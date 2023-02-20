Russell Westbrook will get starting role in Clippers

Law Murray: League source confirms to @TheAthletic that Russell Westbrook is headed to LA today to take a physical. Expectation is that he will start with Clippers, but it may not be right away. Official signing likely won’t happen until 48 hours after Utah Jazz waive Westbrook.
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
here’s my opinion: there’s ways the Westbrook thing can work. there’s ways it won’t. I guess we’ll see what happens. (but if I’m a Clippers fan I’m a lot more nervous now than before the ASB) – 12:11 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2022-23 Los Angeles Clippers depth chart
1: Westbrook, Mann, Preston, Boston jr
2: George, Gordon, Hyland
3: Leonard, Powel, Coffey
4: Morris, Batum, Covington
5: Zubac, Plumlee
Championship caliber group in LA. The Clippers are all in for the title. #CLIPPERNATION – 12:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Featured last week @TheAthletic what the different point guard fits around Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have looked like. Wall was the toughest regular season fit, and also the bar to measure Russell Westbrook’s by after All-Star break.
theathletic.com/4193710/2023/0… – 12:02 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The NEW LA Clippers starting-five? 👀
🇺🇸 Russell Westbrook
🇺🇸 Paul George
🇺🇸 Kawhi Leonard
🇺🇸 Marcus Morris Sr.
🇭🇷 Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/TLYWfyW0h8 – 11:52 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What does Russell Westbrook do when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have the ball?
With Harden in Houston, the answer was “nothing.”
With LeBron in LA, the answer was “nothing.”
If the answer is “nothing” again with the Clippers, they’ve needlessly made themselves a worse team. – 11:50 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Clippers signed Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/XbHqD8Xdfb – 11:31 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook going to the Clippers just further cleared the 6MOY path for Malcolm Brogdon imo.
With Westbrook and Bones Hyland now Clippers, I imagine Norm Powell’s volume is about to go down. Powell’s still in the running, but this is nice for Brogdon bettors. – 11:22 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 11:16 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Clippers with John Wall vs. Clippers with Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/pr1Pg3kaMK – 11:13 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
I’ll say this about Russell Westbrook to the Clippers – it makes LAC one of the more interesting teams in the league. It should be a fascinating finish to the 2022-23 season. – 11:13 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
League source confirms to @TheAthletic that Russell Westbrook is headed to LA today to take a physical. Expectation is that he will start with Clippers, but it may not be right away.
Official signing likely won’t happen until 48 hours after Utah Jazz waive Westbrook. – 11:11 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell Westbrook staying in Los Angeles, to sign with Clippers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/20/rus… – 11:10 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Westbrook is such a risky signing. I wouldn’t have done it if I’m LA, but given their playmaking needs, shooting in place and him being motivated, it CAN work. – 11:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook has now played on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Carmelo Anthony
Paul George
Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/FyDRq4KeO5 – 10:58 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Clippers after finalizing a buyout with the Jazz, per @wojespn.
➡️yhoo.it/3KmYeH5 pic.twitter.com/F8BmlPKvsk – 10:54 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last time Paul George played with Russell Westbrook he averaged career highs in
PPG
RPG
SPG
3PM
FTM
Steals leader, 1st team All-NBA and All-Defense that season. pic.twitter.com/f3kpy7deY4 – 10:54 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook signs with Clippers: Veteran guard lands back in L.A. after Lakers trade, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 10:51 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Russell Westbrook committing to sign with the Clippers: es.pn/3xDMWqc – 10:42 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Russell Westbrook, Paul George & Kawhi Leonard all on the same team after all – 10:40 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Opting not to sign a point guard (Westbrook or otherwise) is a positive sign for Lowry’s eventual return. – 12:17 PM
Bobby Marks: At the time of the buyout, Westbrook had $13.2M left on his contract. He will sign for the prorated veteran minimum ($784,914 if signed on Wednesday). The Clippers have added since the trade deadline: Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee and now Westbrook. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 20, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 20, 2023
Tomer Azarly: Buddy Hield was asked who he wants to see a ring most besides himself: “Russell Westbrook. He’s a good dude man. I think people give him a lot of crap. He’s a Hall-of-Famer, I feel like people don’t give him the respect that he deserves.” -via Twitter / February 18, 2023