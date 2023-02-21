Dwight Howard's team involved in massive brawl

NBA Central: Massive brawl in Taiwan 😳 Coach started throwing hands pic.twitter.com/qMK7QboFOy
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Jon Finkel: Nate Robinson (from Heart Over Height): When I got to the dunk contest the only thing that was on my mind was talking to Dwight. I knew the idea was good and that we could put on a great show, but it all hinged on him agreeing to be a part of it. “Hey Dwight,” I said, when I finally saw him. “Let me ask you a question. I have a dunk that I want to do, but I’m going to need your assistance. This is going to change both our lives. We’re going to be heroes forever if we do this.” -via Twitter / February 19, 2023
Jon Finkel: Nate Robinson: I told him my idea and then I let him know that I understood if he didn’t want to do it. His first response was funny: “My only question is, can you jump over me?” he asked. “Yeah, I can, trust me,” I said. “You put on your Superman cape and shoes and the whole thing and we’ll put on the best show ever.” “Alright,” he said. “I’m in.” “For real?” I asked, making sure. “Yeah,” he said. -via Twitter / February 19, 2023
Jon Finkel: Nate Robinson: When we got together he asked me again if I could really jump over him. “Let me show you,” I said. I put him at a spot I’d practiced with Jared Jeffries. I lined it up, walked a few steps back, and then ran towards him and DUNKED RIGHT OVER HIM! “No way you just did that!” he said. “Told you,” I said. “You just have to wear all of your Superman gear. And just so you know, I’m going to wear a green jersey and I have some crazy green shoes from Nike and I’m going to be Krypto-Nate.” -via Twitter / February 19, 2023