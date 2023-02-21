OG Anunoby expects to return on Thursday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby (who’s been out for nearly a month) is among the last Raptors players on the floor getting in some extra post-practice work tonight (the others: rookie Christian Koloko and the newest Raptor Jakob Poeltl). pic.twitter.com/TfNj1yqYsj – 6:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sounds like the plan is to ease those guys back, especially Anunoby who missed the last 9 games before the break with a wrist injury. Nurse wouldn’t say who they’ll start now that everybody’s healthy. “We’ll look at it… We’ve got some decision to make but they’re good decisions” – 6:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby, Trent and Thad Young all participated in the Raptors’ evening practice today. Per Nurse, they all looked “good, healthy and ready to go.” He expects them all to play Thursday vs New Orleans. – 6:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
OG Anunoby is back at practice and seems like he’ll be back soon. Still waiting for official word – 6:05 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Koreen: O.G. Anunoby remains out for the Raptors tomorrow. -via Twitter @ekoreen / February 11, 2023
The Memphis Grizzlies were interested in a major upgrade and pursued a number of options in a strategy that was a departure from their emphasis on the draft. “They tried really hard [on] OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think those kind of wing players they felt could catapult them.” -via RealGM / February 11, 2023
A source with knowledge of the Raptors’ thinking, furthermore, insisted to me in December that there would be no fire sale involving Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby despite Toronto’s hugely disappointing season and the supposed temptation to focus on draft position. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 10, 2023