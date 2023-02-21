RJ Hampton waived by Orlando

Khobi Price: The Magic have waived R.J. Hampton, league sources told @orlandosports.
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic announced that they have officially waived RJ Hampton and converted Admiral Schofield to a standard contract. – 3:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Orlando Magic are waiving guard RJ Hampton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:35 PM
Khobi Price: RJ Hampton potentially could be waived or have his contract with the Orlando Magic bought out, league sources told @orlandosports. It’d give R.J. the opportunity to get more consistent playing time/opportunity elsewhere. -via Twitter @khobi_price / February 12, 2023