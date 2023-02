Patrick Beverley: You know me, I'm going to be on Zach LaVine's ass

“I remember going back and watching all his highlights. ‘Come Fly With Me.’ ‘Michael Jordan Playground.’ Obviously, every kid watched ‘Space Jam.’ He was the idol of all idols,” Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine said. “I don’t think anybody can touch his legacy or his greatness. “For me in my books, I always have MJ as the best player ever because without him, there’s nobody coming after him. He inspired us. “I’ve said a couple times, he’s almost like a mythological creature. He almost didn’t exist. Some of his stats, you go back and look at his highlights, it’s like, ‘I don’t know if this guy was real.’” -via NBC Sports / February 17, 2023