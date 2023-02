Anthony Davis: I'm not sure how the Clippers will utilize Russell Westbrook

NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN has spoken out about Davis’ current situation with the Lakers. The renowned NBA guru guested on The Dan Patrick Show recently, and he took it as an opportunity to drop a truth bomb on AD’s commitment level with LeBron and the Lakers: “While I admit there might be something amiss there, I don’t think Anthony Davis wants to not be a Laker,” Windhorst said (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily). “My understanding is he still is 100 percent bought in on that.” -via Clutch Points / February 18, 2023