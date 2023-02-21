Bulls officially shut Lonzo Ball down for the rest of the season

Arturas Karnisovas: “Despite making significant increases in strength and function over the past several months, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues to experience performance limiting discomfort during participation in high level basketball-related activities. Considering the required time period to achieve the necessary level of fitness to return-to-play and the current stage of the NBA season, Ball will not return this season. The focus for Ball will continue to be on the resolution of his discomfort and a full return for the 2023-24 season.”
Source: NBA.com
Source: NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chicago Bulls shut down point guard Lonzo Ball for season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/21/chi… – 12:11 PM
Chicago Bulls shut down point guard Lonzo Ball for season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/21/chi… – 12:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Chicago Bulls announced that Lonzo Ball (knee) will be shut down for the remainder of the season.
Ball last played on Jan. 14, 2022.
➡️ yhoo.it/3KrONWI pic.twitter.com/DBl6yZMkSw – 11:28 AM
The Chicago Bulls announced that Lonzo Ball (knee) will be shut down for the remainder of the season.
Ball last played on Jan. 14, 2022.
➡️ yhoo.it/3KrONWI pic.twitter.com/DBl6yZMkSw – 11:28 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to miss remainder of the season sportando.basketball/en/bulls-lonzo… – 10:39 AM
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to miss remainder of the season sportando.basketball/en/bulls-lonzo… – 10:39 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls guard to be shut down for remainder of season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 10:37 AM
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls guard to be shut down for remainder of season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 10:37 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Chicago Bulls are expected to shut down guard Lonzo Ball for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Pain and discomfort have persisted in Ball’s left knee following two surgeries at the beginning and end of 2022. – 10:21 AM
The Chicago Bulls are expected to shut down guard Lonzo Ball for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Pain and discomfort have persisted in Ball’s left knee following two surgeries at the beginning and end of 2022. – 10:21 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Attention all aggregators. As I said on the Bulls Talk podcast, this is the entire working Bulls beat’s working framework regarding Lonzo Ball. So please stop a) presenting what I said as news; b) crediting me. There’s nothing new here. – 5:01 PM
Attention all aggregators. As I said on the Bulls Talk podcast, this is the entire working Bulls beat’s working framework regarding Lonzo Ball. So please stop a) presenting what I said as news; b) crediting me. There’s nothing new here. – 5:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Report: Lonzo Ball is still unable to run, and the Bulls are expected to shut him down for the season.
The guard’s last appearance for Chicago was on Jan. 14, 2022.
➡️ https://t.co/xEkvWt33k0 pic.twitter.com/oJPkC2QZpO – 4:48 PM
Report: Lonzo Ball is still unable to run, and the Bulls are expected to shut him down for the season.
The guard’s last appearance for Chicago was on Jan. 14, 2022.
➡️ https://t.co/xEkvWt33k0 pic.twitter.com/oJPkC2QZpO – 4:48 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson on Lonzo Ball: He’s not even running or cutting yet, it’s February 17, so… To me it’s a foregone conclusion [he’s done for the season]. At this point it’s just whenever the team makes it official. -via Art19.com / February 18, 2023
Julia Poe: AK reiterates that Lonzo Ball updates won’t come until after the All-Star break. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / February 9, 2023
LaVar Ball: “Lonzo is going to be fine. He’s only 25 years old. He’s going to get his stuff together and then he’ll be ready to play and do his thing again. People just got to stay off that and thinking ‘Oh, you’re going to come back tomorrow, or next week, or next month.’” -via Audacy / February 2, 2023