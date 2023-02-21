Patrick Beverley: You know me, I'm going to be on Zach LaVine's ass

Mike McGraw: From the Pat Bev Podcast: “You know me, I’m going to be on Zach LaVine’s ass, I’m going to give him all the energy he needs. Destroy people. Me and DeMar DeRozan, we’re good. Vucevic, I’m excited, man, I’m really excited.” #Bulls
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After his buyout with the Magic, veteran guard Patrick Beverley is set to sign with the Chicago Bulls. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/21/pat… – 12:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
During the final 25 games he played with the Lakers, Patrick Beverley shot 42.6% from 3-point range. #Bulls – 12:15 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
More from the Pat Bev Podcast: Q- So the #Bulls aren’t tanking?
Beverley: “Hell no. They didn’t bring me here to tank.”
Beverley has been in Paris for an all-star break trip. He said he’s planning to fly back to LA today, then to Chicago. – 11:26 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
From the Pat Bev Podcast: “You know me, I’m going to be on Zach LaVine’s ass, I’m going to give him all the energy he needs. Destroy people. Me and DeMar DeRozan, we’re good. Vucevic, I’m excited, man, I’m really excited.” #Bulls – 10:42 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
proof of Jalen Brunson’s monumental impact on the Knicks:
Russ Westbrook and Pat Bev – two past their prime veteran PGs that NY was rumored to be interested in previously – hit the open market and could have signed with any team and everyone knew the Knicks had zero interest. – 10:17 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Chicago Bulls are expected to waive center Tony Bradley today to clear a roster spot to sign guard Patrick Beverley, sources tell ESPN. – 10:08 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley is about to take over the Bulls locker room — and that’s a good thing
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4236537/2023/0… – 9:42 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Patrick Beverley: It was between Golden State and the Bulls eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:45 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago adds depth to their backcourt with the addition of Beverley. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/20/rep… – 7:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chicago Bulls to sign Patrick Beverley
sportando.basketball/en/chicago-bul… – 4:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Patrick Beverley to sign with hometown Chicago Bulls eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:04 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Beverley: “Obviously it’s always good to play with a lot of great talent in Golden State, but a lot of guards over there.” (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/gDnOuu2dFX – 1:04 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
A homecoming rather than a reunion: the Chicago Bulls are expected to sign veteran guard Patrick Beverley.
The Chicago native expressed his excitement on Twitter today before the deal was done. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Patrick Beverley going home, to sign with Bulls after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/20/pat… – 7:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls to sign Patrick Beverley for the remainder of the season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 7:03 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls signing free-agent guard Patrick Beverley: Sources – The Athletic theathletic.com/4235099/2023/0… – 6:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Had Pat Beverley 4th on my buyout board.
Chicago now must waive a player. They have two Cs whose absence would only be noted by the most ardent of Bulls fans (15 games this year! Combined!), but I also wonder if this ends in a Goran Dragic (11th) buyout.
theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 6:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is what Beverley told me in a phone interview in 2019 when Bulls fans were openly lobbying for him to sign as an imminent UFA pic.twitter.com/Wn6genSepY – 6:28 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chicago Bulls-Beverley is a good fit for both sides. The Bulls will add a veteran guy, who can be their defensive anchor and he gonna make his presence felt on defense and Beverley will join a Playoffs-caliber team and he can help Ayo Dosunmu’s development a lot. #BullsNation – 6:17 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago adds depth to their backcourt with the addition of Beverley. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/20/rep… – 6:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Traded SoCal NBA point guards in buyout market:
Reggie Jackson goes home to Denver
Russell Westbrook goes home to LA
Patrick Beverley goes home to Chicago
John Wall TBD – 6:03 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Patrick Beverley landing with the Bulls is a clear sign that no other contender was interested. His production fell off a cliff for the Lakers this year so badly, that not even his above average defense could make up for it. The Bulls are anything but a contender. Pat Bev… – 6:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Patrick Beverley is expected to sign with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Beverley is set to return home, giving Chicago much-needed point guard help. – 5:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Can confirm Patrick Beverley is planning to sign with the Bulls, via a league source. @Adrian Wojnarowski 1st with news. – 5:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Patrick Beverley is finalizing a deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Beverley is set to home, giving Chicago much-needed point guard help. – 5:59 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Chicago Bulls are aggressively pursuing free agent guard Patrick Beverley, @hoopshype has learned. – 5:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal to sign free agent guard Patrick Beverley for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. – 5:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Current, former, ex Bulls players to have won the NBA ALL Star weekend slam dunk contest.
Mac McClung, Zach LaVine, Derrick Jones Jr., Brent Barry, Nate Robinson—oh yea, Michael Jordan. Go Bulls ! – 11:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Current, former, ex Bulls players to have won the NBA ALL Star weekend slam dunk contest.
Mac McClung, Zach LaVine, Derrick Jones Jr., Nate Robinson—oh yea, Michael Jordan. Go Bulls ! – 11:23 PM
