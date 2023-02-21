Bulls to release Goran Dragic?

The Bulls will have to release a player to make room for Beverley, and sources said the current focus is on veteran point guard Goran Dragic, whose rotational role has dwindled in recent weeks, or backup center Tony Bradley.
Source: K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Had Pat Beverley 4th on my buyout board.
Chicago now must waive a player. They have two Cs whose absence would only be noted by the most ardent of Bulls fans (15 games this year! Combined!), but I also wonder if this ends in a Goran Dragic (11th) buyout.
theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 6:42 PM
If the Bulls don’t add Russell Westbrook, John Wall and Patrick Beverley are names to keep in mind. The Bulls will need to waive a player to create a roster spot, and their current focus calls into question the future of Goran Dragic. -via NBC Sports / February 16, 2023
KC Johnson: Bulls list DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic OUT vs. Bucks. Khris Middleton has been added Bucks’ injury report as out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 16, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso will play tonight, but Goran Dragic is out. -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / February 15, 2023