Wizards will convert Jordan Goodwin's deal to a standard contract

Michael Scotto: The Washington Wizards plan to convert two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard NBA contract, league sources told @HoopsHype. Washington and Will Barton finalized a buyout agreement, which opened up a roster spot to do so.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Washington Wizards plan to convert two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard NBA contract, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Washington and Will Barton finalized a buyout agreement, which opened up a roster spot to do so. – 2:18 PM
The Washington Wizards plan to convert two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard NBA contract, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Washington and Will Barton finalized a buyout agreement, which opened up a roster spot to do so. – 2:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Washington Wizards plan to convert two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to standard NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Goodwin earns new deal, emerging as a rotation player this season for Wizards. – 2:17 PM
The Washington Wizards plan to convert two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to standard NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Goodwin earns new deal, emerging as a rotation player this season for Wizards. – 2:17 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Robbins: (1/2) Jordan Goodwin has been on Washington’s active list for 50 of the team’s 55 games — the limit for a player on a two-way contract. The team must create a spot on its 15-man roster before his two-way deal can be converted to a standard contract. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / February 14, 2023
There will be at least one more Washington move before the deadline, even if Kuzma stays put. The Wizards are expected to reward backup point guard Jordan Goodwin with a standard NBA contract, sources said, before he reaches the 50-game limit for two-way players, and center Vernon Carey is a trade candidate to keep an eye on. Rival executives also are monitoring veteran guard Will Barton as a potential post-trade-deadline buyout candidate, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 23, 2023
Neil Dalal: Jordan Goodwin is back with the Wizards as they start their 5-game road trip on Tuesday in Dallas. Vernon Carey Jr. also with the team with Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) potentially out the entire trip. Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / January 23, 2023