Victor Wembanyama: 'There is no bad organization. I never tell myself I don't like to go there'

He doesn’t allow himself to project where he’ll end up, he said. But when Medjana pulls up the standings on his phone, Wembanyama knows the bottom-dwelling teams that are in contention for him without looking. They go through them without comment: San Antonio, Detroit, Charlotte, Houston. As he twirls linguine around his fork, Wembanyama says flatly: “There is no wrong team.” “I am not worried; there is no bad organization,” he said. “I never tell myself I don’t like to go there.” Source: Brian Windhorst, Jonathan Givony @ ESPN