA point guards in buyout market:
Reggie Jackson goes home to Denver
Russell Westbrook goes home to LA
Patrick Beverley goes home to Chicago
John Wall TBD – 6:03 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Patrick Beverley landing with the Bulls is a clear sign that no other contender was interested. His production fell off a cliff for the Lakers this year so badly, that not even his above average defense could make up for it. The Bulls are anything but a contender. Pat Bev… – 6:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Patrick Beverley is expected to sign with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Beverley is set to return home, giving Chicago much-needed point guard help. – 5:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Can confirm Patrick Beverley is planning to sign with the Bulls, via a league source. @Adrian Wojnarowski 1st with news. – 5:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Patrick Beverley is finalizing a deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Beverley is set to home, giving Chicago much-needed point guard help. – 5:59 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Chicago Bulls are aggressively pursuing free agent guard Patrick Beverley, @hoopshype has learned. – 5:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal to sign free agent guard Patrick Beverley for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. – 5:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Deal expected to be finalized as soon as Tuesday and will require a roster waiver move by the Bulls, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 20, 2023
Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: “That’s my dawg. Lifetime dawg… We caught a real brother vibe. It was some real sh*t, though. I didn’t know he knew the game of basketball the way he know the game. He know the game in & out.” -via YouTube / February 16, 2023
If the Bulls don’t add Russell Westbrook, John Wall and Patrick Beverley are names to keep in mind. The Bulls will need to waive a player to create a roster spot, and their current focus calls into question the future of Goran Dragic. -via NBC Sports / February 16, 2023