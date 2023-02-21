Nets extend Jacque Vaughn's contract

Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn has agreed on a multi-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Nets coach Jacque Vaughn agreeing to extension expected to take him through the 2026-2027 season: tinyurl.com/2s36zypv – 11:34 AM
ESPN story on Nets coach Jacque Vaughn agreeing to extension expected to take him through the 2026-2027 season: tinyurl.com/2s36zypv – 11:34 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets & Jacque Vaughn agree to multi-year contract extension, per team. Since Vaughn took over, Nets are 32-19. That’s NBA’s fifth-best record. BKN ranks top 10 in offensive and defensive rating under Vaughn. GM Sean Marks says Vaugh has ‘made an immediate & immeasurable’ on BKN: pic.twitter.com/QoH4BMEqMk – 11:05 AM
Nets & Jacque Vaughn agree to multi-year contract extension, per team. Since Vaughn took over, Nets are 32-19. That’s NBA’s fifth-best record. BKN ranks top 10 in offensive and defensive rating under Vaughn. GM Sean Marks says Vaugh has ‘made an immediate & immeasurable’ on BKN: pic.twitter.com/QoH4BMEqMk – 11:05 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Nets extend head coach Jacque Vaughn with a multi-year contract, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Vaughn is 32-19 since taking over for Steve Nash on Nov. 1.
➡️ https://t.co/KeUl3uPnNi pic.twitter.com/OoFJpRX4cd – 10:26 AM
The Nets extend head coach Jacque Vaughn with a multi-year contract, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Vaughn is 32-19 since taking over for Steve Nash on Nov. 1.
➡️ https://t.co/KeUl3uPnNi pic.twitter.com/OoFJpRX4cd – 10:26 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nets sign Jacque Vaughn to multi-year extension eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:23 AM
Nets sign Jacque Vaughn to multi-year extension eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:23 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Well deserved extension for Jacque Vaughn.
Being around the team, it’s easy to see the effect he’s had on the locker room since taking over.
A coach who knows how to connect with and get the most out of his players. He now gets a chance to build something with the organization. – 10:23 AM
Well deserved extension for Jacque Vaughn.
Being around the team, it’s easy to see the effect he’s had on the locker room since taking over.
A coach who knows how to connect with and get the most out of his players. He now gets a chance to build something with the organization. – 10:23 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets to sign coach Jacque Vaughn to multi-year contract extension sportando.basketball/en/nets-to-sig… – 10:22 AM
Nets to sign coach Jacque Vaughn to multi-year contract extension sportando.basketball/en/nets-to-sig… – 10:22 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have signed head coach Jacque Vaughn to a multi-year contract extension.
A statement from GM Sean Marks on the decision: pic.twitter.com/hISWyN9ueL – 10:18 AM
The Nets have signed head coach Jacque Vaughn to a multi-year contract extension.
A statement from GM Sean Marks on the decision: pic.twitter.com/hISWyN9ueL – 10:18 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Well deserved contract extension for Jacque Vaughn. Gives him a legitimate chance — one he’s earned — to mold a young team into a title contender and oversee the retool in Brooklyn hands on. – 10:12 AM
Well deserved contract extension for Jacque Vaughn. Gives him a legitimate chance — one he’s earned — to mold a young team into a title contender and oversee the retool in Brooklyn hands on. – 10:12 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Nets and coach Jacque Vaughn have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. Under Vaughn, Brooklyn is one of three teams with a top-10 offense (7th in offensive rating) and top-10 defense (9th in defensive rating), joining Boston and Philadelphia.
Sean Marks statement below pic.twitter.com/MYHmXtdNVY – 10:07 AM
The Nets and coach Jacque Vaughn have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. Under Vaughn, Brooklyn is one of three teams with a top-10 offense (7th in offensive rating) and top-10 defense (9th in defensive rating), joining Boston and Philadelphia.
Sean Marks statement below pic.twitter.com/MYHmXtdNVY – 10:07 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets and coach Jacque Vaughn have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. He took over as Brooklyn’s acting head coach on Nov. 1 and became full time on Nov. 9. Since Nov. 1, Vaughn has guided them to the fifth-best record in the #NBA (32-19). – 10:03 AM
The #Nets and coach Jacque Vaughn have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. He took over as Brooklyn’s acting head coach on Nov. 1 and became full time on Nov. 9. Since Nov. 1, Vaughn has guided them to the fifth-best record in the #NBA (32-19). – 10:03 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Jacque Vaughn had shed the interim label earlier this season with a team option on next year — and now gets extended for multiple years past the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/YE3Txda9xF – 10:02 AM
Jacque Vaughn had shed the interim label earlier this season with a team option on next year — and now gets extended for multiple years past the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/YE3Txda9xF – 10:02 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Jacque Vaughn have agreed to a multi-year contract extension.
Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. – 10:02 AM
The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Jacque Vaughn have agreed to a multi-year contract extension.
Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. – 10:02 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Brooklyn Nets and coach Jacque Vaughn agree to multiyear contract extension. – 10:02 AM
Brooklyn Nets and coach Jacque Vaughn agree to multiyear contract extension. – 10:02 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn has agreed on a multi-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN. – 9:59 AM
Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn has agreed on a multi-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN. – 9:59 AM
More on this storyline
Monday night, he played just 12:41, and went 1-for-2 from the floor, plus three rebounds, two assists. Miles away from the numbers he put up just two seasons earlier with the Sixers. Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn gave the verbal equivalent of throwing up his hands when asked about Simmons’ current role. “It’s going to be some work that we have to do. Because, you just take a look at what the lineups could potentially look like. You put another big next to Ben, then you got to figure out what the spacing is around him. Then, if you put another playmaker next to him, then you got to figure out what Ben looks like without the basketball. Then, if you go small with Ben, then you have to figure out can you rebound enough with him?” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 16, 2023
Erik Slater: Jacque Vaughn says Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges have emerged as the most vocal players in the locker room for the new-look Nets. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / February 15, 2023
Matt Brooks: Jacque Vaughn was asked about conversations with Ben Simmons regarding losing his starting spot. JV didn’t say much, except: “I’ll be honest with the message. You might not like the message… but 10-15 years from now, you’ll know that I was honest and upfront with you.” -via Twitter / February 14, 2023