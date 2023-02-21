Will Barton completes buyout agreement with Wizards

Adrian Wojnarowski: Washington Wizards guard Will Barton has completed a contract buyout ahead of the March 1 deadline to become eligible to join a playoff roster on a new team, sources tell ESPN. Barton will become a free agent once he clears waivers.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wizards agree to buyout with Will Barton sportando.basketball/en/wizards-agr…3:11 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Wizards will create a roster spot with the Will Barton waiver.
They currently have the prorated $2M midlevel, $3M biannual and vet minimum.
Roughly $2.1M below the luxury tax. – 2:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Michael Scotto: The Washington Wizards plan to convert two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard NBA contract, league sources told @HoopsHype. Washington and Will Barton finalized a buyout agreement, which opened up a roster spot to do so. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / February 21, 2023
Kyle Kuzma: A OUTSTANDING TEAMMATE TOO -via Twitter / February 10, 2023

