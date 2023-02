Tobias Harris on Boban Marjanovic: 'He’s the greatest human being you will ever meet'

Boban: I didn’t give interviews for years because I was feeling rusty. Basketball is my first thing. But when I started to be on camera, I started to love the camera. It’s crazy when the ads come out and you’re watching yourself on TV and I love it. My kids are like, “Hey! Daddy! You’re on TV” and “Tobi is on TV” because they love Tobi and they support us both. The best moment is when I see my kids watching me on TV. They’re so surprised to watch. I like to be in front of a camera. Maybe my accent isn’t great. But me and camera love each other. In my future time, this is where I’m going and what I will do. -via For The Win / February 20, 2023