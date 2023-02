Damian Lillard: 'Y'all gettin carried away with the loyalty thing'

And in the final event of the weekend, the 6-3 point guard in his 11th season out of Weber State made the final shot of the weekend, a 30-foot pullup three from the foul line extended, to give Team Giannis the 184-175 victory over Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in front of a sellout crowd of 17,886 Sunday night at Vivint Arena. “It’s a real thing, I come up big at the end,” said Lillard. “Obviously tonight wasn’t a game where it was just traps and real defense being played, but just those moments, I always find myself in those moments being the one. This was just another case of that.” -via NBA.com / February 20, 2023