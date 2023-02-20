Wolves thought they had a deal done for Bones Hyland

Darren Wolfson on the Wolves: Bones Hyland was the second trade target that they nearly completed (…) They thought they had a deal done, they would have done what the Clippers did. In fact, they would have done more but you’ve heard me mention this… there was a thought that the Denver ownership group was not willing to help Tim Connelly here in Minnesota.
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nembhard a turnover but then a steal and an assist on a behind the back pass to Alvarado… then he’ s flagrantly fouled by Bones Hyland. – 9:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bones Hyland will start for Team Deron with Trey Murphy III, AJ Griffin, Franz Wagner, and Walker Kessler.
AJ Dosunmu (Jalen Green’s replacement) and Alperen Sengun will come off bench – 9:02 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Bones Hyland breaks out the “Carnival” Flow FUTR X 2 at Rising Stars practice
@Bones Hyland 👀 pic.twitter.com/rPwthP1KLB – 4:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland admitted both sides could’ve handled his exit from the #Nuggets better, but he said communication with the coaching staff was “so low.”
On Hyland, his relationship with Jamal, and his love for Denver.
denverpost.com/2023/02/17/los… – 1:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
I asked Bones if it was going to be awkward seeing Jokic and Malone this weekend: “I don’t know, probably I know what it is on my end. I don’t know what it is on their end, but at the same time, you just move on, but I know where my love stands.” – 12:10 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bones on Denver “My love for Mile High City will sit forever in my heart. They took a kid in from Wilmington, Delaware with open arms. I’m forever thankful for that. They loved me with unconditional love, so it’s always love with them. It’s no hard feelings, no bad feelings.” – 12:08 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Just heard from Bones Hyland for about 15 minutes at Rising Stars media availability. He was really impressive. I’ll have more in @DenverGazette later. – 11:32 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland had a lot to say about his exit, but says he’ll always have a lot of love for Denver. He said after the trade, Jamal Murray sent him a long, thoughtful message. Said they’re good. pic.twitter.com/J92ppZpBef – 11:28 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
“It made me grow up fast,” new Clippers guard Bones Hyland said of a traumatic incident in his youth. ocregister.com/2023/02/16/new… – 11:22 AM
“Yeah, I feel like it could’ve been done better on both ends,” he said. “Just more communication. I’ve got so much love for Denver, but I just feel like the communication was just so low. I had a lot of mixed emotions, and we didn’t come together and just make it better.” -via Denver Post / February 18, 2023
“Me and MPJ had a long talk on the plane,” Hyland said. “A long talk. ‘Man, I wish we could make it better, I want you here,’ and stuff like that. I feel like a lot of the players, they can vouch for me. You can ask them how they feel about me and stuff like that. My character speaks for itself. It just goes a long way. A lot of teammates want me there, something I feel like it was the wrong timing.” -via Denver Post / February 18, 2023
Clippers guard Bones Hyland took some responsibility for the way his time ended recently in Denver but lamented how little communication there was between him and the coaching staff before he was traded. “I feel like I had great communication with the front office,” Hyland said on Friday, speaking from the Rising Stars news conference. “Talked to them a lot. It was moreso just coaching staff. Just talking to me, just letting me know what’s going on. Stuff like that. I feel like it was just so low. I’m just going into the locker room every game, just not knowing. As professional athletes, as a coach, you talk to your players, let them know what’s going on. Even if you don’t, at least another coach come to you and stuff like that. I just feel like I didn’t have anything like that.” -via Denver Post / February 18, 2023
