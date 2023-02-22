James Harden going back to Rockets next season?

According to ESPN in December, Harden, who signed a two-year $68.6 million contract with the Sixers in June, could entertain the possibility of reuniting with the Rockets if he re-enters free agency this summer. The Athletic says there is a 70 percent chance Harden returns to Houston in July. “I’m putting it at a seven out of 10,” Kelly Iko said on KPRC. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. James loves this city and the young guys on the roster. Crazier things have happened. Don’t call me crazy. But you might be seeing something different.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden scored 30 points in a loss to the Lakers, his last of 32 consecutive 30-point games.
It’s the second-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (65).
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 6:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden returning to Houston is the rumor that just won’t die phillyvoice.com/rumor-james-ha… – 1:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What does Russell Westbrook do when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have the ball?
With Harden in Houston, the answer was “nothing.”
With LeBron in LA, the answer was “nothing.”
If the answer is “nothing” again with the Clippers, they’ve needlessly made themselves a worse team. – 11:50 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook has now played on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Carmelo Anthony
Paul George
Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/FyDRq4KeO5 – 10:58 AM
Gerald Bourguet: Kevin Durant on why the Nets fell short with him, Kyrie Irving and James Harden: “It was amazing basketball…for 17 games though.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / February 16, 2023
Justin Grasso: Dewayne Dedmon on the Sixers: “Just talent everywhere. Such a talented team. I mean, you got one of the best bigs in the league in Joel, you got an established All-Star in James, and an up-and-coming guard in Maxey. It’s a great team.” -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / February 15, 2023
In all, Irving made just 29 appearances last season. Sources have said that lack of availability vexed Harden, who FaceTimed with Tsai two days before last year’s trade deadline and told the ecommerce billionaire that he wanted out. “The reason I made that decision to get out of my comfort zone — which was leave Houston and do everything I did to get out of there — was to come and play with KD and Kyrie,” said Harden. “That didn’t happen as much as I’d like to or probably the organization wanted to. It was something where I knew it wasn’t going to change.” -via New York Post / February 15, 2023