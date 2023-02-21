Patrick Beverley: 'I'm going to be on Zach LaVine's a**'

“You know me, I’m going to be on Zach LaVine’s ass,” Pat Bev said on his podcast. “I’mma give him all the energy he needs. Destroy people. Me and DeMar DeRozan, we good. I got a popping five in Vucevic. I’m excited, I’m really excited.”
Source: YouTube
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls say Patrick Beverley will wear No. 21, worn recently by Thad Young and Jimmy Butler. – 5:50 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After his buyout with the Magic, veteran guard Patrick Beverley is set to sign with the Chicago Bulls. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/21/pat… – 12:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
During the final 25 games he played with the Lakers, Patrick Beverley shot 42.6% from 3-point range. #Bulls – 12:15 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
From the Pat Bev Podcast: “You know me, I’m going to be on Zach LaVine’s ass, I’m going to give him all the energy he needs. Destroy people. Me and DeMar DeRozan, we’re good. Vucevic, I’m excited, man, I’m really excited.” #Bulls – 10:42 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
proof of Jalen Brunson’s monumental impact on the Knicks:
Russ Westbrook and Pat Bev – two past their prime veteran PGs that NY was rumored to be interested in previously – hit the open market and could have signed with any team and everyone knew the Knicks had zero interest. – 10:17 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Chicago Bulls are expected to waive center Tony Bradley today to clear a roster spot to sign guard Patrick Beverley, sources tell ESPN. – 10:08 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley is about to take over the Bulls locker room — and that’s a good thing
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4236537/2023/0… – 9:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Patrick Beverley: It was between Golden State and the Bulls eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:45 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago adds depth to their backcourt with the addition of Beverley. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/20/rep… – 7:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chicago Bulls to sign Patrick Beverley
sportando.basketball/en/chicago-bul… – 4:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Patrick Beverley to sign with hometown Chicago Bulls eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:04 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Beverley: “Obviously it’s always good to play with a lot of great talent in Golden State, but a lot of guards over there.” (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/gDnOuu2dFX – 1:04 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Current, former, ex Bulls players to have won the NBA ALL Star weekend slam dunk contest.
Mac McClung, Zach LaVine, Derrick Jones Jr., Brent Barry, Nate Robinson—oh yea, Michael Jordan. Go Bulls ! – 11:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Current, former, ex Bulls players to have won the NBA ALL Star weekend slam dunk contest.
Mac McClung, Zach LaVine, Derrick Jones Jr., Nate Robinson—oh yea, Michael Jordan. Go Bulls ! – 11:23 PM
Clutch Points: “Knock them out the playoffs.” Patrick Beverley on his mindset when the Bulls play the Lakers next month 😬 (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/QWmNilz7A3 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 21, 2023
Bobby Marks: Will Barton is the 9th player (Westbrook, Love, Bolmaro, Holiday, Green, Beverley, Jackson and Ross) to be the bought out of their contract. That is the most buyouts post trade deadline. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 21, 2023
Mike McGraw: More from the Pat Bev Podcast: Q- So the #Bulls aren’t tanking? Beverley: “Hell no. They didn’t bring me here to tank.” Beverley has been in Paris for an all-star break trip. He said he’s planning to fly back to LA today, then to Chicago. -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / February 21, 2023
Mike McGraw: From the Pat Bev Podcast: “You know me, I’m going to be on Zach LaVine’s ass, I’m going to give him all the energy he needs. Destroy people. Me and DeMar DeRozan, we’re good. Vucevic, I’m excited, man, I’m really excited.” #Bulls -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / February 21, 2023
Clutch Points: “I loved Vince Carter. Just watching the Zach LaVine & Aaron Gordon Dunk Contest was just something I enjoyed so much. I said, ‘If I get to be a part of this one day, I hope to make an impact like those guys.'” Mac McClung on his Dunk Champion inspirations 🔥 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/mDfL42uOI5 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 19, 2023
“I remember going back and watching all his highlights. ‘Come Fly With Me.’ ‘Michael Jordan Playground.’ Obviously, every kid watched ‘Space Jam.’ He was the idol of all idols,” Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine said. “I don’t think anybody can touch his legacy or his greatness. “For me in my books, I always have MJ as the best player ever because without him, there’s nobody coming after him. He inspired us. “I’ve said a couple times, he’s almost like a mythological creature. He almost didn’t exist. Some of his stats, you go back and look at his highlights, it’s like, ‘I don’t know if this guy was real.’” -via NBC Sports / February 17, 2023