Bulls to release Goran Dragic?

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Had Pat Beverley 4th on my buyout board.
Chicago now must waive a player. They have two Cs whose absence would only be noted by the most ardent of Bulls fans (15 games this year! Combined!), but I also wonder if this ends in a Goran Dragic (11th) buyout.
If the Bulls don’t add Russell Westbrook, John Wall and Patrick Beverley are names to keep in mind. The Bulls will need to waive a player to create a roster spot, and their current focus calls into question the future of Goran Dragic. -via NBC Sports / February 16, 2023
KC Johnson: Bulls list DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic OUT vs. Bucks. Khris Middleton has been added Bucks’ injury report as out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 16, 2023

