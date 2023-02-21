Bulls sign Terry Taylor to two-way deal, waive Malcolm Hill

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Bulls are signing forward Terry Taylor to a two-way deal, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Terry Taylor, who @Adrian Wojnarowski broke the Bulls are signing to a two-way deal to replace Malcolm Hill, had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists vs. the Bulls while playing for the Pacers last season. He has played 59 NBA games overall for the Pacers, averaging 6.6 points. – 4:30 PM
Terry Taylor, who @Adrian Wojnarowski broke the Bulls are signing to a two-way deal to replace Malcolm Hill, had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists vs. the Bulls while playing for the Pacers last season. He has played 59 NBA games overall for the Pacers, averaging 6.6 points. – 4:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Terry Taylor is a 6-5 power forward who spent past 2 seasons with Indiana. He had a 21 & 14 game vs. #Bulls last Feb.
Per @Adrian Wojnarowski Bulls are releasing Malcolm Hill and signing Taylor to two-way deal. – 4:23 PM
Terry Taylor is a 6-5 power forward who spent past 2 seasons with Indiana. He had a 21 & 14 game vs. #Bulls last Feb.
Per @Adrian Wojnarowski Bulls are releasing Malcolm Hill and signing Taylor to two-way deal. – 4:23 PM
More on this storyline
Scott Agness: The deal is not yet finalized, but Goga Bitadze and Terry Taylor will be waived by the Pacers. More context on the trade to come on @FieldhouseFiles. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 9, 2023
Jake Fischer: Small detail: Being told Pacers are expected to waive Terry Taylor to clear roster space from Indiana’s deal with Milwaukee. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / February 9, 2023
Scott Agness: Terry Taylor has been assigned to the Mad Ants, the Pacers’ G League affiliate, so he will play in today’s afternoon tilt at The Fieldhouse. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 6, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Bulls are waiving two-way forward Malcolm Hill, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 21, 2023
Malcolm Hill, 26, said he grew as a player and person from his time overseas. “As a person, you kind of have to adjust to their culture,” he said. “And you’re on such a major time difference for 10 months. You’re kind of on your own for real. I mean, you can only play so many video games. It was kind of different for me when I first left college. But it allowed me to grow in a lot of ways, just trying different stuff, doing different hobbies and activities, which I still do to this day which helps me out a lot as a person.” Hill also learned how to be a pro. “The things I do outside the court,” he said. “Before practice. After practice. Even when I’m not doing basketball. Just keeping my mental right.” -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
When he first got the news that he had been recalled from the G League, Dalen Terry flashed a genuine competitive reaction. “I said, ‘I can’t play in the championship?’” Terry said. “’I already played in the whole tournament. Why can’t I play in the championship?’” That’s because Terry, along with Malcolm Hill, received his call-up news after the Windy City Bulls finished off a pulsating semifinal victory in the G League Showcase in Las Vegas on Carlik Jones’ buzzer-beating jumper. -via NBC Sports / December 22, 2022