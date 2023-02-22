Anthony Davis: I'm not sure how the Clippers will utilize Russell Westbrook

Clutch Points: “I know they got rid of John [Wall] & Reggie [Jackson]… I’m not sure how T. Lue & the coaching staff will utilize him but I’m pretty sure he’s happy to stay in LA.” -Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/W5t0NgXD1m
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Six Biggest X-Factors After The NBA All-Star Break, for @RealGM
featuring Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and more basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27059… – 6:02 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
there’s really not much to that AD answer, but I get it. we’re bored until Thursday – 5:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Anthony Davis on what the NBA All-Star break did for him, and what it might mean for the rest of his season. pic.twitter.com/1Uda7I0t1S – 5:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Not exactly a ringing endorsement from Anthony Davis when asked what Russell Westbrook is bringing to the Clippers
“I’m not part of that team, I have no idea”
🎥: @Mark Medina
pic.twitter.com/EsnEsbp9iE – 4:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Interesting answer from Anthony Davis on how he thinks Russell Westbrook will fit in with the Clippers pic.twitter.com/L9Z3v8Hk8z – 4:45 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Anthony Davis setting the verbal tone for the final 23 regular-season games: “Each game is a must-win for us.”
Lakers continue their season Thursday vs. Golden State. – 4:44 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Original Reebok Blast print ad with @VanExel31:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook signing with the Clippers pic.twitter.com/UDuqu0qGGl – 4:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@VeniceMase from 1-4pm PT. We’re talking Lakers, Dodgers, Westbrook, Rams, Brian Cox v. Jeremy Strong, movies and more. Listen up! AK – 4:17 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Can Russell Westbrook with the LA Clippers Actually Work? — spoiler: a measured “yes” bleacherreport.com/articles/10066… – 3:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
.@SethPartnow will be live-chatting with Dunc'd On Prime subscribers tomorrow at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on our Discord server.
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:26 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Plus/Minus this season:
Immanuel Quickley: +201
Tyrese Maxey: +136
Malcolm Brogdon: +87
Bobby Portis: +28
Christian Wood: +2
Russell Westbrook: -44
Jordan Poole: -71
Bennedict Mathurin: -96
Norman Powell: -104 pic.twitter.com/MaN1bD97Lb – 12:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to record 20+ triple-doubles before the All-Star break:
Oscar Robertson (2x)
Russell Westbrook (2x)
And now, Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/73ekJIlyfr – 11:15 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
They let @jovanbuha and I tag team again. This time, our subject is Russell Westbrook.
theathletic.com/4240124/2023/0… – 10:59 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Among the younger group of NBA stars: Giannis, Jokic, AD and Embiid are all Millennials, but Gen Z gets Doncic, Tatum, Morant, Zion and Shai. – 10:19 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
.@JalenRose believes there’s still playoff hopes for the Lakers 👀
“If Anthony Davis can stay healthy, these Lakers will be in the playoffs.” pic.twitter.com/KdrmHoB8XW – 9:57 AM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I interviewed the legendary Magic Johnson.
We discussed a wide range of topics including the Lakers (especially D’Angelo Russell), March Madness, Victor Wembanyama, and his upcoming Coca-Cola ad with @lildickytweets and @MrTravisBennett.
FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/xMdcdgXPfw pic.twitter.com/45txhA7BCJ – 8:41 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
New @PHNX_Suns podcast! Today we hit everything from the Suns' biggest threat in the West to some long-awaited ad read roulette 😂
Full episode: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/4Xk9jOJOnF – 8:29 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
WE ARE LIIIIIIIIIIIIVE!
And a TON to talk about:
▫️All-Star weekend chaaanges
▫️FINAL 25 games of the Kings season
▫️Westbrook lands with the Clippers
PLUS, @praneel_c AKA the 16-year-old future NBA GM joins us LIVE in-studio:
youtube.com/watch?v=ubLih4… pic.twitter.com/rZPeEbmBbx – 1:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Why did the Clippers, once in no hurry to fill their final roster spot, decide to add Russell Westbrook?
It was a shift initiated by input from the top players and Ty Lue, too, in effect asking a question you’ve heard before with Russ: Why Not? https://t.co/QwINqXGi8E pic.twitter.com/FPdMdkRaOd – 1:30 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Russell Westbrook’s career is as astonishing as it was unlikely. He’s already in the Hall of Fame. Top 75. It should be treated as such. – 1:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Notable Sixth Man of the Year line movement following Russell Westbrook’s decision to join the Clippers:
– Malcolm Brogdon moves from -150 to -200. Clear favorite.
– Norman Powell drops from +275 to +425.
– Russell Westbrook rises from +800 back up to +600. pic.twitter.com/Q8AE48RLzV – 12:33 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The talented @AndrewGreif has this in @latimessports: Clippers plan to sign Russell Westbrook, but is he a good fit? latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:55 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @Bill Plaschke has this in @latimessports : In signing Russell Westbrook, Clippers foolishly mirror the Lakers’ mistake latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:53 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
proof of Jalen Brunson’s monumental impact on the Knicks:
Russ Westbrook and Pat Bev – two past their prime veteran PGs that NY was rumored to be interested in previously – hit the open market and could have signed with any team and everyone knew the Knicks had zero interest. – 10:17 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
My entire convo with Nick earlier today: Jokić leads NBA MVP straw poll, Westbrook to sign w/ Clippers, ASG needs… youtu.be/i3tMShMTvz0 via @YouTube – 11:22 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Desperate? Gutsy? Fill-in-the-blank. Clippers think Russell Westbrook will work for them ocregister.com/2023/02/20/swa… – 10:57 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
If Russell Westbrook takes the Clippers to the Finals and wins Sixth Man it will be one of the greatest basketball stories of all time. – 8:09 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Westbrook does have pretty sizable flaws in his game, not trying to paper over that at all. But they’re making an asymmetric bet here. It’s low risk if it doesn’t work out. If it does, there’s a chance for a decent payout.
More detailed analysis here 👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru… – 7:11 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Westbrook’s fit with the Lakers was terrible. They rank 27th in 3-point accuracy (31.3% with garbage time filtered out). Clippers are 11th (36.0%).
Surrounding him with shooting and taking advantage of his rim pressure might still be pretty effective. – 7:08 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
A short thread on why I’m higher on Westbrook to the Clippers than consensus.
Clippers ranks:
——-
-Drives per game: 20th
-Assist percentage: 18th
-Offense: 21st
Westbrook is 12th in the league in drives per game. Way better than their previous guards. pic.twitter.com/oZnb6XCqyu – 7:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Traded SoCal NBA point guards in buyout market:
Reggie Jackson goes home to Denver
Russell Westbrook goes home to LA
Patrick Beverley goes home to Chicago
John Wall TBD – 6:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Odds the Clippers swap conveys to Houston much higher than the odds it conveys to OKC this season.
For OKC fans asking about rooting for Russell Westbrook the rest of the season: Clippers winning makes the Rockets pick worse/Clippers record likely doesn’t affect OKC until 2024. – 5:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Immediately after the trade deadline the Clippers felt their revamped roster was strong, with no urge to enter the buyout market quite yet. Ten days later, they’re about to sign Russell Westbrook. Input from the team’s stars influenced the decision: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 5:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Clippers initially considered it unlikely they would sign Russell Westbrook on the buyout market. What changed? I’ll break it down w/ @Aaron_Torres & @ohrnberger on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 2:20
pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 4:59 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
As mentioned on the BS Pod — we have a special @ringer NBA futures Boost on @FDSportsbook right now…
Any 2 of the Celtics, Bucks, Suns, Clips or Nuggets to make the Finals boosted to +130.
(I loved this one before the Westbrook signing, now I just really like it.) pic.twitter.com/LPjwHE9y4G – 4:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@wojespn on how the Clippers plan to use Russell Westbrook:
“There’s an opportunity for Russell Westbrook to start for this Clipper team.” pic.twitter.com/XENLgnRjjx – 3:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers pre- and post- All-Star break roster
Reggie Jackson ➡️ Bones Hyland
Luke Kennard ➡️ Eric Gordon
John Wall ➡️ Russell Westbrook
Moses Brown ➡️ Mason Plumlee
Moses Brown’s two-way contract ➡️ Nate Darling – 3:07 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I laid out some of the pros and cons of the Clippers bringing in Russell Westbrook here.
Seems like most people hate the signing, but I see it more as a low-risk move that could shore up some of their weaknesses:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru… – 1:13 PM
I laid out some of the pros and cons of the Clippers bringing in Russell Westbrook here.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Clippers become latest team to fall victim to theoretical idea of Russell Westbrook
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 1:11 PM
Clippers become latest team to fall victim to theoretical idea of Russell Westbrook
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
As soon as the Los Angeles Lakers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz 12 days ago, the LA Clippers were high on Westbrook’s list. Now, the two sides are moving towards an official union to fill the final spot on the roster.
theathletic.com/4232712/2023/0… – 12:52 PM
📰 @TheAthletic
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
A little note for Ty Lue and the Clippers …
Los Angeles Lakers W-L this season
Westbrook’s highest usage games: 6-14 (.300)
Westbrook’s lowest usage games: 15-5 (.750)
Maybe Westbrook went alpha mode out of necessity in some of the Ls, but role acceptance will be big in LAC. – 12:43 PM
A little note for Ty Lue and the Clippers …
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
here’s my opinion: there’s ways the Westbrook thing can work. there’s ways it won’t. I guess we’ll see what happens. (but if I’m a Clippers fan I’m a lot more nervous now than before the ASB) – 12:11 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2022-23 Los Angeles Clippers depth chart
1: Westbrook, Mann, Preston, Boston jr
2: George, Gordon, Hyland
3: Leonard, Powel, Coffey
4: Morris, Batum, Covington
5: Zubac, Plumlee
Championship caliber group in LA. The Clippers are all in for the title. #CLIPPERNATION – 12:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Featured last week @TheAthletic what the different point guard fits around Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have looked like. Wall was the toughest regular season fit, and also the bar to measure Russell Westbrook’s by after All-Star break.
theathletic.com/4193710/2023/0… – 12:02 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The NEW LA Clippers starting-five? 👀
🇺🇸 Russell Westbrook
🇺🇸 Paul George
🇺🇸 Kawhi Leonard
🇺🇸 Marcus Morris Sr.
🇭🇷 Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/TLYWfyW0h8 – 11:52 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What does Russell Westbrook do when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have the ball?
With Harden in Houston, the answer was “nothing.”
With LeBron in LA, the answer was “nothing.”
If the answer is “nothing” again with the Clippers, they’ve needlessly made themselves a worse team. – 11:50 AM
What does Russell Westbrook do when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have the ball?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Clippers signed Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/XbHqD8Xdfb – 11:31 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook going to the Clippers just further cleared the 6MOY path for Malcolm Brogdon imo.
With Westbrook and Bones Hyland now Clippers, I imagine Norm Powell’s volume is about to go down. Powell’s still in the running, but this is nice for Brogdon bettors. – 11:22 AM
Russell Westbrook going to the Clippers just further cleared the 6MOY path for Malcolm Brogdon imo.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 11:16 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Clippers with John Wall vs. Clippers with Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/pr1Pg3kaMK – 11:13 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
I’ll say this about Russell Westbrook to the Clippers – it makes LAC one of the more interesting teams in the league. It should be a fascinating finish to the 2022-23 season. – 11:13 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
League source confirms to @TheAthletic that Russell Westbrook is headed to LA today to take a physical. Expectation is that he will start with Clippers, but it may not be right away.
Official signing likely won’t happen until 48 hours after Utah Jazz waive Westbrook. – 11:11 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell Westbrook staying in Los Angeles, to sign with Clippers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/20/rus… – 11:10 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Westbrook is such a risky signing. I wouldn’t have done it if I’m LA, but given their playmaking needs, shooting in place and him being motivated, it CAN work. – 11:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook has now played on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Carmelo Anthony
Paul George
Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/FyDRq4KeO5 – 10:58 AM
Westbrook has now played on teams with
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Clippers after finalizing a buyout with the Jazz, per @wojespn.
➡️yhoo.it/3KmYeH5 pic.twitter.com/F8BmlPKvsk – 10:54 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last time Paul George played with Russell Westbrook he averaged career highs in
PPG
RPG
SPG
3PM
FTM
Steals leader, 1st team All-NBA and All-Defense that season. pic.twitter.com/f3kpy7deY4 – 10:54 AM
Last time Paul George played with Russell Westbrook he averaged career highs in
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook signs with Clippers: Veteran guard lands back in L.A. after Lakers trade, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 10:51 AM
Russell Westbrook signs with Clippers: Veteran guard lands back in L.A. after Lakers trade, per report
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Russell Westbrook committing to sign with the Clippers: es.pn/3xDMWqc – 10:42 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Russell Westbrook, Paul George & Kawhi Leonard all on the same team after all – 10:40 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OjZ0Mkuz5x – 10:40 AM
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham said he’ll stick with DLo, Malik and Vando in the starting lineup with LeBron and AD: “We’re not gonna go crazy. We’ve already had a plethora of lineups and rotations, so we’re gonna settle in on what we did in this previous game going into the break.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 22, 2023
NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN has spoken out about Davis’ current situation with the Lakers. The renowned NBA guru guested on The Dan Patrick Show recently, and he took it as an opportunity to drop a truth bomb on AD’s commitment level with LeBron and the Lakers: “While I admit there might be something amiss there, I don’t think Anthony Davis wants to not be a Laker,” Windhorst said (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily). “My understanding is he still is 100 percent bought in on that.” -via Clutch Points / February 18, 2023
“LeBron and his camp have been frustrated by how many minutes he has to play,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “They can’t depend on Anthony Davis. They are also mad that Darvin Ham (Lakers coach) is not keeping the pressure on Anthony Davis … I talked to an NBA source who I’ve known for a long tie, he said the Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis, keep your eye on it. -via FOXSports.com / February 16, 2023
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham on Russ joining the Clippers: “Well I’ll just say this: I appreciate Russ for everything he tried to do for us, for sacrificing, complying with my vision of him coming off the bench and having a more balanced lineup. I wish him well going forward, and that’s it.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 22, 2023
Besides yourself, is there a player in the league you’d love to see win a ring? Buddy Hield, Indiana: “Westbrook. Good dude, man. Lotta people give him a lot of crap. He’s a Hall of Famer. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. A great dude and you can hear the way his teammates talk about him. The way the media portrays him isn’t accurate.” -via The Athletic / February 22, 2023
Bobby Marks: Will Barton is the 9th player (Westbrook, Love, Bolmaro, Holiday, Green, Beverley, Jackson and Ross) to be the bought out of their contract. That is the most buyouts post trade deadline. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 21, 2023