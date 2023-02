Ime Udoka under consideration as Hawks coach

Mazzulla said Udoka’s ability to remain calm in difficult situations is something he tries to have on the job. “He just had a great poise about him,” said Mazzulla. “Even when things weren’t going well for us as a team, he never overreacted. He never wavered from who he was. He just did a great job staying even-keeled as far as where we were as a team. He was a players’ coach. He saw the game from a player’s perspective. That’s something that I needed to see. It really helped me navigate and generate relationship management.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 18, 2023