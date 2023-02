Victor Oladipo says he would like to collab with Damian Lillard

Would you ever want to collaborate with other NBA artists? Perhaps even someone like Damian Lillard, who is a skilled rapper in his own right? Victor Oladipo: No question! I would definitely love to collab with Dame. We actually, we’re overdue. We got to figure out the right song because we both have very special talents. I know I can sit here and say that – and I know he would agree – it would have to be something very, very dope and very special. It’s not something that could be rushed, you know? We’re going to figure it out, though. It’s going to be really dope when it happens. Because he’s down and I’m down for sure. We just have to figure out the right situation. The right track.Source: Jake Uitti @ HoopsHype