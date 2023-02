Bradley Beal: In hindsight, I wish I would've gotten the vaccine

You had a chance to win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but didn’t join the team in Japan after being placed in health and safety protocols. How do you reflect on that? Bradley Beal: It’s something that’s out of your control. Obviously, in hindsight, I wish I would’ve got the vaccine. I wish I’d have had it at the time because I could’ve avoided all that. But everything happens for a reason. Again, I’m proud of the opportunity. I could come again in another year, so it’s not like it’s out of reach, or I won’t have another opportunity at it. So, I’m definitely excited about it. I was happy to be a part of the team with a great group of guys. Coach [Steve] Kerr, Coach Pop [Gregg Popovich], everybody was awesome. And just to still have that relationship with them today is cool.Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape