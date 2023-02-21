Mat Ishbia on Kevin Durant trade: 'I think there is no risk'

How risky is this deal? Ishbia: I think there is no risk. I don’t look at it as a risk at all. I look at it as a vision and a decision. And you go with your decisions and you run with it. It doesn’t mean everything’s going to work out or that we’re going to win multiple championships and you know it was right. You have to play the games.
Source: Sports Illustrated
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The NBA will never go back to the time when big men ruled the low post. But, increasingly, teams are turning to “Tall Ball” – longer lineups w/bigs whose skill sets match the modern game. KD, Jayson Tatum, Evan Mobley & others discuss, In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3KsX2Ca – 8:33 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Let’s talk trade: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving say public requests are good for players and NBA ift.tt/L6Y2edX – 6:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A good Youtube recommended popup worth sharing from @OldManAndThree for Suns fans new to Kevin Durant: youtube.com/watch?v=7l0-9V… – 2:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Let’s talk trade: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving say public trade requests are good for players and NBA houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:35 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving say player movement is a good thing. So does Adam Silver? But is there some unintended consequences to too much of a good thing? yhoo.it/3lOjOKj – 2:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns look to make ‘sacrifices’ with Kevin Durant addition, reshuffled roster #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:30 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
All-Star weekend musings, from Salt Lake City, at @TheAthletic…
On the load management debate that was front and center, Donovan Mitchell’s return, and the Suns (with a happy/soon-to-be healthy Kevin Durant) stealing the spotlight from here
theathletic.com/4231026/2023/0… – 12:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kyrie and KD had some examples of this, notably with DeAndre Jordan.
There’s a balance here, where you have to work with your star players on things. But sometimes as a front office you just have to put your foot down and say “this is a bad idea for our team, the answer is no.” – 11:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook has now played on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Carmelo Anthony
Paul George
Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/FyDRq4KeO5 – 10:58 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving say trade requests are good for the NBA nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 9:50 AM
Callie Caplan: Kevin Durant highlighted Luka Doncic as contender to become the European GOAT by the end of his career. Luka’s response: “Oh, he’s lying.” pic.twitter.com/Olx1IPi46b -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / February 18, 2023
Melissa Rohlin: Kevin Durant on MVP: “I feel like 7 to 8 dudes can get it, so, it’s like at this point, you can close your eyes and pick any one of these dudes and they become the MVP. It’s based off of really who you like as a person, to be honest, I think that plays a huge factor in it.” -via Twitter @melissarohlin / February 18, 2023