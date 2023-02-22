Damian Lillard: Y’all gettin carried away with the loyalty thing because mfs don’t bounce to y’all drum. And what I’ve done has won me plenty. 🙏🏽…
Source: Twitter @Dame_Lillard
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard, All-Star weekend and can the Trail Blazers make a run toward the postseason?: Blazer Focused podcast oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 5:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Some notes on Steven Adams and minutes for top rotation guys.
For reference, minute averages:
Tatum – 37
Lillard – 36
Morant – 32
Jackson – 27
You can expect as the regular season closes (last 3 weeks) that those Morant/JJJ minutes will increase. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games in the new year:
8 — Dame
4 — Giannis
4 — LeBron
Dame has already tied his career high for 40-point games in a season. pic.twitter.com/N5vlHbZHhO – 2:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3s ever by a rookie before the All-Star break:
137 — Keegan Murray
134 — Luka Doncic
128 — Donovan Mitchell
116 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/w1cUY6LBUb – 10:14 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Victor Oladipo x Dame https://t.co/ndoP1RFCbw? pic.twitter.com/TthBcQe5Br – 5:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ranked #8 in CBS Sports’ updated Top 50 Players of 2022-2023.
1. Jokic
2. Giannis
3. Luka
4. Tatum
5. Embiid
6. KD
7. Curry
8. SGA
9. Dame
10. Ja
All Star ✅
All NBA 🔜 – 5:02 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
NBA 3 point shootout winners span a very wide range of career makes and percentages
• 2023 champ Dame has the 3rd most makes of any winner
• Daequan Cook remains the strangest winner… a non-elite shooter who only lasted 6 seasons in the NBA
• Steph 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HfgGVYpW1H – 2:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20-point quarters this season:
5 — Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic
4 — Damian Lillard
Nobody else has more than 3. pic.twitter.com/gPNrJdhjN0 – 1:34 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry took to Twitter to congratulate Damian Lillard for his win in the 3-point contest at All-Star weekend in Utah. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/18/ste… – 10:00 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Sadly no NBA games until Thursday night … but @Chris Haynes and I do have a candid convo with Damian Lillard to share to try to help fill the void.
Another clip is enclosed below from the latest episode of our #thisleague UNCUT pod.
FULL SHOW: https://t.co/f91sWMgSjL pic.twitter.com/OF8PMVQmXs – 12:16 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard on #thisleague UNCUT pod with myself and @Marc Stein, took us behind the scenes of how the Gary Payton II trade went down and his reaction to the team’s medical staff being questioned.
https://t.co/lcbFDhnfly pic.twitter.com/c8mY7Wg10a – 7:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Then on all-star Sunday, Giannis’ pick of Damian Lillard No. 1 surprised everyone – except Jrue Holiday: “Giannis is strategic with everything. He thinks he’s a philosopher.”🏛️
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 2:22 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
👀 Dame 8 EXTPLY coming soon! ///
@adidas Basketball pic.twitter.com/GfwobSsLwO – 12:48 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry took to Twitter to congratulate Damian Lillard for his win in the 3-point contest at All-Star weekend in Utah. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/18/ste… – 7:00 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Post All-Star weekend Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 Successful weekend for coach and GM Giannis
🏀 Drafting Dame ahead of Jrue
🏀 ESPN reporting that Giannis will head to NY for further testing on wrist….
📺 https://t.co/GrWGACTila
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/FvZ8VHNx2u – 11:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Was this an awesome all-star game? No. But it’s not always like this! Last year’s game was super fun! There were some fun things this year like Jayson Tatum, Tatum vs. JB, the Lillard halfcourter.
We don’t gotta do the referendum on the all-star game. – 11:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Team Giannis wins 184-175 over Team LeBron with both those guys sitting most of it out due to nagging injuries.
Lots of money going to good charities, with $550,000 pocketed by @RaiseFuture….halftime show was great…Dame hitting a halfcourt shot…Tatum record 55 points. – 10:59 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Dame just casually hitting from behind the half court line. Love how he doesn’t have to heave it all… it’s just a normal shot for him. So easy – 10:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Team Giannis 184, Team LeBron 175. Markkanen had a shot at the game-winner but it rimmed out. Damian Lillard got the next shot and put it away. – 10:56 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Of course Dame ended it. Haliburton finishes with 18 points. – 10:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tatum, Mitchell + Dame: 77 shot attempts
The other 9 players on Team Giannis: 46 shot attempts – 10:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
When they move the line back or add 4s we’re gonna be telling our grandkids about how Dame would have feasted – 10:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
So, the script has Dame hitting multiple logo 3s and a PULL-UP from beyond halfcourt?
Nah, son… – 10:33 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Dame shoots from halfcourt with the same effort he does from like 18 feet – 10:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Damian Lillard put an emphasis on his 3-point crown with that casual halfcourt shot. – 10:32 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with a go-ahead three and another on the next possession to give Team Giannis the win in the second quarter. – 9:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Markkanen just tapped his wrist to let Dame know he was subbing in for him. – 9:15 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame following the advice he got from Kobe at his first All-Star game: Don’t pass, just shoot. – 8:59 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lillard sinks what could be the dreaded 5-point shot Pop says NBA should adopt to “make it a real circus.” – 8:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
All-Star top picks: Lillard (reserves), Embiid (starters)
apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 8:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Team Giannis (aka the team @Dame_Lillard is on)
Starters: Giannis, Morant, Mitchell, Tatum and Markkanen
Reserves: Dame, Holiday, SGA, DeRozan, Siakam, Adebayo and Sabonis – 8:15 PM
Clutch Points: Damian Lillard: “I heard when you were saying all these youngins, you didn’t name me.” LeBron James: “I sure didn’t. No I did not.” Dame: “I ain’t old.” LeBron: “You ain’t no youngin no more.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1vXZphca9r -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 21, 2023
Damian Lillard on the Gary Payton II trade: the trade happens and all these things come out about performance staff, all of those things. I honestly don’t know the exact dynamic that it was. You just assume that they’re giving him a plan and he’s doing whatever that plan is. But what I do know is there was a lot of stuff that I did see that I don’t see that happening. I think Geoff Clark, who’s the head of our performance staff, has been around a long time. I’ve been around him my whole career; he’s always been on point. Even when he dealt with my surgery, when he’s dealt with all of my injuries, he’s always been on point and had the best interest of the player. -via Blazers Edge / February 21, 2023
And in the final event of the weekend, the 6-3 point guard in his 11th season out of Weber State made the final shot of the weekend, a 30-foot pullup three from the foul line extended, to give Team Giannis the 184-175 victory over Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in front of a sellout crowd of 17,886 Sunday night at Vivint Arena. “It’s a real thing, I come up big at the end,” said Lillard. “Obviously tonight wasn’t a game where it was just traps and real defense being played, but just those moments, I always find myself in those moments being the one. This was just another case of that.” -via NBA.com / February 20, 2023