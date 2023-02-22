Gilbert Arenas: If Suns don’t win, this would be the biggest failure for Kevin Durant

The combination of Durant, Booker and Paul make for an imposing trio, and up the stakes much more considerably for the Suns — especially for their newly acquired star. “If they don’t win, f–k the Nets’ group” Arenas said, “this would be the biggest failure for Kevin Durant.”
Source: New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@GeraldBourguet of @PHNX_Sports
🏀 What went wrong in Phoenix for Crowder?
🏀 Can he have an immediate impact in Milwaukee?
🏀 What is the mood post KD trade
🏀 What lessons were learned from 2021 Finals
📺youtu.be/zvQoGMNCG8I
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/E8gMcLx5zu – 9:20 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Does Kevin Durant have more to gain or lose with the Phoenix Suns? | NBA… youtu.be/iupMWP9SHMo via @YouTube – 8:13 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Nets still have to deal with the Ben Simmons issue… Exec: “Brooklyn had questions and problems with Kyrie and KD from an organizational standpoint, but at least those guys could play. They were good. Ben has been less than good.”
New from @HeavyOnSports
bit.ly/3EtcGtw – 6:57 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Seeing Harrison Barnes have the 2nd best +/- for the 3rd seed out west, long removed from back to back stellar teams in GS, had the Warriors just kept him and not made the move for KD, how many titles would that team have won to date? – 5:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ranked #8 in CBS Sports’ updated Top 50 Players of 2022-2023.
1. Jokic
2. Giannis
3. Luka
4. Tatum
5. Embiid
6. KD
7. Curry
8. SGA
9. Dame
10. Ja
All Star ✅
All NBA 🔜 – 5:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Appreciate you, K!” 😂
@Bam Adebayo tells @Frank Isola & @Sam Mitchell what he thinks of the Eastern Conference following the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades. pic.twitter.com/ieUXvJUF7i – 5:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: The NBA will never return to a game dominated by big men in the low post. But, increasingly, teams are turning to “Tall Ball” – lineups w/bigs whose skill sets match the modern game. KD, Jayson Tatum, Evan Mobley & others discuss, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3KsX2Ca – 5:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
It may go unnoticed, but the training staff of the Capital City Go-Go built Kris up, and he always credited them for that. He was the ultimate pro, and several Go-Go players are better because of the selfless wisdom KD gave to them. I’ll miss working with him; incredible guy. – 2:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
How #Nets can pick up the pieces after Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades nypost.com/2023/02/21/how… via @nypostsports – 12:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is a unique superstar because of his adaptability and versatility.
I illustrated the value that brings to the Suns’ half-court offense by using various examples of roles and sets within it + how KD fared in them for Brooklyn this season: arizonasports.com/story/3501892/… – 12:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
As the NBA evolves, it will never go back to when big men ruled the low post. But, increasingly, teams are turning to “Tall Ball” – long lineups w/bigs whose skill sets match the modern game. KD, Jayson Tatum, Evan Mobley & others discuss
In @TheAtheltic: bit.ly/3KsX2Ca – 12:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The NBA will never go back to the time when big men ruled the low post. But, increasingly, teams are turning to “Tall Ball” – longer lineups w/bigs whose skill sets match the modern game. KD, Jayson Tatum, Evan Mobley & others discuss, In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3KsX2Ca – 8:33 AM
More on this storyline
NBA great Gilbert Arenas believes Kevin Durant is facing more pressure with the Suns then he has his entire career. On Fubo Sports’ “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” this week, the former All-Star claimed that if the Suns don’t win the 2023 NBA Finals, it will undoubtedly be the “biggest failure” of Durant’s career. “Chip, chip with the dip,” Arenas said when asked about the Suns’ odds of winning the championship. “I don’t even know why we’re playing. This is not even a question. You have [Durant and Devin Booker] that’s capable of 50, 60, 70 [points]. Both half-court players. Both mid-range players. Both players you can’t actually play one-on-one, they’ll eat you alive.” -via New York Post / February 22, 2023
NBA Central: Gilbert Arenas says Russell Westbrook has the ability to impact teams like Golden State, Philly, Boston, Denver, Milwaukee and Phoenix “This man alone changes who wins the championship this year” (Via @fuboSports ) pic.twitter.com/8Axm5j6TLV -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 17, 2023
In recent years, former Wizards teammate Gilbert Arenas publicly called Brown a “drunk” and took several other shots at Brown personally. For Brown, he sees Arenas’ comments as part of the larger problems he views with the culture. “I don’t wanna talk about that guy, after he mentioned putting a pistol to my throat,” said Brown. “If I was white and the media was really the media and the police really did their job…See they expect us to talk like that…I’m not even going to play games talking about a cat like that. He’s definitely what’s wrong with our community, because he’s a coward. Because he knows there won’t be any ramifications for talking like that. Do you think Gilbert Arenas would say that about J.J. Redick?” -via YouTube / January 17, 2023
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Phoenix Suns All Star Kevin Durant tells @BallySports that NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony still has game: “I think he has the talent to play in our league.” -via Twitter / February 22, 2023
How risky is this deal? Ishbia: I think there is no risk. I don’t look at it as a risk at all. I look at it as a vision and a decision. And you go with your decisions and you run with it. It doesn’t mean everything’s going to work out or that we’re going to win multiple championships and you know it was right. You have to play the games. -via Sports Illustrated / February 21, 2023