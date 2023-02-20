Tobias Harris on Boban Marjanovic: 'He’s the greatest human being you will ever meet'

Tobias: When we last played each other and Boban scored, I was clapping for him because that’s my guy and I love to see him play well out there. That’s just our dynamic. That’s basketball and that’s life. I tell people all the time, “He’s the greatest human being you will ever meet.” That same type of chemistry has rolled over to our commercials. One of the greatest things about doing these campaigns is it is authentic. Our energy is real when we’re on set. We love when people embrace it. It makes us feel really good that brings a smile to people’s faces. It’s a lot of fun for us.
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
I had a delightful conversation with Boban Marjanovic (who is now in EVERY commercial??) and Tobias Harris about their new ad campaign for Goldfish, which just premiered.
65. Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers: 6.914
Is it hard for you to not play on the same team right now? Tobias: I miss playing with my best friend on the court. But I was happy that he has a new family and they take care of him. Boban: When my brother Tobi plays, I like to watch him. Whenever I see him score, I want to stand up and cheer. I say, “Yeah! Tobi! Yes! This is what you do! This is how you play!” -via For The Win / February 20, 2023
Boban: I didn’t give interviews for years because I was feeling rusty. Basketball is my first thing. But when I started to be on camera, I started to love the camera. It’s crazy when the ads come out and you’re watching yourself on TV and I love it. My kids are like, “Hey! Daddy! You’re on TV” and “Tobi is on TV” because they love Tobi and they support us both. The best moment is when I see my kids watching me on TV. They’re so surprised to watch. I like to be in front of a camera. Maybe my accent isn’t great. But me and camera love each other. In my future time, this is where I’m going and what I will do. -via For The Win / February 20, 2023
Justin Grasso: Sixers’ Tobias Harris shared his message to Thybulle yesterday: “Whatever is gonna happen, you’re gonna be fine … If it’s here or elsewhere, you gotta be ready for your opportunity and moment. That’s my biggest advice … you get an opportunity, just take advantage of it.” -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / February 9, 2023
Kelly Iko: The Rockets signed Boban Marjanovic to a rest-of-season minimum deal, source told @TheAthletic. -via Twitter @KellyIko / February 13, 2023