Aaron Gordon on missing All-Star game: 'It hurt me'

Harrison Wind: Aaron Gordon: “It hurt me not being in the All-Star game. If I wasn’t focused on the mental aspect of it, understanding that it’s going to get greater later & there’s a bigger picture, it would have pulled me into a negative mentality…it actually made me that much more hungry.”
Aaron Gordon: “It hurt me not being in the All-Star game. If I wasn’t focused on the mental aspect of it, understanding that it’s going to get greater later & there’s a bigger picture, it would have pulled me into a negative mentality…it actually made me that much more hungry.” – 8:31 PM
Aaron Gordon just wrapped up a solo 30-minute shooting session. Was the only Nuggets player on the practice court for that whole time. Went through his complete arsenal of shots — 3s, mid-range, catch-and-shoots, free-throws. Got up around 400 total shots. pic.twitter.com/8uNWnvLKC8 – 8:21 PM
Aaron Gordon just said this Nuggets team is his favorite team he’s ever played on his whole life and that he missed his teammates during the five-day break. – 8:15 PM
Next year. Mac McClung vs Aaron Gordon.
Next year. Matt McClung vs Aaron Gordon.
giving out 10s like this is why aaron gordon wont do the dunk contest again. – 10:18 PM
Aaron Gordon: Eight perfect scores at the dunk contest (all-time leader), zero wins.
One of the biggest scandals in the sport. (I’m only half kidding). – 10:06 PM
