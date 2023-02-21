RJ Hampton to Detroit

Adrian Wojnarowski: After clearing waivers, guard R.J. Hampton plans to sign with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Hampton, the 24th overall pick in 2020, averaged 5.7 points in 13.9 minutes for the Magic this season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic announced that they have officially waived RJ Hampton and converted Admiral Schofield to a standard contract. – 3:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Orlando Magic are waiving guard RJ Hampton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:35 PM
James Edwards III: Can confirm that the Pistons plan to sign RJ Hampton. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first. It’ll be a rest-of-season contract, per sources. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / February 21, 2023
The Orlando Magic have waived guard R.J. Hampton, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. -via NBA.com / February 21, 2023
Khobi Price: The Magic have waived R.J. Hampton, league sources told @orlandosports. -via Twitter @khobi_price / February 21, 2023