Bradley Beal on Wizards: I'm patient but there comes a time to be selfish and draw a line in the sand

Where is your patience level with winning in Washington? Bradley Beal: I’m patient, but there comes a time where you have to be a little selfish and draw a line in the sand, for sure. So, I have thoughts in my head but at the same time I stay in the moment. I stay engaged with what we have and what we do and don’t get caught up in noise and just go from there, take it a day at a time, control what I can control.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“It’s something that’s out of your control. Obviously, in hindsight, I wish I would’ve got the vaccine. I wish I’d have had it at the time because I could’ve avoided all that. But everything happens for a reason,” #Wizards star Bradley Beal to @andscape bit.ly/3YUTqNt – 1:09 PM
“It’s something that’s out of your control. Obviously, in hindsight, I wish I would’ve got the vaccine. I wish I’d have had it at the time because I could’ve avoided all that. But everything happens for a reason,” #Wizards star Bradley Beal to @andscape bit.ly/3YUTqNt – 1:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Bradley Beal takes pride in his commitment to winning in Washington. Three-time All-Star talks about his goals, becoming the Wizards’ all-time leading scorer, social justice, being a one-franchise player and more. @andscape bit.ly/3YUTqNt – 12:14 PM
Bradley Beal takes pride in his commitment to winning in Washington. Three-time All-Star talks about his goals, becoming the Wizards’ all-time leading scorer, social justice, being a one-franchise player and more. @andscape bit.ly/3YUTqNt – 12:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook has now played on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Carmelo Anthony
Paul George
Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/FyDRq4KeO5 – 10:58 AM
Westbrook has now played on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Carmelo Anthony
Paul George
Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/FyDRq4KeO5 – 10:58 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Bradley Beal has been on HoopsHype Trade Rumors HUNDREDS of times in the last few years.
He’s the ultimate Trade Rumor survivor.
We are not just saying it, we actually looked up the data… No player has been mentioned in more rumors without getting moved in the last decade. – 3:12 PM
Bradley Beal has been on HoopsHype Trade Rumors HUNDREDS of times in the last few years.
He’s the ultimate Trade Rumor survivor.
We are not just saying it, we actually looked up the data… No player has been mentioned in more rumors without getting moved in the last decade. – 3:12 PM
More on this storyline
Do the Wizards have a team that can compete in the NBA at a high level? Bradley Beal: We can compete. Are we going to hoist the Larry [O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy]? We’re making steps to compete, and we’re doing it on a nightly basis. Shepp [Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard] is making moves to improve the team. So, all I can do is sit back, trust him, trust his process, work with what we are working with. It’s not easy. The grass isn’t always greener. I understand that when you give up, hell, if I go somewhere [else], you’re giving up a lot. So, that factors into a lot of stuff, too. So obviously you try to put yourself in the best situation possible for yourself and your family. We’re trying to build on it. We’re trying to do that here. -via Andscape / February 22, 2023
You had a chance to win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but didn’t join the team in Japan after being placed in health and safety protocols. How do you reflect on that? Bradley Beal: It’s something that’s out of your control. Obviously, in hindsight, I wish I would’ve got the vaccine. I wish I’d have had it at the time because I could’ve avoided all that. But everything happens for a reason. Again, I’m proud of the opportunity. I could come again in another year, so it’s not like it’s out of reach, or I won’t have another opportunity at it. So, I’m definitely excited about it. I was happy to be a part of the team with a great group of guys. Coach [Steve] Kerr, Coach Pop [Gregg Popovich], everybody was awesome. And just to still have that relationship with them today is cool. -via Andscape / February 22, 2023
How much happier will you be to be a part of an NBA championship stage with people watching you? Would you say that’s the only thing you’re missing? Bradley Beal: I feel like I’ve accomplished a good amount of my career. I’ve been an All-Star, been All-NBA, averaged 30 in the league. It’s just, ‘OK, what can I do now? What do you want to do?’ Win, win, win, win, win at the highest level, play in meaningful games, win multiple playoff series, get to the Finals, win a Finals. That’s what I want to do. That’s the goal. How’s your health? Beal: It’s good, back healthy finally, need to stay that way. -via Andscape / February 22, 2023