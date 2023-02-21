Will Barton completes buyout agreement with Wizards

Adrian Wojnarowski: Washington Wizards guard Will Barton has completed a contract buyout ahead of the March 1 deadline to become eligible to join a playoff roster on a new team, sources tell ESPN. Barton will become a free agent once he clears waivers.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wizards agree to buyout with Will Barton sportando.basketball/en/wizards-agr… – 3:11 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Wizards will create a roster spot with the Will Barton waiver.
They currently have the prorated $2M midlevel, $3M biannual and vet minimum.
Roughly $2.1M below the luxury tax. – 2:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Michael Scotto: The Washington Wizards plan to convert two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard NBA contract, league sources told @HoopsHype. Washington and Will Barton finalized a buyout agreement, which opened up a roster spot to do so. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / February 21, 2023
Bobby Marks: Will Barton is the 9th player (Westbrook, Love, Bolmaro, Holiday, Green, Beverley, Jackson and Ross) to be the bought out of their contract. That is the most buyouts post trade deadline. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 21, 2023