Ime Udoka under consideration as Hawks coach

Marc Stein: Among the candidates being considered for the Hawks’ coaching vacancy, league sources say, is former Celtics coach Ime Udoka. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Former Celtics HC Ime Udoka is being considered a candidate to replace Nate McMillan as Atlanta Hawks coach, per @Marc Stein. pic.twitter.com/YH3zhjiZKV – 9:10 PM
Former Celtics HC Ime Udoka is being considered as a candidate to replace Nate McMillan as Atlanta Hawks coach, per @Marc Stein. pic.twitter.com/6KVcWtiVGl – 9:09 PM
Among the candidates being considered for the Hawks’ coaching vacancy, league sources say, is former Celtics coach Ime Udoka.
Jaylen Brown said Udoka “helped us get over that hump” last season. “I want to see him back on his feet,” said Brown. “I’ve said that before, and I’ll say it again. I don’t feel bad that I’m saying that. Obviously,, it won’t be in a Boston uniform. Joe is upgraded to head coach now. I want to see all parties win. If the Celtics are doing fine, I want to see Ime (doing fine).” -via Sports Illustrated / February 18, 2023
Mazzulla said Udoka’s ability to remain calm in difficult situations is something he tries to have on the job. “He just had a great poise about him,” said Mazzulla. “Even when things weren’t going well for us as a team, he never overreacted. He never wavered from who he was. He just did a great job staying even-keeled as far as where we were as a team. He was a players’ coach. He saw the game from a player’s perspective. That’s something that I needed to see. It really helped me navigate and generate relationship management.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 18, 2023
Gary Washburn: Jayson Tatum said he has spoken occasionally to Ime Udoka during the season, with Udoka offering encouragement. Jaylen Brown said he hasn’t spoken with Udoka since his suspension but hopes he coaches in the NBA again. #Celtics. #NBA -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / February 18, 2023