Kris Dunn also joins Utah on 10-day deal

Chris Haynes: Utah Jazz are signing Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Frank Jackson, Kris Dunn reportedly signing with Jazz sportando.basketball/en/frank-jacks… – 2:38 PM
Frank Jackson, Kris Dunn reportedly signing with Jazz sportando.basketball/en/frank-jacks… – 2:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I wanted to take this time to congratulate Kris Dunn on signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz. He deserves this and has worked hard for this opportunity. – 2:11 PM
I wanted to take this time to congratulate Kris Dunn on signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz. He deserves this and has worked hard for this opportunity. – 2:11 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kris Dunn has history with @Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen.
The two were traded to Chicago by the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night in 2017.
They were teammates on the Bulls for three seasons. – 2:11 PM
Kris Dunn has history with @Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen.
The two were traded to Chicago by the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night in 2017.
They were teammates on the Bulls for three seasons. – 2:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Former No. 5 overall pick Kris Dunn is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. Dunn, a six-year NBA veteran, has played for Capital City Go-Go in G League this season. – 1:54 PM
Former No. 5 overall pick Kris Dunn is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. Dunn, a six-year NBA veteran, has played for Capital City Go-Go in G League this season. – 1:54 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Utah Jazz are signing Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:54 PM
Utah Jazz are signing Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:54 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Bernie Lee of Thread Sports Management LTD has signed 2016 lottery pick Kris Dunn for representation. Dunn is receiving NBA call-up interest from playing in G-League’s Capital City Go-Go. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 20, 2023
Chris Mannix: Five players from the Go-Go, the Wizards G-League affiliate, including ex-lottery pick Kris Dunn, have entered the NBA’s Health & Safety protocols, per team. Hopefully not an NBA trend as we go deeper into December -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / December 5, 2022