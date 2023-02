James Harden going back to Rockets next season?

In all, Irving made just 29 appearances last season. Sources have said that lack of availability vexed Harden, who FaceTimed with Tsai two days before last year’s trade deadline and told the ecommerce billionaire that he wanted out . “The reason I made that decision to get out of my comfort zone — which was leave Houston and do everything I did to get out of there — was to come and play with KD and Kyrie,” said Harden. “That didn’t happen as much as I’d like to or probably the organization wanted to. It was something where I knew it wasn’t going to change.” -via New York Post / February 15, 2023