Victor Wembanyama: 'There is no bad organization. I never tell myself I don't like to go there'

He doesn’t allow himself to project where he’ll end up, he said. But when Medjana pulls up the standings on his phone, Wembanyama knows the bottom-dwelling teams that are in contention for him without looking. They go through them without comment: San Antonio, Detroit, Charlotte, Houston. As he twirls linguine around his fork, Wembanyama says flatly: “There is no wrong team.” “I am not worried; there is no bad organization,” he said. “I never tell myself I don’t like to go there.”
Source: Brian Windhorst, Jonathan Givony @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Podcast with @DraftExpress about our week with Victor Wembanyama in Paris, what we learned about how he’s getting ready for the NBA & where he’s thinking about playing:
open.spotify.com/episode/4uveaH… – 9:28 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
The building of the Victor Wembanyama machine is underway (w/@Jonathan Givony): espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Sylvain Francisco (@S_CISCO_2) shares what makes Vassilis Spanoulis the ideal coach for him, compares @peristeribc to @BasquetManresa & names his career-best performance.
The French point guard has a message for NBA teams regarding Victor Wembanyama 🇫🇷
basketnews.com/news-185533-sy… – 8:23 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Besides the draft, Victor Wembanyama is also set for #FIBAWC this summer
“My goal is to win medals and titles with France”
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1464… – 11:37 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Victor Wembanyama drops 29 PTS, 16 RBS double-double in loss vs ASVEL sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 5:40 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Here comes Victor Wembanyama #LeadersCup
pic.twitter.com/lSkuiP6Adt – 3:07 PM
At the 2023 All-Star break, Houston (13-45) owns the NBA’s worst record, and Victor Wembanyama is viewed by many scouts and analysts as one of the league’s best draft prospects in years. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is quite aware and already connecting dots. To conclude an interview at Galveston’s Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday night with KPRC (Houston’s NBC television affiliate), Fertitta said this when the Rockets were mentioned: Thank God we’ve got 10 days off. And pray for Victor! -via Rockets Wire / February 19, 2023
Fertitta didn’t technically mention Wembanyama, a 19-year-old big man prospect from France. But it’s not hard to understand the reference, unless you think it was somehow intended for former Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (now of the Miami Heat). -via Rockets Wire / February 19, 2023
17-year-old Spanish big man Aday Mara is one of the participants in the 2023 Basketball Without Borders Global camp that is held as a part of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend. Mara, a member of hometown team Zaragoza in the Spanish ACB League, is a 2,21 m. (7′ 3″) center with a notable skillset for his size and frame. He’s been compared with fellow unicorn Victor Wembanyama, the French big man who’s widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, barring a major surprise. -via EuroHoops.net / February 18, 2023
